Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Aircraft Fairings Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Aircraft Fairings estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Composites, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.4% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Metals segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $385.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10% CAGR
The Aircraft Fairings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$385.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$509.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 6.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$306.5 Million by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)
- AAR Corporation
- Airbus Group SAS
- Arnprior Aerospace Inc.
- Avcorp Industries Inc.
- Barnes Group, Inc.
- Boeing Company
- Daher
- FACC AG
- Fdc Composites Inc.
- Fiber Dynamics, Inc.
- Kaman Aerosystems
- Malibu Aerospace LLC.
- McFarlane Aviation, Inc.
- NORDAM Group, Inc.
- Royal Engineered Composites
- ShinMaywa Industries Ltd.
- Strata Manufacturing
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Surge in Need to Maintain Smooth Outline and Reduce Drag in
Aircraft Benefits Demand for Aircraft Fairings in the
Aerospace Sector
Advanced Composite Aircraft Fairings Witness Higher Demand Due
to Lower Cost of Production and Weight Reduction Attributes
Aerospace Composites Market in the US: Revenues in US$ Million
by Aircraft Type for the Years 2019 and 2025
Competition
Suppliers of Aircraft Fairings in the Global Market
Global Aircraft Fairings Market: Percentage Share of Volume
Sales by Leading Players for the Year 2019
Aircraft Fairings - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Escalating Growth in the Number of Aircraft Deliveries:
Business Case for Aircraft Fairings Market
Global Aircraft Deliveries for the Years 2018 and 2020
Global Plane Deliveries for the Period 2013 to 2017
Narrow-Body Aircraft Deliveries till March 2019: Breakdown of
Orders, Deliveries and Backlog by Airbus and Boeing
Wide-Body Aircraft Deliveries till March 2019: Breakdown of
Orders, Deliveries and Backlog by Airbus and Boeing
Number of New Commercial Aircraft Deliveries by Size for the
Period 2018-2037
Global Aircraft Fleet: Number of Deliveries for the Years 2018,
2020, 2024 and 2028
Growing Adoption of UAVs in Commercial & Military Sectors Bode
Well with Aircraft Fairings Market
Global UAVs Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019,
2021, 2023 and 2025
Rise in Use of 3D Printing for Manufacturing Aircraft Fairings
Supports Growth
Composite Materials Recycling: A Major Hindrance to Growth
Product Overview
What are Aircraft Fairings?
Aircraft Fairings by Type
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Fairings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Aircraft Fairings by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Fairings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fuselage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Fuselage by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Fuselage by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Commercial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Military by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Military by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Military by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
General Aviation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for General Aviation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for General Aviation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Aircraft Fairings Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Composites by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Composites by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Composites by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Metals by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Metals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Alloys by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Alloys by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Alloys by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Regional by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for Regional by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Regional by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Engines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: World Historic Review for Engines by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 34: World 16-Year Perspective for Engines by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Control Surfaces by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: World Historic Review for Control Surfaces by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: World 16-Year Perspective for Control Surfaces by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Aircraft Fairings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Fairings by Material - Composites, Metals and Alloys -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Aircraft Fairings by Material -
Composites, Metals and Alloys Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Fairings by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Composites,
Metals and Alloys for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Fairings by Application - Fuselage, Engines, Control
Surfaces and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 42: USA Historic Review for Aircraft Fairings by
Application - Fuselage, Engines, Control Surfaces and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: USA 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Fairings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fuselage,
Engines, Control Surfaces and Other Applications for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Fairings by Platform - Commercial, Military, Regional
and General Aviation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA Historic Review for Aircraft Fairings by Platform -
Commercial, Military, Regional and General Aviation Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: USA 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Fairings by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial,
Military, Regional and General Aviation for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Fairings by Material - Composites, Metals and Alloys -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Aircraft Fairings by
Material - Composites, Metals and Alloys Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Fairings by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Composites,
Metals and Alloys for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Fairings by Application - Fuselage, Engines, Control
Surfaces and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Aircraft Fairings by
Application - Fuselage, Engines, Control Surfaces and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Fairings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fuselage,
Engines, Control Surfaces and Other Applications for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Fairings by Platform - Commercial, Military, Regional
and General Aviation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Aircraft Fairings by
Platform - Commercial, Military, Regional and General Aviation
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Fairings by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial,
Military, Regional and General Aviation for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Aircraft Fairings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Fairings by Material - Composites, Metals and Alloys -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Aircraft Fairings by
Material - Composites, Metals and Alloys Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Fairings by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Composites,
Metals and Alloys for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Fairings by Application - Fuselage, Engines, Control
Surfaces and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Aircraft Fairings by
Application - Fuselage, Engines, Control Surfaces and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Fairings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fuselage,
Engines, Control Surfaces and Other Applications for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Fairings by Platform - Commercial, Military, Regional
and General Aviation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Aircraft Fairings by
Platform - Commercial, Military, Regional and General Aviation
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Fairings by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial,
Military, Regional and General Aviation for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
CHINA
Aircraft Fairings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Fairings by Material - Composites, Metals and Alloys -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: China Historic Review for Aircraft Fairings by
Material - Composites, Metals and Alloys Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: China 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Fairings by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Composites,
Metals and Alloys for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Fairings by Application - Fuselage, Engines, Control
Surfaces and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 69: China Historic Review for Aircraft Fairings by
Application - Fuselage, Engines, Control Surfaces and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: China 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Fairings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fuselage,
Engines, Control Surfaces and Other Applications for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Fairings by Platform - Commercial, Military, Regional
and General Aviation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: China Historic Review for Aircraft Fairings by
Platform - Commercial, Military, Regional and General Aviation
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: China 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Fairings by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial,
Military, Regional and General Aviation for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Aircraft Fairings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Fairings by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Aircraft Fairings by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Fairings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Fairings by Material - Composites, Metals and Alloys -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Aircraft Fairings by
Material - Composites, Metals and Alloys Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Fairings by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Composites,
Metals and Alloys for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Fairings by Application - Fuselage, Engines, Control
Surfaces and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Aircraft Fairings by
Application - Fuselage, Engines, Control Surfaces and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Fairings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fuselage,
Engines, Control Surfaces and Other Applications for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Fairings by Platform - Commercial, Military, Regional
and General Aviation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Aircraft Fairings by
Platform - Commercial, Military, Regional and General Aviation
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Fairings by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial,
Military, Regional and General Aviation for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Aircraft Fairings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Fairings by Material - Composites, Metals and Alloys -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: France Historic Review for Aircraft Fairings by
Material - Composites, Metals and Alloys Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: France 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Fairings by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Composites,
Metals and Alloys for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Fairings by Application - Fuselage, Engines, Control
Surfaces and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 90: France Historic Review for Aircraft Fairings by
Application - Fuselage, Engines, Control Surfaces and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: France 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Fairings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fuselage,
Engines, Control Surfaces and Other Applications for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Fairings by Platform - Commercial, Military, Regional
and General Aviation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: France Historic Review for Aircraft Fairings by
Platform - Commercial, Military, Regional and General Aviation
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: France 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Fairings by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial,
Military, Regional and General Aviation for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Aircraft Fairings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Fairings by Material - Composites, Metals and Alloys -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Aircraft Fairings by
Material - Composites, Metals and Alloys Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Fairings by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Composites,
Metals and Alloys for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Fairings by Application - Fuselage, Engines, Control
Surfaces and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Aircraft Fairings by
Application - Fuselage, Engines, Control Surfaces and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Fairings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fuselage,
Engines, Control Surfaces and Other Applications for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Fairings by Platform - Commercial, Military, Regional
and General Aviation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Aircraft Fairings by
Platform - Commercial, Military, Regional and General Aviation
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Fairings by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial,
Military, Regional and General Aviation for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Fairings by Material - Composites, Metals and Alloys -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Aircraft Fairings by
Material - Composites, Metals and Alloys Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Fairings by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Composites,
Metals and Alloys for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Fairings by Application - Fuselage, Engines, Control
Surfaces and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Aircraft Fairings by
Application - Fuselage, Engines, Control Surfaces and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Fairings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fuselage,
Engines, Control Surfaces and Other Applications for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Fairings by Platform - Commercial, Military, Regional
and General Aviation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Aircraft Fairings by
Platform - Commercial, Military, Regional and General Aviation
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Fairings by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial,
Military, Regional and General Aviation for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Aircraft Fairings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Fairings by Material - Composites, Metals and Alloys -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: UK Historic Review for Aircraft Fairings by Material -
Composites, Metals and Alloys Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 115: UK 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Fairings by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Composites,
Metals and Alloys for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Fairings by Application - Fuselage, Engines, Control
Surfaces and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 117: UK Historic Review for Aircraft Fairings by
Application - Fuselage, Engines, Control Surfaces and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 118: UK 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Fairings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fuselage,
Engines, Control Surfaces and Other Applications for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Fairings by Platform - Commercial, Military, Regional
and General Aviation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 120: UK Historic Review for Aircraft Fairings by Platform -
Commercial, Military, Regional and General Aviation Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 121: UK 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Fairings by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial,
Military, Regional and General Aviation for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 122: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Fairings by Material - Composites, Metals and Alloys -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 123: Spain Historic Review for Aircraft Fairings by
Material - Composites, Metals and Alloys Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 124: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Fairings by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Composites,
Metals and Alloys for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 125: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Fairings by Application - Fuselage, Engines, Control
Surfaces and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 126: Spain Historic Review for Aircraft Fairings by
Application - Fuselage, Engines, Control Surfaces and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Global Aircraft Fairings Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
