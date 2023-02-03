New York, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global High Performance Fluoropolymers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798753/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global High Performance Fluoropolymers Market to Reach $6.1 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for High Performance Fluoropolymers estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. PTFE, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.2% CAGR and reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the FEP segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.5% CAGR
The High Performance Fluoropolymers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 5.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 29 Featured)
- 3M Company
- Asahi Glass Co., Ltd.
- Chenguang Research Institute of Chemical Industry
- Daikin Industries Ltd.
- Dongyue Group Ltd.
- Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited
- HaloPolymer OJSC
- Hubei Everflon Polymer Co., Ltd.
- Jiangsu Meilan Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Juhua Group Corporation
- Quadrant AG
- SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation)
- Shamrock Technologies, Inc.
- Shanghai 3F New Material Co., Ltd.
- Solvay SA
- The Chemours Company
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798753/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Expanding Demand for High Strength Light Weight Products Drives
the High Performance Fluoropolymers Market
PTFE Market Expanding with Increasing Usage in Electronics and
Medical Applications
Asia-Pacific Gaining Ground from Low-Cost Production of PTFE
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Fluoropolymers: Family of High-Performance Plastics
PTFE
FEP
PFA/MFA
ETFE
Properties and Applications
Applications of PTFE Wires
Automotive
Medical
Oil and Gas
INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS
Select High Performance Fluoropolymers Product Developments
High Performance Fluoropolymers - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Fluoropolymers Impact on Medical Device Industry
Polytetrafluoroethylene Applications in Medical Industry
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
