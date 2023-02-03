New York, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Commercial Aircraft Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817926/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Commercial Aircraft Market to Reach $170.7 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Commercial Aircraft estimated at US$126.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$170.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Narrow Body, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.8% CAGR and reach US$93.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Wide Body segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $34.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR
The Commercial Aircraft market in the U.S. is estimated at US$34.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$34.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 3.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$22.5 Billion by the year 2030.
- Airbus Group SE
- Bombardier, Inc.
- Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China Ltd. (COMAC)
- Embraer SA
- GE Aviation
- Leonardo S.p.A
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Public Joint-Stock Company United Aircraft Corporation
- The Boeing Company
- United Technologies Corporation (UTC)
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
Net Profit of Commercial Airlines Worldwide (in US$ Billion)
for 2006-2021
Commercial Aircraft: A Prelude
Single-Aisle aircraft
Twin-Aisle Aircraft
Regional Jets
Cargo Aircraft
Business Jets
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Narrow Body Aircraft to Witness High Growth
Asian Economies to Spearhead Future Growth
Competition
Airbus & Boeing: The Market Leaders
Commercial Aircraft - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Post Pandemic Recovery in Air Travel to Boost Commercial
Aircraft Market
Global Passenger Air Traffic Estimated Growth (%) for 2020-2023
Decline in Revenue Passenger Kilometers by Domestic and
International in 2020
Global Air Passenger Traffic and Capacity YoY Growth (in %) for
International and Domestic Routes by Region/Country: September
2020
With Airlines Exploring New Routes, The Resultant Need to
Expand Aircraft Fleet to Present Long-term Growth for
Commercial Aircraft
Promising New Airline Routes for Commercial Aircraft
Focus on Connecting Secondary Cities and Develop Prime Aviation
Hubs in Several Countries Presents Growth Opportunity
Market to Benefit from Rising Consumer Affluence and Growing
Middle Class Population in Emerging Economies
Low Cost Carriers Presents Favorable Outlook for Commercial
Aircraft Market
Global Low Cost Airlines Market Size in US$ Billion for 2019,
2022 and 2025
Low Cost Airlines Capture Growing Share Amidst the Pandemic:
Low Cost Airlines as % of Airline Capacity by Number of
Available Seats for Mar-Jul 2020
New Technologies Emerge to Address Key Challenges in Commercial
Aircraft
AI Gains Momentum in Commercial Aircraft Manufacturing
Tourism Industry and Air Travel Trends: Key Indicators of
Growth in Commercial Aircraft Market
International Tourism Receipts (in US$ Billion) for 2010-2020
COVID-19 Impact on Tourism Industry: % Decline in Travel and
Tourism Industry Revenues by Select Country for 2019 & 2020
Countries With Highest Vulnerability to COVID-19 Impact on
Tourism: Travel & Tourism Industry as % of GDP by Country for
2019
Upgrade to New Generation Aircraft for Enhancing Customer
Experiences Drives Market
Industry Trend in Favor of Fuel-Efficient and Environment-
Friendly Aircraft
A Review of Commercial Aircraft Segments
Single-Aisle Aircraft Market
Single Aisle Aircraft Deliveries Market Share Breakdown by
Company for 2016-2035
Twin-Aisle Aircraft Market
Global Twin-Aisle Deliveries Market Breakdown by Airline Type
(2016-2035)
Regional Jets Market
Cargo Aircraft Market
Air Cargo Market Worldwide by Region (in %) for September 2020
Global Air Cargo Market: YoY Growth Rate (in %) of in CTK and
Available CTK (As of September 2020)
Business Jets Market
Global Business Jet Market Revenues by Range (in %) for 2019
COVID-19 Impact on Business Aviation: Implications for Business
Jets Market
COVID-19 Impacts Business Jets Market: New Business Jet
Deliveries by Company in H1 2020 Vs H1 2019
Key Challenges Facing Commercial Aircraft Market
