Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Film Adhesives Market to Reach $2 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Film Adhesives estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Epoxy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$989.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Acrylic segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $379.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.4% CAGR



The Film Adhesives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$379.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$444.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$278.1 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured)

- AI Technology, Inc.

- Arkema Group

- Axiom Materials, Inc.

- Bondline Electronic Adhesives, Inc.

- Cytec Solvay Group

- Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd.

- Everad Adhesives

- Fastel Adhesives and Substrate Products

- GLUETEX GmbH

- Gurit Holding AG

- H.B. Fuller Company

- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

- Hexcel Corporation

- Hmt Mfg. Inc.

- Lord Corporation

- M Company

- Master Bond, Inc.

- NuSil Technology LLC

- Permabond LLC

- Protavic International

- Rogers Corporation

- Royal Ten Cate NV





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Film Adhesives Market: Positive Growth Outlook

Unique Properties Contribute to the Rising Demand for Film

Adhesives from Varied End-Use Sectors

Film Adhesives - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Escalating Demand for Lightweight and Compact Components from

Electronics Industry and Increasing Proliferation of Connected

Devices Favors Film Adhesive Market

IoT Connected Devices Installed Base Worldwide (in Billions)

for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Epoxy Film Adhesives Improve Performance of Electronic Components

Need for High Quality Structural Adhesives for Improving Safety

and Performance of Aircrafts Bodes Well for Film Adhesives

Market

Epoxy Resin Leads Aerospace Film Adhesives Market

Automotive Industry: Film Adhesives Used for Structural Bonding

of Metals

Innovations & Advancements

Advancements in Film Adhesive Technology

Lord Develops Advanced Film Adhesive for Tank and Pipe Rubber

Lining Market

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Film Adhesives

Properties of Film Adhesives



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Film

Adhesives by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Film Adhesives by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Film Adhesives by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Epoxy

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Epoxy by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Epoxy by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cyanate Ester by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Cyanate Ester by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Cyanate Ester by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Acrylic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Acrylic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Acrylic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Resins by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Resins by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Resins by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Film Adhesives Market Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electrical & Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Electrical & Electronics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Electrical &

Electronics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive & Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Automotive & Transportation

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Automotive &

Transportation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Consumer by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Consumer by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Aerospace by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Aerospace by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Film Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Film

Adhesives by Resin - Epoxy, Acrylic, Cyanate Ester and Other

Resins - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Film Adhesives by Resin -

Epoxy, Acrylic, Cyanate Ester and Other Resins Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Film Adhesives by Resin -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy, Acrylic, Cyanate

Ester and Other Resins for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Film

Adhesives by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Automotive &

Transportation, Consumer, Aerospace and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Film Adhesives by End-Use -

Electrical & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation,

Consumer, Aerospace and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Film Adhesives by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &

Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Consumer, Aerospace

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Film Adhesives by Resin - Epoxy, Acrylic, Cyanate Ester and

Other Resins - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Film Adhesives by Resin -

Epoxy, Acrylic, Cyanate Ester and Other Resins Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Film Adhesives by

Resin - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy, Acrylic,

Cyanate Ester and Other Resins for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Film Adhesives by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics,

Automotive & Transportation, Consumer, Aerospace and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Film Adhesives by End-Use -

Electrical & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation,

Consumer, Aerospace and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Film Adhesives by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &

Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Consumer, Aerospace

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Film Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Film

Adhesives by Resin - Epoxy, Acrylic, Cyanate Ester and Other

Resins - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Film Adhesives by Resin -

Epoxy, Acrylic, Cyanate Ester and Other Resins Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Film Adhesives by Resin -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy, Acrylic,

Cyanate Ester and Other Resins for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Film

Adhesives by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Automotive &

Transportation, Consumer, Aerospace and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Film Adhesives by End-Use -

Electrical & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation,

Consumer, Aerospace and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Film Adhesives by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &

Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Consumer, Aerospace

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Film Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Film

Adhesives by Resin - Epoxy, Acrylic, Cyanate Ester and Other

Resins - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: China Historic Review for Film Adhesives by Resin -

Epoxy, Acrylic, Cyanate Ester and Other Resins Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: China 16-Year Perspective for Film Adhesives by Resin -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy, Acrylic,

Cyanate Ester and Other Resins for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Film

Adhesives by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Automotive &

Transportation, Consumer, Aerospace and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: China Historic Review for Film Adhesives by End-Use -

Electrical & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation,

Consumer, Aerospace and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: China 16-Year Perspective for Film Adhesives by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &

Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Consumer, Aerospace

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Film Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Film Adhesives by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Film Adhesives by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Film Adhesives by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Film Adhesives by Resin - Epoxy, Acrylic, Cyanate Ester and

Other Resins - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Film Adhesives by Resin -

Epoxy, Acrylic, Cyanate Ester and Other Resins Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Film Adhesives by

Resin - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy, Acrylic,

Cyanate Ester and Other Resins for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Film Adhesives by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics,

Automotive & Transportation, Consumer, Aerospace and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Film Adhesives by End-Use -

Electrical & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation,

Consumer, Aerospace and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Film Adhesives by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &

Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Consumer, Aerospace

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Film Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Film Adhesives by Resin - Epoxy, Acrylic, Cyanate Ester and

Other Resins - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: France Historic Review for Film Adhesives by Resin -

Epoxy, Acrylic, Cyanate Ester and Other Resins Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: France 16-Year Perspective for Film Adhesives by

Resin - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy, Acrylic,

Cyanate Ester and Other Resins for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Film Adhesives by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics,

Automotive & Transportation, Consumer, Aerospace and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: France Historic Review for Film Adhesives by End-Use -

Electrical & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation,

Consumer, Aerospace and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: France 16-Year Perspective for Film Adhesives by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &

Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Consumer, Aerospace

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Film Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Film Adhesives by Resin - Epoxy, Acrylic, Cyanate Ester and

Other Resins - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Film Adhesives by Resin -

Epoxy, Acrylic, Cyanate Ester and Other Resins Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Film Adhesives by

Resin - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy, Acrylic,

Cyanate Ester and Other Resins for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Film Adhesives by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics,

Automotive & Transportation, Consumer, Aerospace and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Film Adhesives by End-Use -

Electrical & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation,

Consumer, Aerospace and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Film Adhesives by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &

Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Consumer, Aerospace

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Film

Adhesives by Resin - Epoxy, Acrylic, Cyanate Ester and Other

Resins - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Film Adhesives by Resin -

Epoxy, Acrylic, Cyanate Ester and Other Resins Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Film Adhesives by Resin -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy, Acrylic,

Cyanate Ester and Other Resins for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Film

Adhesives by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Automotive &

Transportation, Consumer, Aerospace and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Film Adhesives by End-Use -

Electrical & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation,

Consumer, Aerospace and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Film Adhesives by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &

Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Consumer, Aerospace

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Film Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Film

Adhesives by Resin - Epoxy, Acrylic, Cyanate Ester and Other

Resins - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK Historic Review for Film Adhesives by Resin -

Epoxy, Acrylic, Cyanate Ester and Other Resins Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: UK 16-Year Perspective for Film Adhesives by Resin -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy, Acrylic, Cyanate

Ester and Other Resins for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Film

Adhesives by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Automotive &

Transportation, Consumer, Aerospace and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: UK Historic Review for Film Adhesives by End-Use -

Electrical & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation,

Consumer, Aerospace and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: UK 16-Year Perspective for Film Adhesives by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &

Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Consumer, Aerospace

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Film

Adhesives by Resin - Epoxy, Acrylic, Cyanate Ester and Other

Resins - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Film Adhesives by Resin -

Epoxy, Acrylic, Cyanate Ester and Other Resins Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Film Adhesives by Resin -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy, Acrylic,

Cyanate Ester and Other Resins for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 92: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Film

Adhesives by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Automotive &

Transportation, Consumer, Aerospace and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Spain Historic Review for Film Adhesives by End-Use -

Electrical & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation,

Consumer, Aerospace and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Film Adhesives by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &

Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Consumer, Aerospace

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Film Adhesives by Resin - Epoxy, Acrylic, Cyanate Ester and

Other Resins - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Film Adhesives by Resin -

Epoxy, Acrylic, Cyanate Ester and Other Resins Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Film Adhesives by

Resin - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy, Acrylic,

Cyanate Ester and Other Resins for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 98: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Film Adhesives by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics,

Automotive & Transportation, Consumer, Aerospace and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Russia Historic Review for Film Adhesives by End-Use -

Electrical & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation,

Consumer, Aerospace and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Film Adhesives by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &

Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Consumer, Aerospace

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Film Adhesives by Resin - Epoxy, Acrylic, Cyanate

Ester and Other Resins - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Film Adhesives by

Resin - Epoxy, Acrylic, Cyanate Ester and Other Resins Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Film

Adhesives by Resin - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Epoxy, Acrylic, Cyanate Ester and Other Resins for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 104: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Film Adhesives by End-Use - Electrical &

Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Consumer, Aerospace

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Film Adhesives by

End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Automotive &

Transportation, Consumer, Aerospace and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Film

Adhesives by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Electrical & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation,

Consumer, Aerospace and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Film Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Film Adhesives by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Film Adhesives by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Film Adhesives

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Film Adhesives by Resin - Epoxy, Acrylic, Cyanate Ester and

Other Resins - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Film Adhesives by

Resin - Epoxy, Acrylic, Cyanate Ester and Other Resins Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Film Adhesives

by Resin - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy,

Acrylic, Cyanate Ester and Other Resins for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Film Adhesives by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics,

Automotive & Transportation, Consumer, Aerospace and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Film Adhesives by

End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Automotive &

Transportation, Consumer, Aerospace and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 115: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Film Adhesives

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &

Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Consumer, Aerospace

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



AUSTRALIA

Film Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)

Table 116: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Film Adhesives by Resin - Epoxy, Acrylic, Cyanate Ester and

Other Resins - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 117: Australia Historic Review for Film Adhesives by

Resin - Epoxy, Acrylic, Cyanate Ester and Other Resins Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 118: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Film Adhesives by

Resin - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy, Acrylic,

Cyanate Ester and Other Resins for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 119: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Film Adhesives by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics,

Automotive & Transportation, Consumer, Aerospace and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 120: Australia Historic Review for Film Adhesives by

End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Automotive &

Transportation, Consumer, Aerospace and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 121: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Film Adhesives by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &

Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Consumer, Aerospace



