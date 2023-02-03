Colposcopes Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $792 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.54%

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Colposcopes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global colposcopes market size reached US$ 573.0 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 792.0 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.54% during 2021-2027.

Companies Mentioned

ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Carl Zeiss AG

CooperSurgical Inc

DYSIS Medical Ltd

Ecleris

Gynex Corporation

Karl Kaps GmbH & Co. KG

Kernel Medical Equipment Co. LTD

McKesson Corporation

Medgyn Products Inc.

Seiler Instrument Inc.

Colposcopes are binocular instruments used to examine the cervix and other parts of a woman's lower genital tract under magnified stereoscopic vision. They usually have fans, lamps, stands, eyepieces, green filters, magnification changers, focus adjustment knobs, and fiber-optic light cables.

Nowadays, several colposcopes are available with cameras attached to the optics using a beam splitter. These colposcopes can present images on the monitor of a light-emitting diode (LED) television or a computer screen, which can also be recorded and stored for future references.



Colposcopes Market Trends:



The growing consumption of tobacco products, the rising prevalence of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), and the long-term use of oral contraceptives are significant factors increasing the risk of developing cervical cancer among women.

This represents one of the key factors driving the need for colposcopes for early diagnosis of cancer, genital warts, and noncancerous growths called polyps. The market is also influenced by improving diagnostic modalities and the growing awareness about the benefits of early diagnosis.

Moreover, health agencies of numerous countries are implementing various programs and strategies to deal with the increasing cases of cervical cancer.

For instance, Public Health England (PHE) launched a national multimedia campaign in 2019 to encourage cervical screening among women of all ages. In addition, advances in cervical cancer treatment, such as surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy, are contributing to the growth of the market. Besides this, as colposcopy is a painless, cost-efficient, and non-invasive procedure, its demand is escalating worldwide.

Furthermore, new technologies, such as polarimetric imaging, optical coherence tomography, and fluorescence, electrical impedance, and diffuse reflectance spectroscopy, are widely being used to improve the diagnostic accuracy of colposcopy.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 143 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $573 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $792 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global colposcopes market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global colposcopes market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global colposcopes market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

