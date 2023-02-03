New York, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Commercial Aircraft Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817926/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Commercial Aircraft Market to Reach $170.7 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Commercial Aircraft estimated at US$126.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$170.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Narrow Body, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.8% CAGR and reach US$93.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Wide Body segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $34.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR



The Commercial Aircraft market in the U.S. is estimated at US$34.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$34.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 3.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$22.5 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 16 Featured)

- Airbus Group SE

- Bombardier, Inc.

- Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China Ltd. (COMAC)

- Embraer SA

- GE Aviation

- Leonardo S.p.A

- Lockheed Martin Corporation

- Public Joint-Stock Company United Aircraft Corporation

- The Boeing Company

- United Technologies Corporation (UTC)





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Net Profit of Commercial Airlines Worldwide (in US$ Billion)

for 2006-2021

Commercial Aircraft: A Prelude

Single-Aisle aircraft

Twin-Aisle Aircraft

Regional Jets

Cargo Aircraft

Business Jets

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Narrow Body Aircraft to Witness High Growth

Asian Economies to Spearhead Future Growth

Competition

Airbus & Boeing: The Market Leaders

Commercial Aircraft - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Post Pandemic Recovery in Air Travel to Boost Commercial

Aircraft Market

Global Passenger Air Traffic Estimated Growth (%) for 2020-2023

Decline in Revenue Passenger Kilometers by Domestic and

International in 2020

Global Air Passenger Traffic and Capacity YoY Growth (in %) for

International and Domestic Routes by Region/Country: September

2020

With Airlines Exploring New Routes, The Resultant Need to

Expand Aircraft Fleet to Present Long-term Growth for

Commercial Aircraft

Promising New Airline Routes for Commercial Aircraft

Focus on Connecting Secondary Cities and Develop Prime Aviation

Hubs in Several Countries Presents Growth Opportunity

Market to Benefit from Rising Consumer Affluence and Growing

Middle Class Population in Emerging Economies

Low Cost Carriers Presents Favorable Outlook for Commercial

Aircraft Market

Global Low Cost Airlines Market Size in US$ Billion for 2019,

2022 and 2025

Low Cost Airlines Capture Growing Share Amidst the Pandemic:

Low Cost Airlines as % of Airline Capacity by Number of

Available Seats for Mar-Jul 2020

New Technologies Emerge to Address Key Challenges in Commercial

Aircraft

AI Gains Momentum in Commercial Aircraft Manufacturing

Tourism Industry and Air Travel Trends: Key Indicators of

Growth in Commercial Aircraft Market

International Tourism Receipts (in US$ Billion) for 2010-2020

COVID-19 Impact on Tourism Industry: % Decline in Travel and

Tourism Industry Revenues by Select Country for 2019 & 2020

Countries With Highest Vulnerability to COVID-19 Impact on

Tourism: Travel & Tourism Industry as % of GDP by Country for

2019

Upgrade to New Generation Aircraft for Enhancing Customer

Experiences Drives Market

Industry Trend in Favor of Fuel-Efficient and Environment-

Friendly Aircraft

A Review of Commercial Aircraft Segments

Single-Aisle Aircraft Market

Single Aisle Aircraft Deliveries Market Share Breakdown by

Company for 2016-2035

Twin-Aisle Aircraft Market

Global Twin-Aisle Deliveries Market Breakdown by Airline Type

(2016-2035)

Regional Jets Market

Cargo Aircraft Market

Air Cargo Market Worldwide by Region (in %) for September 2020

Global Air Cargo Market: YoY Growth Rate (in %) of in CTK and

Available CTK (As of September 2020)

Business Jets Market

Global Business Jet Market Revenues by Range (in %) for 2019

COVID-19 Impact on Business Aviation: Implications for Business

Jets Market

COVID-19 Impacts Business Jets Market: New Business Jet

Deliveries by Company in H1 2020 Vs H1 2019

Key Challenges Facing Commercial Aircraft Market



