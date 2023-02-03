New York, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aircraft Gearbox Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797846/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Aircraft Gearbox Market to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Aircraft Gearbox estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Accessory, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$980.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Reduction segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $687.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR



The Aircraft Gearbox market in the U.S. is estimated at US$687.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$753.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.3% and 4.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$471.8 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)

- Aero Gear, Inc.

- Aero Gearbox International

- Avion Technologies Inc.

- CEF Industries LLC

- Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH

- Northstar Aerospace

- Pbs Velka Bites

- Safran

- SKF Group

- Triumph Group

- United Technologies Corporation (UTC)





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Aircraft Gearbox: A Prelude

An Important Component of Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine

Robust Growth Forecasts for Aircraft Gearbox Market

Prevailing Scenario in the World Aerospace Industry Widens

Demand Prospects

Ongoing Expansion in Commercial Airline Fleet Size Points

Towards Strong Demand

Growing Passenger & Cargo Traffic Instigates the Need for New

Aircraft

Rising Demand for Military Aircraft Amid Mounting Geopolitical

Risks and Increasing Global Military Spending Bodes Well

Progressive Momentum in Business Jet Segment Amplifies

Opportunities

Aircraft Gearbox - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Alloys Remain the Primary Structural Materials for Gearbox

Systems: Brief Overview of Materials & Processes Utilized in

Manufacture of Aircraft Engines and Engine Parts

Ongoing Regulatory Emphasis on Reducing CO2 Emissions Puts

Focus on Ultra-Lightweight Engine Parts

An Overview of ICAO’s CORSIA Standard

3D Printing Technology Seeks Role in Design & Production of

Gearbox Systems

Technology Advancements Spur Progressive Growth

Pratt & Whitney’s PurePower Geared Turbofan: The Major

Breakthrough in Aircraft Technology in More than Three Decades

Performance Issues Crop Up with Geared Turbofan

DGCA of India Decides to Issue Additional Safety Directive for

Aircraft Fitted with Pratt & Whitney Engines

Rolls-Royce Develops World’s Most Powerful Turbofan Gearbox

Safran and GE Develop IGGB® Acknowledging the Shift towards

Electric Aircraft

Healthy Trajectory in MRO Services Domain Boosts Market Prospects

Current MRO Market Trends Across Various Geographic Regions



