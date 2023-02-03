Global Smart Home Market Growth Analysis Report 2022: Home Entertainment Systems to Support the Future Growth Potential of Mass IoT

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Home Market Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analyst offers valuable insights that will help IoT service providers increase revenue and identify new opportunities within this marketplace.

The smart home market is moving toward optimized and personalized devices, environmental control, and energy consumption through ubiquitous connectivity and digital transformation. This strategic analysis is part of the analyst's continued coverage of the global IoT market.

The IoT space is still in flux. Unlike more mature Information and communications technology (ICT) markets, the IoT space sees significant overlap with other industries such as automotive, energy, and transportation. To accurately observe and measure IoT-related economic activity, the analyst uses the definition above to determine if a technology product, application, or service is to be considered a part of the IoT. The analyst identifies the main segments that accumulate connected devices in Smart Homes: home entertainment, home safety and security, home energy, health and wellness, and home automation and control.

A home entertainment system is a multi-room system that controls and automates home entertainment devices and provides high-quality audio/video experience for end users. Security systems that are connected either to an onsite management system or an offsite cloud-based management system.

A home energy management system (HEMS) is a technology platform that monitors, manages, and controls home functions, such as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), lighting, solar photovoltaics (PV), and other appliances in a residential building.

Health and wellness, also called technology-enabled care (TEC), covers mobile health, digital health, and telehealth.

A home automation system is a centralized system that controls and automates at least 2 home functions from remote locations, thereby providing an assisted and connected living environment to end users.

Key Features

Objects that are virtualized and imbued with data measurement capabilities

The ability to grant identities to physical and virtual objects

Interconnections between these objects, for monitoring and interaction

The ability to generate real-time insights from data and incorporate them into existing business processes

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Smart Home Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Market Definition and Methodology

The Definition of the IoT

Scope of the Study

Smart Homes Market Overview

Growth Metrics

Segmentation

Software and Hardware Layers

3. Growth Environment

Internet Households

Fixed Mobile Convergence

Wi-Fi 6 - Features and Benefits

Wi-Fi 6 and 5G Overview

Wi-Fi 6 Vs. 5G

Top 5 Household Penetration of Connected Devices, 2021 & 2026

Home Ecosystem Architecture

Smart Homes Technology Stack

Main Enablers of Smart Homes

The Home as a Hub

The Evolution of the Home Ecosystem

A View of Future Homes in 2030 - The Hyper-personalized Home Hub

The Main Trends in the Smart Home Market

The Top 5 Growth Opportunities in the Smart Homes Market

Critical Success Factors for Growth

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Connected Devices Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Connected Devices Forecast by Segment

Forecast Analysis by Segment

Connected Devices Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis by Region

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Home Entertainment Systems

Growth Opportunity 2: Home Safety and Security Systems

Growth Opportunity 3: Home Energy Management Systems

Growth Opportunity 4: Health and Wellness Technology-enabled Care

Growth Opportunity 5: Home Automation and Control Systems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pwb8u-home-market?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.