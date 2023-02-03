Global Online Corporate Meeting Services Market 2022 to 2027: Players Include Adobe, Avaya, Blue Jeans Network, Citrix Systems and AT&T

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Corporate Meeting Services Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global online corporate meeting services market size reached US$ 5.0 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 7.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.02% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Online corporate meeting services are a mode of communication used between an enterprise and its employees or various stakeholders through video and web conferencing. This service aids in effective communication through media-rich data and voice sharing applications.

The user can conduct live meetings, conferences, presentations and training sessions through these services. These services significantly contribute to a free and transparent interaction between all the participants irrespective of their location.



The rising trend of globalization, along with the high internet penetration rate, is one of the key factors driving the market growth. These trends have led to the emergence of the virtual workspace, which is gaining immense preference across the globe, owing to its flexibility.

The online corporate meeting service forms an integral part of virtual workspaces where one can instantly collaborate on projects, share their knowledge base and utilize mobile and cloud computing facilities. This also assists in reducing the transportation costs and travel time associated with in-person meetings as well as providing work-time flexibility.

Furthermore, the ongoing trend of information technology (IT) consumerization, including increasing adoption of video and mobile conferencing among small and medium-sized organizations to effectively perform daily operations, is also fostering the demand for these services across the globe.

Additionally, improved user experience, product simplification, smart workflow mechanisms of web conferencing and reduced operational costs of the organizations are some of the other factors contributing to the market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Online Corporate Meeting Services Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Service Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Meeting Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Service Type

6.1 Online Corporate VCS (Video Conferencing Services)

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Breakup by Type

6.1.2.1 On-premises VCS

6.1.2.2 Hosted VCS

6.1.2.3 Managed VCS

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Online Corporate WCS (Web Conferencing Services)

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Breakup by Type

6.2.2.1 On-premises WCS

6.2.2.2 Hosted WCS

6.2.3 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Meeting Type

7.1 Small Size Meeting

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Medium Size Meeting

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Large Size Meeting

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 SWOT Analysis

10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

