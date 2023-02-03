New York, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Isolators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956592/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Digital Isolators Market to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Digital Isolators estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Capacitive Coupling, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.9% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Magnetic Coupling segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $480.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.5% CAGR



The Digital Isolators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$480.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$489.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 5.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured)

- Advantech Co., Ltd.

- Analog Devices, Inc.

- Broadcom Ltd.

- Halo Electronics, Inc.

- Infineon Technologies AG

- IXYS Corporation

- Maxim Integrated

- Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

- National Instruments Corporation

- NVE Corporation

- NXP Semiconductors NV

- Rohm Semiconductors

- Silicon Laboratories, Inc.

- Texas Instruments, Inc.

- Vicor Corporation





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956592/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Digital Isolators - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

A Prelude to Digital Isolators

Digital Isolator Market to Exhibit Rapid Growth

Increasing Usage of Renewable Energy to Drive the Demand for

Digital Isolators

Rising Need to Replace Optocouplers to Spur the Demand for

Digital Isolators

Increasing Demand in Gate Drivers, a Key Component for Electric

Vehicles to Bolster Market Growth

Global Electric Vehicle Production Forecasts by Type: 2015-2030

Share of Electric Vehicle of Total Passenger vehicle Market:

2015-2030

Global Electric Vehicle Production: 2018-2030 (in Million Units)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Demand in Industrial Automation Bodes Well for the

Market Growth

Innovations to Spur Market Growth

Competition



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gate

Drivers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Gate Drivers by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Gate Drivers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for USB &

Other Communication Ports by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for USB & Other Communication

Ports by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for USB & Other

Communication Ports by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Digital Isolators Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Isolators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Digital Isolators by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Digital Isolators by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Capacitive Coupling by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Capacitive Coupling by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Capacitive Coupling by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Magnetic Coupling by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Magnetic Coupling by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Magnetic Coupling by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Giant Magnetoresistive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Giant Magnetoresistive by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Giant Magnetoresistive

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Silicon Dioxide-Based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Silicon Dioxide-Based by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Silicon Dioxide-Based

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polyimide-Based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Polyimide-Based by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Polyimide-Based by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Insulating Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: World Historic Review for Other Insulating Materials

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Insulating

Materials by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Analog to Digital Converters by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: World Historic Review for Analog to Digital

Converters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: World 16-Year Perspective for Analog to Digital

Converters by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Digital Isolators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Isolators by Application - Gate Drivers, USB & Other

Communication Ports, Analog to Digital Converters and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Digital Isolators by

Application - Gate Drivers, USB & Other Communication Ports,

Analog to Digital Converters and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Digital Isolators by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gate

Drivers, USB & Other Communication Ports, Analog to Digital

Converters and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Isolators by Technology - Capacitive Coupling, Magnetic

Coupling and Giant Magnetoresistive - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for Digital Isolators by

Technology - Capacitive Coupling, Magnetic Coupling and Giant

Magnetoresistive Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Digital Isolators by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Capacitive

Coupling, Magnetic Coupling and Giant Magnetoresistive for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Isolators by Insulating Material - Silicon

Dioxide-Based, Polyimide-Based and Other Insulating Materials -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA Historic Review for Digital Isolators by

Insulating Material - Silicon Dioxide-Based, Polyimide-Based

and Other Insulating Materials Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 43: USA 16-Year Perspective for Digital Isolators by

Insulating Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Silicon Dioxide-Based, Polyimide-Based and Other Insulating

Materials for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Isolators by Application - Gate Drivers, USB & Other

Communication Ports, Analog to Digital Converters and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Digital Isolators by

Application - Gate Drivers, USB & Other Communication Ports,

Analog to Digital Converters and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Digital Isolators by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gate

Drivers, USB & Other Communication Ports, Analog to Digital

Converters and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Isolators by Technology - Capacitive Coupling, Magnetic

Coupling and Giant Magnetoresistive - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Digital Isolators by

Technology - Capacitive Coupling, Magnetic Coupling and Giant

Magnetoresistive Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Digital Isolators by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Capacitive

Coupling, Magnetic Coupling and Giant Magnetoresistive for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Isolators by Insulating Material - Silicon

Dioxide-Based, Polyimide-Based and Other Insulating Materials -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Digital Isolators by

Insulating Material - Silicon Dioxide-Based, Polyimide-Based

and Other Insulating Materials Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 52: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Digital Isolators by

Insulating Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Silicon Dioxide-Based, Polyimide-Based and Other Insulating

Materials for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Digital Isolators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Isolators by Application - Gate Drivers, USB & Other

Communication Ports, Analog to Digital Converters and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Digital Isolators by

Application - Gate Drivers, USB & Other Communication Ports,

Analog to Digital Converters and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Digital Isolators by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gate

Drivers, USB & Other Communication Ports, Analog to Digital

Converters and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Isolators by Technology - Capacitive Coupling, Magnetic

Coupling and Giant Magnetoresistive - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Digital Isolators by

Technology - Capacitive Coupling, Magnetic Coupling and Giant

Magnetoresistive Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Digital Isolators by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Capacitive

Coupling, Magnetic Coupling and Giant Magnetoresistive for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Isolators by Insulating Material - Silicon

Dioxide-Based, Polyimide-Based and Other Insulating Materials -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Digital Isolators by

Insulating Material - Silicon Dioxide-Based, Polyimide-Based

and Other Insulating Materials Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 61: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Digital Isolators by

Insulating Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Silicon Dioxide-Based, Polyimide-Based and Other Insulating

Materials for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Digital Isolators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Isolators by Application - Gate Drivers, USB & Other

Communication Ports, Analog to Digital Converters and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: China Historic Review for Digital Isolators by

Application - Gate Drivers, USB & Other Communication Ports,

Analog to Digital Converters and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: China 16-Year Perspective for Digital Isolators by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gate

Drivers, USB & Other Communication Ports, Analog to Digital

Converters and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Isolators by Technology - Capacitive Coupling, Magnetic

Coupling and Giant Magnetoresistive - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 66: China Historic Review for Digital Isolators by

Technology - Capacitive Coupling, Magnetic Coupling and Giant

Magnetoresistive Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: China 16-Year Perspective for Digital Isolators by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Capacitive

Coupling, Magnetic Coupling and Giant Magnetoresistive for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Isolators by Insulating Material - Silicon

Dioxide-Based, Polyimide-Based and Other Insulating Materials -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: China Historic Review for Digital Isolators by

Insulating Material - Silicon Dioxide-Based, Polyimide-Based

and Other Insulating Materials Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 70: China 16-Year Perspective for Digital Isolators by

Insulating Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Silicon Dioxide-Based, Polyimide-Based and Other Insulating

Materials for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Digital Isolators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Isolators by Application - Gate Drivers, USB & Other

Communication Ports, Analog to Digital Converters and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Digital Isolators by

Application - Gate Drivers, USB & Other Communication Ports,

Analog to Digital Converters and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Digital Isolators by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gate

Drivers, USB & Other Communication Ports, Analog to Digital

Converters and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Isolators by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Digital Isolators by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Digital Isolators by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Isolators by Technology - Capacitive Coupling, Magnetic

Coupling and Giant Magnetoresistive - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Digital Isolators by

Technology - Capacitive Coupling, Magnetic Coupling and Giant

Magnetoresistive Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Digital Isolators by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Capacitive

Coupling, Magnetic Coupling and Giant Magnetoresistive for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Isolators by Insulating Material - Silicon

Dioxide-Based, Polyimide-Based and Other Insulating Materials -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Digital Isolators by

Insulating Material - Silicon Dioxide-Based, Polyimide-Based

and Other Insulating Materials Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 82: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Digital Isolators by

Insulating Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Silicon Dioxide-Based, Polyimide-Based and Other Insulating

Materials for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Digital Isolators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Isolators by Application - Gate Drivers, USB & Other

Communication Ports, Analog to Digital Converters and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: France Historic Review for Digital Isolators by

Application - Gate Drivers, USB & Other Communication Ports,

Analog to Digital Converters and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: France 16-Year Perspective for Digital Isolators by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gate

Drivers, USB & Other Communication Ports, Analog to Digital

Converters and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Isolators by Technology - Capacitive Coupling, Magnetic

Coupling and Giant Magnetoresistive - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 87: France Historic Review for Digital Isolators by

Technology - Capacitive Coupling, Magnetic Coupling and Giant

Magnetoresistive Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: France 16-Year Perspective for Digital Isolators by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Capacitive

Coupling, Magnetic Coupling and Giant Magnetoresistive for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Isolators by Insulating Material - Silicon

Dioxide-Based, Polyimide-Based and Other Insulating Materials -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: France Historic Review for Digital Isolators by

Insulating Material - Silicon Dioxide-Based, Polyimide-Based

and Other Insulating Materials Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 91: France 16-Year Perspective for Digital Isolators by

Insulating Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Silicon Dioxide-Based, Polyimide-Based and Other Insulating

Materials for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Digital Isolators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Isolators by Application - Gate Drivers, USB & Other

Communication Ports, Analog to Digital Converters and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Digital Isolators by

Application - Gate Drivers, USB & Other Communication Ports,

Analog to Digital Converters and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Digital Isolators by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gate

Drivers, USB & Other Communication Ports, Analog to Digital

Converters and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Isolators by Technology - Capacitive Coupling, Magnetic

Coupling and Giant Magnetoresistive - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Digital Isolators by

Technology - Capacitive Coupling, Magnetic Coupling and Giant

Magnetoresistive Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Digital Isolators by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Capacitive

Coupling, Magnetic Coupling and Giant Magnetoresistive for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Isolators by Insulating Material - Silicon

Dioxide-Based, Polyimide-Based and Other Insulating Materials -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Digital Isolators by

Insulating Material - Silicon Dioxide-Based, Polyimide-Based

and Other Insulating Materials Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 100: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Digital Isolators by

Insulating Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Silicon Dioxide-Based, Polyimide-Based and Other Insulating

Materials for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Isolators by Application - Gate Drivers, USB & Other

Communication Ports, Analog to Digital Converters and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Digital Isolators by

Application - Gate Drivers, USB & Other Communication Ports,

Analog to Digital Converters and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Digital Isolators by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gate

Drivers, USB & Other Communication Ports, Analog to Digital

Converters and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Isolators by Technology - Capacitive Coupling, Magnetic

Coupling and Giant Magnetoresistive - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Digital Isolators by

Technology - Capacitive Coupling, Magnetic Coupling and Giant

Magnetoresistive Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Digital Isolators by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Capacitive

Coupling, Magnetic Coupling and Giant Magnetoresistive for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Isolators by Insulating Material - Silicon

Dioxide-Based, Polyimide-Based and Other Insulating Materials -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Digital Isolators by

Insulating Material - Silicon Dioxide-Based, Polyimide-Based

and Other Insulating Materials Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 109: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Digital Isolators by

Insulating Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Silicon Dioxide-Based, Polyimide-Based and Other Insulating

Materials for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Digital Isolators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Isolators by Application - Gate Drivers, USB & Other

Communication Ports, Analog to Digital Converters and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: UK Historic Review for Digital Isolators by

Application - Gate Drivers, USB & Other Communication Ports,

Analog to Digital Converters and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: UK 16-Year Perspective for Digital Isolators by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gate

Drivers, USB & Other Communication Ports, Analog to Digital

Converters and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Isolators by Technology - Capacitive Coupling, Magnetic

Coupling and Giant Magnetoresistive - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 114: UK Historic Review for Digital Isolators by

Technology - Capacitive Coupling, Magnetic Coupling and Giant

Magnetoresistive Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 115: UK 16-Year Perspective for Digital Isolators by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Capacitive

Coupling, Magnetic Coupling and Giant Magnetoresistive for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Isolators by Insulating Material - Silicon

Dioxide-Based, Polyimide-Based and Other Insulating Materials -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 117: UK Historic Review for Digital Isolators by

Insulating Material - Silicon Dioxide-Based, Polyimide-Based

and Other Insulating Materials Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 118: UK 16-Year Perspective for Digital Isolators by

Insulating Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Silicon Dioxide-Based, Polyimide-Based and Other Insulating

Materials for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 119: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Digital Isolators by Application - Gate Drivers,

USB & Other Communication Ports, Analog to Digital Converters

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956592/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________