COPD and Asthma Devices Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $57.09 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.75%

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "COPD and Asthma Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global COPD and asthma devices market size reached US$ 40.82 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 57.09 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.75% during 2021-2027.

Companies Mentioned

Adherium Limited

Aristopharma Ltd.

AstraZeneca PLC

Baxter International Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Cohero Health Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Omron Corporation

Pari Respiratory Equipment Inc.

Recipharm AB

Verona Pharma plc.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is an inflammatory disease that leads to obstructed airflow from the lungs. Its early symptoms include shortness of breath, wheezing, chest tightness, chronic cough with or without mucus, frequent cold, and throat soreness.

On the other hand, asthma, also known as bronchial asthma, is a respiratory disorder that affects the airways in the lungs. Its symptoms are shortness of breath, chest tightness, trouble sleeping, and coughing or wheezing attacks.

These respiratory diseases are treated using various devices that help deliver inhaled medication. COPD and asthma devices, also known as pulmonary drug delivery devices, are used as permanent treatment or rescue therapy for respiratory diseases. As a result, they are gaining immense traction across the globe.



COPD and Asthma Devices Market Trends:



The growing global geriatric population, which is highly susceptible to chronic respiratory disorders, represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market. In addition, rising occurrences of respiratory diseases caused due to the rising smoking of cigarettes are increasing the sales of COPD and asthma devices.

Apart from this, the increasing expenditure on healthcare and continuous automation in the healthcare industry are contributing to the market growth. The widespread adoption of advanced medical solutions is offering lucrative growth opportunities to manufacturers across the globe.

At present, healthcare practitioners and pulmonary diseases specialists are preferring a combination of a drug and a device on account of their fast and effective outcome. Furthermore, the expansion of chemical industries is resulting in the rising environmental pollution level and breathing problems, which, in turn, is driving the market.

Additionally, the introduction of portable drug delivery devices is propelling the market growth.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global COPD and asthma devices market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global COPD and asthma devices market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the indication?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global COPD and asthma devices market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 143 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $40.82 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $57.09 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global COPD and Asthma Devices Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Inhalers

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Key Segments

6.1.2.1 Drug Powdered Inhalers (DPIs)

6.1.2.2 Metered Dose Inhalers (MDIs)

6.1.2.3 Soft Mist Inhalers

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Nebulizers

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Key Segments

6.2.2.1 Compressor Nebulizers

6.2.2.2 Ultrasonic Nebulizers

6.2.2.3 Mesh Nebulizers

6.2.3 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Indication

7.1 Asthma

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 COPD

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Retail Pharmacies

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Hospitals

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Online Pharmacies

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xzqn2h-and-asthma?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment