2023 Middle East Oil & Gas Monitoring Service: Covering Policy and Transport Issues Which can Cause Price Spikes in the Global Hydrocarbon Markets

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East Oil & Gas Monitor" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



With around 40% of the world's oil supply coming from the Persian Gulf, in addition to exploration and production (E&P), MEOG's coverage includes policy and transport issues which can cause price spikes in the global hydrocarbon markets.



MEOG offers insight into the latest developments in the oil and gas sectors of Bahrain, Iraq, Iran, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Turkey, the UAE and Yemen.

While much of the region has been extensively explored, there remain 'frontier' areas of E&P. Oil shale efforts in Jordan could provide vast resources through the greater cost effectiveness of new technologies. To the north-west, Beirut has grown increasingly impatient to follow the major gas discovery trend in the Eastern Med. and Lebanon's first offshore bid round is likely to kick off drilling campaigns in the medium term.



MEOG is fully digital publication and can be read via PDF, PageSuite or via the NewsBase App.



Key Topics Covered:



Sample Table of Contents



COMMENTARY

KRG to respond to Baghdad's overtures this week

Oil-producing countries account for 75% of global gas flaring

FINANCE & INVESTMENT

Bahri to issue sukuk as Saudi launches a new shipbuilder

POLICY & SECURITY

Iran finds more partners as EU looks to save deal

Caspian littoral states meeting to be held in Tehran later in May

PROJECTS & COMPANIES

Energean makes Athena find offshore Israel

TENDERS

KOC nears award for pump supply deal

NEWS IN BRIEF



EVENT



NEWSBASE ROUNDUP GLOBAL (NRG)



Countries Covered

Bahrain

Iraq

Iran

Israel

Jordan

Kuwait

Lebanon

Oman

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Syria

Turkey

UAE

Yemen

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j9uiop-east-oil?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.