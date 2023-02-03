Smart Stadium Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $19.3 Billion at a CAGR of 21.84%

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Stadium Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global smart stadium market size reached US$ 5.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 19.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 21.84% during 2021-2027.

Companies Mentioned

Cisco Systems Inc.

GP Smart Stadium

Honeywell International Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Johnson Controls International

NEC Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Schneider Electric SE

Tech Mahindra Limited (Mahindra Group)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A smart stadium utilizes digital and automated technological solutions to provide up-to-date information on parking availability, bathroom and concession lines, seat upgrades, and special offers.

It relies on data analytics software to personalize the fan experience through loyalty programs and offer the convenience of navigating faster amongst the crowd.

In addition, its networking sensors and existing systems depend on Internet of Things (IoT) technology to assist the staff in monitoring the venue and keeping people safe. Nowadays, the infrastructure of a smart stadium can be utilized to modernize and control building management systems, including lighting and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC).



The growing popularity of live sports and entertainment events, coupled with the escalating demand for a hassle-free stadium experience, acts as a major driver positively influencing the market of smart stadium solutions across the globe. These solutions rely on digital technologies and fast internet connections to provide efficient customer services. They also enable stadium operators to increase profitability, enhance the overall fan experience, and improve stadium security.

In addition, market players are offering technologically sophisticated services to compete with at-home experience or entertainment systems. They are also designing state-of-the-art stadiums with augmented reality (AR), interactive seats, and big screens to expand their consumer base.

These stadiums are installed with monitors throughout the venue that allow fans to have real-time access to players' profiles, statistical data, and fantasy performances of teams on their smartphones, tablets, and stadium kiosks. Apart from this, due to rising environmental concerns, these players are introducing smart stadium infrastructures that can be automated to conserve energy, reduce the number of operational staff required, and minimize maintenance costs.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global smart stadium market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global smart stadium market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment model?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global smart stadium market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 143 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $5.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $19.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Smart Stadium Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 Software

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Services

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Deployment Model

7.1 On-premises

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Cloud-based

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Digital Content Management

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Key Segments

8.1.2.1 Digital Signage

8.1.2.2 Audio and Video Management

8.1.2.3 Others

8.1.3 Market Forecast

8.2 Stadium and Public Security

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Key Segments

8.2.2.1 Video Surveillance

8.2.2.2 Cybersecurity

8.2.2.3 Emergency and Disaster Management

8.2.2.4 Physical Security Information Management

8.2.2.5 Security Scanning, Imaging and Metal Detection

8.2.2.6 Others

8.2.3 Market Forecast

8.3 Building Automation Management

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Key Segments

8.3.2.1 Parking Management Systems

8.3.2.2 Energy Management Systems

8.3.2.3 Facility Management Systems

8.3.3 Market Forecast

8.4 Event Management

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Key Segments

8.4.2.1 Event Marketing and Management

8.4.2.2 Ticketing Management

8.4.2.3 Workforce Management

8.4.3 Market Forecast

8.5 Crowd Management

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Network Management

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast

8.7 Others

8.7.1 Market Trends

8.7.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

