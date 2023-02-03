Textbroker Announces Launch of Free Service Transparent.ai

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Textbroker International, a leading provider of web-based content, announces the launch of the free tool Transparent.ai to help distinguish between human-written and AI-generated content.

In November 2022, U.S. research company OpenAI released ChatGPT, a chatbot that recorded 1 million registered users in just five days. Artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to revolutionize the way text is handled and can make the work of text creators even more creative and efficient. However, dangers and risks arise from unreflective use. With the Transparent.ai service, launched at the beginning of February 2023, Textbroker is proactively countering the possible misuse of AI. The free tool records the entire process of careful text creation and issues certificates to be shared with clients, readers and visitors, publishers, or educators.

ChatGPT is a language model based on deep learning technology that has been trained with millions of texts from the Internet. The dialogue-based model can produce texts in the shortest possible time, capture linguistic subtleties and subtle meanings, and be used as a research source by providing information and inspiration. The AI-generated content can hardly be recognizable to readers.

Available AI detectors provide not only a few hits but also false positives and false negatives, thus offering no reliable results. In their blog post, OpenAI write: "our classifier correctly identifies 26% of AI-written text (true positives) as "likely AI-written," while incorrectly labeling human-written text as AI-written 9% of the time (false positives)".

Currently, pure AI texts are increasingly being published on the Internet without reflection for cost reasons. This creates numerous risks in terms of facts and misinformation. ChatGPT itself states in response to the question about potential dangers that "AI systems can make incorrect decisions based on faulty data or algorithms" or "reinforce discrimination and prejudice when trained on incomplete or biased data sets." The currently unresolved legal situation regarding copyright for AI-generated content should also not be ignored when using the chatbot.

"Only when human performance becomes transparent to each person can we effectively prevent misuse of AI, protect our creative industries, and use AI as it is intended: as a powerful tool that helps people become even more creative and efficient," says Jan Becker-Fochler, founder of the Textbroker platform. "The ability to communicate human experience and research skills eloquently and convincingly has a significant value that deserves to be seen and rewarded. That is why Textbroker has launched the free Transparent.ai service."

Transparent.ai: Visibility and traceability in the copywriting process

Transparent.ai is a web-based tool that makes the creation process and, thus, the effort behind a text, visible. The solution records which parts of the text were written by humans, which parts were incorporated into the result through copy and paste, and what exactly was exchanged or improved during the text creation process. The authors of the text receive a certificate that they can provide to their readers, clients, educators, or anyone else as an independent quality seal to improve transparency. Additional enhancements are currently under development to make the tool even more powerful in the near future.

Together with ChatGPT and Transparent.ai, humans achieve high-quality content

Neil Patel, New York Times bestselling author, writes about the possibilities of AI: "What Google wants you to do is take the AI content and use it as a starting place and modify it. Take that AI-written content and make it better - provide more value. Add your E.A.T.: expertise, authority, trust."

Textbroker supports the approach of using artificial intelligence as a subordinate tool for high-quality writing. The use of ChatGPT is not generally prohibited on the platform. Rather, each client can flexibly decide for each job whether AI may be used or not.

Transparent.ai is available now as an MVP in a public beta phase. The development of the tool is still in its infancy but is intended to show what is possible. The goal of the public beta is to further develop the service through feedback from creative and education professionals.

