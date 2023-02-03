New York, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Drone Transportation and Logistics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818956/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Drone Transportation and Logistics Market to Reach $41.7 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Drone Transportation and Logistics estimated at US$9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$41.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Freight Drones, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 20% CAGR and reach US$23.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Ambulance Drones segment is readjusted to a revised 24.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.9% CAGR
The Drone Transportation and Logistics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 19.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.4% and 18.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured)
- Airbus SAS
- AIRMAP, Inc.
- Alibaba
- Altitude Angel
- Amazon
- CANA Advisors
- DHL International GmbH
- Drone Delivery Canada
- DroneScan
- Edronic
- EHANG
- FedEx
- Flirtey
- FlytBase, Inc.
- Flytrex
- H3 Dynamics Holdings Pte. Ltd
- Hardis Group
- Infinium Robotics
- Matternet
- PINC Solutions
- Sensefly
- SKYCART INC.
- Skysense, Inc.
- Skyward
- Uber Technologies Inc.
- Unifly NV
- United Parcel Service of America, Inc.
- Volocopter GmbH
- Workhorse Group
- Zipline International
Drones: A Definition
Delivery Drones
Passenger Drones
Cargo Drones
Warehouse Drones
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise of Commercial Drones Paves the Way for Future Growth in
Drone Transportation & Logistics
Drone Transportation & Logistics Sector to Feel the Trickle
Down Effect of Robust Opportunities Prevailing in the
Commercial Drones Industry: Global Commercial Drone Revenue
(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024
Massive Potential to Enhance Productivity Spurs the Use of
Drones in Logistics
Healthy Logistics Opportunities Across Government, Public
Utilities & Retail Sectors Expands the Business Opportunity
for Transportation Drones: Global Logistics Market (In US$
Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024
Robust eCommerce Industry & Escalating Competition to Provide
Same Day Delivery Services to Spur the Importance of Drone
Deliveries
Robust Growth of E-Commerce Supported by the On-Demand Economy
to Amplify the Importance of Drone Deliveries: Global e-
Commerce Sales (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019 &
2022
Warehouse Inventory Automation Receives a Makeover With the
Disruptive Emergence of Warehouse Drones
With Last Mile Delivery Being the Most Expensive Part of Cargo
Delivery, Cargo Drones Promise to a Vital Role in Cost
Reduction Goals of Competition Scarred Shipping Companies: %
Breakdown of Cargo Delivery Costs by Stage of Transport/
Journey
Rising Investments in Warehouse Automation Offers a Fertile
Environment for the Growth & Proliferation of Warehouse
Drones: Global Warehousing & Logistics Robot Revenues &
Shipments (In US$ Million & 000 Units) for the Years 2017,
2019 & 2022
Lucrative Growth for Ambulance Drones Against the Backdrop of
Growing Demand for Emergency Response Healthcare Services
Drones Bring the Promise of Making Difference in Improving
Survival Rate Among CVD Emergency Patients: Global Deaths Due
to Cardiovascular Disease (CVD) (In Million) for the Year
2018
Ageing Population, Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases & The
Ensuing Demand for Ambulance Services, Brings the Disruptive
Potential of Ambulance Drones in the Spotlight: Global Market
for Ambulance Services (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017,
2019, 2022, and 2024
Cargo Drones: A Disruptive Form of Air Freight Benefiting From
the Strong Outlook for Airfreight Services
Strong Growth in Airfreight to Spur Opportunities for Cargo
Drones in Cross Border Trade: Global Cargo Airlines Revenues
(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2022
