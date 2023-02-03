New York, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aircraft Fairings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797842/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Aircraft Fairings Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Aircraft Fairings estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Composites, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.4% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Metals segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $385.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10% CAGR



The Aircraft Fairings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$385.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$509.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 6.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$306.5 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)

- AAR Corporation

- Airbus Group SAS

- Arnprior Aerospace Inc.

- Avcorp Industries Inc.

- Barnes Group, Inc.

- Boeing Company

- Daher

- FACC AG

- Fdc Composites Inc.

- Fiber Dynamics, Inc.

- Kaman Aerosystems

- Malibu Aerospace LLC.

- McFarlane Aviation, Inc.

- NORDAM Group, Inc.

- Royal Engineered Composites

- ShinMaywa Industries Ltd.

- Strata Manufacturing





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Surge in Need to Maintain Smooth Outline and Reduce Drag in

Aircraft Benefits Demand for Aircraft Fairings in the

Aerospace Sector

Advanced Composite Aircraft Fairings Witness Higher Demand Due

to Lower Cost of Production and Weight Reduction Attributes

Aerospace Composites Market in the US: Revenues in US$ Million

by Aircraft Type for the Years 2019 and 2025

Competition

Suppliers of Aircraft Fairings in the Global Market

Global Aircraft Fairings Market: Percentage Share of Volume

Sales by Leading Players for the Year 2019

Aircraft Fairings - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Escalating Growth in the Number of Aircraft Deliveries:

Business Case for Aircraft Fairings Market

Global Aircraft Deliveries for the Years 2018 and 2020

Global Plane Deliveries for the Period 2013 to 2017

Narrow-Body Aircraft Deliveries till March 2019: Breakdown of

Orders, Deliveries and Backlog by Airbus and Boeing

Wide-Body Aircraft Deliveries till March 2019: Breakdown of

Orders, Deliveries and Backlog by Airbus and Boeing

Number of New Commercial Aircraft Deliveries by Size for the

Period 2018-2037

Global Aircraft Fleet: Number of Deliveries for the Years 2018,

2020, 2024 and 2028

Growing Adoption of UAVs in Commercial & Military Sectors Bode

Well with Aircraft Fairings Market

Global UAVs Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019,

2021, 2023 and 2025

Rise in Use of 3D Printing for Manufacturing Aircraft Fairings

Supports Growth

Composite Materials Recycling: A Major Hindrance to Growth

Product Overview

What are Aircraft Fairings?

Aircraft Fairings by Type



About Reportlinker

