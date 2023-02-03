New York, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automated Passenger Information Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899067/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Automated Passenger Information Systems Market to Reach $14.2 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automated Passenger Information Systems estimated at US$7.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.2 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 8% over the period 2022-2030. Passenger Information Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.5% CAGR and reach US$8.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Automated Passenger Counting Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 7.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR



The Automated Passenger Information Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.2% and 6.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.1% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)

- Cisco Systems, Inc.

- Clever Devices Ltd.

- DILAX Intelcom GmbH

- Ermetris Srl

- Eurotech SpA

- GMV Syncromatics

- HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

- Hitachi Ltd.

- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

- Infodev Electronic Designers International Inc.

- INIT Innovation in Traffic Systems SE

- iris-GmbH infrared & intelligent sensors

- Passio Technologies

- Postec Technology

- Retail Sensing Ltd.

- Siemens AG

- Traksat

- Trapeze Group





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Automated Passenger Information System: Prelude

Automated Passenger Information Systems - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Global Automatic Passenger Counting and Information System

Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players for

2019

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Market Poised to Benefit from Growing Urbanization Trend and

Consumer Need for Real-time Transit Information

Global Urban Population in Thousands by Geographic Region for

the Years 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050

Automated Passenger Counting Systems Provide Cost Benefits and

Operational Advantages

Passenger Information Systems Contribute towards Significant

Improvements in Passenger Satisfaction Levels

Growing Significance of Automatic Passenger Counting Systems in

Simplifying Public Transportation

Evolving Expectations of Passengers Drives Demand for Automated

Passenger Information Systems for Trains

Demand for Real-time Schedule Updates and Infotainment

Solutions Drives Demand for Passenger Information Systems in

Buses and Trains

Smart Apps Play a Vital Role in Communicating Real-Time Transit

Bus Route Info to Passengers

Real-time Displays: Helping Improve Passenger Information

Advancements in Public Transport Information Systems Spur Growth

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Automated Passenger Information System

Automated Passenger Counting System



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Passenger Information Systems by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Automated Passenger

Information Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 3: World Automated Passenger Information Systems Market

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Passenger Information Systems by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World 8-Year Perspective for Passenger Information

Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Passenger Counting Systems by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 7: World 8-Year Perspective for Automated Passenger

Counting Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Automated Passenger Information Systems Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United

States for 2023 (E)

Table 8: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Passenger Information Systems by Type - Passenger

Information Systems and Automated Passenger Counting Systems -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 9: USA 8-Year Perspective for Automated Passenger

Information Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Passenger Information Systems and Automated Passenger

Counting Systems for the Years 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 10: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Passenger Information Systems by Type - Passenger

Information Systems and Automated Passenger Counting Systems -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Automated Passenger

Information Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Passenger Information Systems and Automated Passenger

Counting Systems for the Years 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Automated Passenger Information Systems Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for

2023 (E)

Table 12: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Passenger Information Systems by Type - Passenger

Information Systems and Automated Passenger Counting Systems -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 13: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Automated Passenger

Information Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Passenger Information Systems and Automated Passenger

Counting Systems for the Years 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Automated Passenger Information Systems Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for

2023 (E)

Table 14: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Passenger Information Systems by Type - Passenger

Information Systems and Automated Passenger Counting Systems -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: China 8-Year Perspective for Automated Passenger

Information Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Passenger Information Systems and Automated Passenger

Counting Systems for the Years 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Automated Passenger Information Systems Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for

2023 (E)

Table 16: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Passenger Information Systems by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Automated Passenger

Information Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 18: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Passenger Information Systems by Type - Passenger

Information Systems and Automated Passenger Counting Systems -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 19: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Automated Passenger

Information Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Passenger Information Systems and Automated Passenger

Counting Systems for the Years 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Automated Passenger Information Systems Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for

2023 (E)

Table 20: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Passenger Information Systems by Type - Passenger

Information Systems and Automated Passenger Counting Systems -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: France 8-Year Perspective for Automated Passenger

Information Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Passenger Information Systems and Automated Passenger

Counting Systems for the Years 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Automated Passenger Information Systems Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for

2023 (E)

Table 22: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Passenger Information Systems by Type - Passenger

Information Systems and Automated Passenger Counting Systems -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Automated Passenger

Information Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Passenger Information Systems and Automated Passenger

Counting Systems for the Years 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 24: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Passenger Information Systems by Type - Passenger

Information Systems and Automated Passenger Counting Systems -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 25: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Automated Passenger

Information Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Passenger Information Systems and Automated Passenger

Counting Systems for the Years 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Automated Passenger Information Systems Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United

Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 26: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Passenger Information Systems by Type - Passenger

Information Systems and Automated Passenger Counting Systems -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: UK 8-Year Perspective for Automated Passenger

Information Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Passenger Information Systems and Automated Passenger

Counting Systems for the Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 28: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Automated Passenger Information Systems by Type - Passenger

Information Systems and Automated Passenger Counting Systems -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Automated

Passenger Information Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Passenger Information Systems and Automated

Passenger Counting Systems for the Years 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Automated Passenger Information Systems Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific

for 2023 (E)

Table 30: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Automated Passenger Information Systems by Type - Passenger

Information Systems and Automated Passenger Counting Systems -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 31: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Automated

Passenger Information Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Passenger Information Systems and Automated

Passenger Counting Systems for the Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF WORLD

Table 32: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Automated Passenger Information Systems by Type - Passenger

Information Systems and Automated Passenger Counting Systems -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Automated

Passenger Information Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Passenger Information Systems and Automated

Passenger Counting Systems for the Years 2023 & 2030



IV. COMPETITION

