Global Cloud ERP Market Strategy Report 2023: Market to Reach $184.7 Billion by 2030 - Surge in Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions Drives Cloud ERP

Global Cloud ERP Market to Reach $184.7 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Cloud ERP estimated at US$51.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$184.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 16.4% CAGR and reach US$117.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 19% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $15.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.2% CAGR



The Cloud ERP market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$31 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.1% and 14.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.3% CAGR.



Looking Ahead to 2023



Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.

Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 213 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $51.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $184.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.3% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Cloud ERP: An Introductory Prelude

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

North America: A Lucrative Market

Cloud ERP Solutions Market Overview

Cloud-based ERP Software Market Overview

Market Dynamics

Cloud ERP Market Overview

Competition

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Trends and Drivers Summarized

Innovations

Cloud ERP Innovates Manufacturing Sector

Role in Supply Chain Automation

Surge in Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions Drives Cloud ERP

Manufacturers Use Cloud ERP to Improve Operational Efficiency

Cloud ERP Accelerates Digital Transformation in Enterprises

Challenges to Adopt Cloud ERP

