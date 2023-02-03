New York, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Acousto-optic Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797758/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Acousto-optic Devices Market to Reach $550.3 Million by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Acousto-optic Devices estimated at US$346.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$550.3 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Modulators, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7% CAGR and reach US$168.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Deflectors segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $94.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.9% CAGR
The Acousto-optic Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$94.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$123.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 6.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$75.1 Million by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured)
- Aa Opto Electronic
- AMS Technologies AG
- Brimrose Corporation of America
- Coherent, Inc.
- Gooch & Housego PLC
- Harris Corporation
- Intraaction Corp.
- Isomet Corporation
- Lightcomm Technology Co., Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Acousto-optic Devices - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Product Overview
Acousto-optics
Acousto-optic Devices
Acousto-optic Modulator
Deflectors
Tunable Filters
Frequency Shifters
Acousto-Optical Effects - Principles and Applications
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise in Use of lasers in Processing Applications Fuels Growth
Global Market Estimates for Lasers: 2010-2019
Global Lasers Market by Segment: 2018
Growing Interest in Photoacoustic Imaging Catalyses Demand for
Acousto-optic Devices
Rise in Demand for High Speed Precision Beam Control High Speed
Generates Demand for Acousto-optical Deflector Devices
Expanding Research in Imaging Cytometry Opens New Growth
Opportunities
Rise in BioMedical Application of Optical coherence tomography
Augers Well for Market Growth
Rise in Demand for Non Destructive Imaging Expands Application
Opportunity for Acousto-optic Devices in Multiphoton
Microscopy
Tunable Filters Find Increasing use in Biomedical Applications
Acousto-Optic Devices in Space Applications
Acousto-optic Modulator Enable Use of Ultrafast lasers in
Processing Applications
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acousto-optic Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Acousto-optic Devices by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Acousto-optic Devices by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Modulators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Modulators by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Modulators by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Deflectors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Deflectors by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Deflectors by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tunable Filters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Tunable Filters by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Tunable Filters by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Frequency Shifters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Frequency Shifters by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Frequency Shifters by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Devices by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Devices by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Material Processing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Material Processing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Material Processing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Laser Processing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Laser Processing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Laser Processing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Micro Processing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Micro Processing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Micro Processing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 31: World Acousto-optic Devices Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Acousto-optic Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acousto-optic Devices by Device - Modulators, Deflectors,
Frequency Shifters, Tunable Filters and Other Devices -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Acousto-optic Devices by
Device - Modulators, Deflectors, Frequency Shifters, Tunable
Filters and Other Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Acousto-optic Devices by
Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Modulators,
Deflectors, Frequency Shifters, Tunable Filters and Other
Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acousto-optic Devices by Application - Laser Processing,
Material Processing, Micro Processing and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Acousto-optic Devices by
Application - Laser Processing, Material Processing, Micro
Processing and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Acousto-optic Devices by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Laser
Processing, Material Processing, Micro Processing and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acousto-optic Devices by Device - Modulators, Deflectors,
Frequency Shifters, Tunable Filters and Other Devices -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Acousto-optic Devices by
Device - Modulators, Deflectors, Frequency Shifters, Tunable
Filters and Other Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 40: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Acousto-optic Devices
by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Modulators,
Deflectors, Frequency Shifters, Tunable Filters and Other
Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acousto-optic Devices by Application - Laser Processing,
Material Processing, Micro Processing and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Acousto-optic Devices by
Application - Laser Processing, Material Processing, Micro
Processing and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Acousto-optic Devices
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Laser
Processing, Material Processing, Micro Processing and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Acousto-optic Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acousto-optic Devices by Device - Modulators, Deflectors,
Frequency Shifters, Tunable Filters and Other Devices -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Acousto-optic Devices by
Device - Modulators, Deflectors, Frequency Shifters, Tunable
Filters and Other Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 46: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Acousto-optic Devices
by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Modulators,
Deflectors, Frequency Shifters, Tunable Filters and Other
Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acousto-optic Devices by Application - Laser Processing,
Material Processing, Micro Processing and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Acousto-optic Devices by
Application - Laser Processing, Material Processing, Micro
Processing and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Acousto-optic Devices
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Laser
Processing, Material Processing, Micro Processing and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Acousto-optic Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acousto-optic Devices by Device - Modulators, Deflectors,
Frequency Shifters, Tunable Filters and Other Devices -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: China Historic Review for Acousto-optic Devices by
Device - Modulators, Deflectors, Frequency Shifters, Tunable
Filters and Other Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 52: China 16-Year Perspective for Acousto-optic Devices
by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Modulators,
Deflectors, Frequency Shifters, Tunable Filters and Other
Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acousto-optic Devices by Application - Laser Processing,
Material Processing, Micro Processing and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: China Historic Review for Acousto-optic Devices by
Application - Laser Processing, Material Processing, Micro
Processing and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: China 16-Year Perspective for Acousto-optic Devices
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Laser
Processing, Material Processing, Micro Processing and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Acousto-optic Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acousto-optic Devices by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Acousto-optic Devices by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Acousto-optic Devices
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acousto-optic Devices by Device - Modulators, Deflectors,
Frequency Shifters, Tunable Filters and Other Devices -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Acousto-optic Devices by
Device - Modulators, Deflectors, Frequency Shifters, Tunable
Filters and Other Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 61: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Acousto-optic Devices
by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Modulators,
Deflectors, Frequency Shifters, Tunable Filters and Other
Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acousto-optic Devices by Application - Laser Processing,
Material Processing, Micro Processing and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Acousto-optic Devices by
Application - Laser Processing, Material Processing, Micro
Processing and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Acousto-optic Devices
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Laser
Processing, Material Processing, Micro Processing and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Acousto-optic Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acousto-optic Devices by Device - Modulators, Deflectors,
Frequency Shifters, Tunable Filters and Other Devices -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: France Historic Review for Acousto-optic Devices by
Device - Modulators, Deflectors, Frequency Shifters, Tunable
Filters and Other Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 67: France 16-Year Perspective for Acousto-optic Devices
by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Modulators,
Deflectors, Frequency Shifters, Tunable Filters and Other
Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acousto-optic Devices by Application - Laser Processing,
Material Processing, Micro Processing and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: France Historic Review for Acousto-optic Devices by
Application - Laser Processing, Material Processing, Micro
Processing and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: France 16-Year Perspective for Acousto-optic Devices
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Laser
Processing, Material Processing, Micro Processing and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Acousto-optic Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acousto-optic Devices by Device - Modulators, Deflectors,
Frequency Shifters, Tunable Filters and Other Devices -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Acousto-optic Devices by
Device - Modulators, Deflectors, Frequency Shifters, Tunable
Filters and Other Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 73: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Acousto-optic Devices
by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Modulators,
Deflectors, Frequency Shifters, Tunable Filters and Other
Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acousto-optic Devices by Application - Laser Processing,
Material Processing, Micro Processing and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Acousto-optic Devices by
Application - Laser Processing, Material Processing, Micro
Processing and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Acousto-optic Devices
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Laser
Processing, Material Processing, Micro Processing and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acousto-optic Devices by Device - Modulators, Deflectors,
Frequency Shifters, Tunable Filters and Other Devices -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Acousto-optic Devices by
Device - Modulators, Deflectors, Frequency Shifters, Tunable
Filters and Other Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 79: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Acousto-optic Devices
by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Modulators,
Deflectors, Frequency Shifters, Tunable Filters and Other
Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acousto-optic Devices by Application - Laser Processing,
Material Processing, Micro Processing and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Acousto-optic Devices by
Application - Laser Processing, Material Processing, Micro
Processing and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Acousto-optic Devices
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Laser
Processing, Material Processing, Micro Processing and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Acousto-optic Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acousto-optic Devices by Device - Modulators, Deflectors,
Frequency Shifters, Tunable Filters and Other Devices -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK Historic Review for Acousto-optic Devices by
Device - Modulators, Deflectors, Frequency Shifters, Tunable
Filters and Other Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 85: UK 16-Year Perspective for Acousto-optic Devices by
Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Modulators,
Deflectors, Frequency Shifters, Tunable Filters and Other
Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acousto-optic Devices by Application - Laser Processing,
Material Processing, Micro Processing and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: UK Historic Review for Acousto-optic Devices by
Application - Laser Processing, Material Processing, Micro
Processing and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: UK 16-Year Perspective for Acousto-optic Devices by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Laser
Processing, Material Processing, Micro Processing and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acousto-optic Devices by Device - Modulators, Deflectors,
Frequency Shifters, Tunable Filters and Other Devices -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Acousto-optic Devices by
Device - Modulators, Deflectors, Frequency Shifters, Tunable
Filters and Other Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 91: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Acousto-optic Devices
by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Modulators,
Deflectors, Frequency Shifters, Tunable Filters and Other
Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acousto-optic Devices by Application - Laser Processing,
Material Processing, Micro Processing and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Spain Historic Review for Acousto-optic Devices by
Application - Laser Processing, Material Processing, Micro
Processing and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Acousto-optic Devices
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Laser
Processing, Material Processing, Micro Processing and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acousto-optic Devices by Device - Modulators, Deflectors,
Frequency Shifters, Tunable Filters and Other Devices -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Acousto-optic Devices by
Device - Modulators, Deflectors, Frequency Shifters, Tunable
Filters and Other Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 97: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Acousto-optic Devices
by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Modulators,
Deflectors, Frequency Shifters, Tunable Filters and Other
Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acousto-optic Devices by Application - Laser Processing,
Material Processing, Micro Processing and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Russia Historic Review for Acousto-optic Devices by
Application - Laser Processing, Material Processing, Micro
Processing and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Acousto-optic Devices
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Laser
Processing, Material Processing, Micro Processing and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Acousto-optic Devices by Device - Modulators,
Deflectors, Frequency Shifters, Tunable Filters and Other
Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Acousto-optic
Devices by Device - Modulators, Deflectors, Frequency Shifters,
Tunable Filters and Other Devices Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Acousto-optic
Devices by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Modulators, Deflectors, Frequency Shifters, Tunable Filters and
Other Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Acousto-optic Devices by Application - Laser
Processing, Material Processing, Micro Processing and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Acousto-optic
Devices by Application - Laser Processing, Material Processing,
Micro Processing and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Acousto-optic
Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Laser Processing, Material Processing, Micro Processing and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Acousto-optic Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Acousto-optic Devices by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Acousto-optic
Devices by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 109: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Acousto-optic
Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Acousto-optic Devices by Device - Modulators, Deflectors,
Frequency Shifters, Tunable Filters and Other Devices -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Acousto-optic
Devices by Device - Modulators, Deflectors, Frequency Shifters,
Tunable Filters and Other Devices Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Acousto-optic
Devices by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Modulators, Deflectors, Frequency Shifters, Tunable Filters and
Other Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Acousto-optic Devices by Application - Laser Processing,
Material Processing, Micro Processing and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Acousto-optic
Devices by Application - Laser Processing, Material Processing,
Micro Processing and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Acousto-optic
Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Global Acousto-optic Devices Market to Reach $550.3 Million by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
