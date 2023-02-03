New York, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Drug Discovery Informatics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798423/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market to Reach $4.8 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Drug Discovery Informatics estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.8 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 9.8% over the period 2022-2030. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.2% CAGR and reach US$3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 11% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $661.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR
The Drug Discovery Informatics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$661.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$824.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.4% and 7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 29 Featured)
- Certara USA, Inc.
- Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
- Collaborative Drug Discovery, Inc.
- Dassault Systemes
- GVK Biosciences Pvt., Ltd.
- IBM Corporation
- Infosys Ltd.
- Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd.
- Novo Informatics Pvt., Ltd.
- Openeye Scientific Software
- PerkinElmer, Inc.
- Schrodinger LLC
- Selvita SA
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Drug Discovery Informatics: A Prelude
Drug Discovery Informatics - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Robust Drug Discovery Investments in Response to Growing Global
Disease Burden Provides the Foundation for Growth in the
Market
Growing Global Disease Burden Intensifies the R&D Urgency for
New & Potent Drugs: Global Disease Burden (In Million DALYs:
(Disability-Adjusted Life Years)) for the Years 2015, 2017 &
2019
Rising Drug Development Spending Acts as the Chief Catalyst for
the Adoption of Drug Discovery Informatics: Global
Pharmaceutical R&D Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024
Migration to Data Driven Drug Development Provides the
Cornerstone for Growth in the Market
Growing Focus on Optimizing Hit to Lead (H2L) Processes in
Early Stage Drug Discovery to Benefit Growth of Drug Discovery
Informatics/Chemoinformatics
Growing Use of In-Silico Methods in Drug Development Bodes Well
for the Use of Informatics
The Rise of Nanoinformatics as the New Era of Research in
Nanomedicine Marks the Beginning of Use of Informatics in
Nanomedicine
Exploding Commercial Opportunity for Nanomedicine Bodes Well
for the Growth of Nanoinformatics: Global Nanomedicine Market
(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024
Cloud Computing Emerges to Play a Key Role in Bioinformatics
Cost Benefits Over In-House Informatics Helps Expand the
Commercial Visibility of Outsourced Informatics
Continuously Evolving CRO Industry Highlights the Growing
Importance & Value of Pharma R&D Outsourcing: Global Contract
Research Organization (CRO) Market (In US$ Billion) for the
Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024
Robust Adoption of Bioinformatics Services Highlights the
Growing Dominance of Informatics Outsourcing Over Traditional
In-House Informatics: Global Bioinformatics Services Market
(In US$ Billion) by Service Type for the Years 2017, 2019,
2022 and 2024
Competitive Challenges Faced by the Pharma Industry & the
Ensuing Need for Decision Support Tools & Collaborative
Discovery Opens the Flood Gates of Opportunity for Drug
Discovery Informatics
Rising Global Healthcare Spending Spurs Government Focus On
Cost Containment Driving Pharma Companies to Cut Drug Prices
by Reducing Research Costs: Global Healthcare Spending (In
US$ Trillion) by Government, Private & Consumer Out-of-
Pocket for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2025
Productivity Gains, Acceleration of Speed & Success of Drug
Discovery Research Drive Adoption of Drug Discovery
Informatics
Move Towards Value-Based Care & the Resulting Emergence of the
Era of Precision Medicine Catalyzes the Commercial Value of
Drug Discovery Informatics
Robust Outlook for Precision Medicine Strengthens the Business
Case for Drug Discovery Informatics: Global Market for
Precision Medicine (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019,
2022 and 2024
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sequencing & Target Data Analysis by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Sequencing & Target Data
Analysis by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Docking by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for Docking by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Molecular Modelling by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 8-Year Perspective for Molecular Modelling by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Library Preparation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 8-Year Perspective for Library Preparation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Functions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Functions by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Drug
Discovery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 8-Year Perspective for Drug Discovery by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Drug
Development by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 8-Year Perspective for Drug Development by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharma & Biotech Companies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World 8-Year Perspective for Pharma & Biotech
Companies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contract Research Organizations by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 8-Year Perspective for Contract Research
Organizations by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 8-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Drug Discovery Informatics Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Drug
Discovery Informatics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 8-Year Perspective for Drug Discovery
Informatics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Drug Discovery Informatics Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023
(E)
Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Drug
Discovery Informatics by Component - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA 8-Year Perspective for Drug Discovery Informatics
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software
and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 30: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Drug
Discovery Informatics by Function - Sequencing & Target Data
Analysis, Docking, Molecular Modelling, Library Preparation and
Other Functions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 8-Year Perspective for Drug Discovery Informatics
by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Sequencing & Target Data Analysis, Docking, Molecular
Modelling, Library Preparation and Other Functions for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Drug
Discovery Informatics by Application - Drug Discovery and Drug
Development - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 8-Year Perspective for Drug Discovery Informatics
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Drug
Discovery and Drug Development for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Drug
Discovery Informatics by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies,
Contract Research Organizations and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA 8-Year Perspective for Drug Discovery Informatics
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharma &
Biotech Companies, Contract Research Organizations and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 36: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drug Discovery Informatics by Component - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Drug Discovery
Informatics by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Software and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drug Discovery Informatics by Function - Sequencing & Target
Data Analysis, Docking, Molecular Modelling, Library
Preparation and Other Functions - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 39: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Drug Discovery
Informatics by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Sequencing & Target Data Analysis, Docking, Molecular
Modelling, Library Preparation and Other Functions for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drug Discovery Informatics by Application - Drug Discovery and
Drug Development - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Drug Discovery
Informatics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Drug Discovery and Drug Development for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 42: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drug Discovery Informatics by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech
Companies, Contract Research Organizations and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 43: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Drug Discovery
Informatics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract Research Organizations
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Drug Discovery Informatics Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Drug
Discovery Informatics by Component - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Drug Discovery
Informatics by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Software and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Drug
Discovery Informatics by Function - Sequencing & Target Data
Analysis, Docking, Molecular Modelling, Library Preparation and
Other Functions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 47: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Drug Discovery
Informatics by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Sequencing & Target Data Analysis, Docking, Molecular
Modelling, Library Preparation and Other Functions for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 48: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Drug
Discovery Informatics by Application - Drug Discovery and Drug
Development - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 49: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Drug Discovery
Informatics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Drug Discovery and Drug Development for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Drug
Discovery Informatics by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies,
Contract Research Organizations and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Drug Discovery
Informatics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract Research Organizations
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Drug Discovery Informatics Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 52: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Drug
Discovery Informatics by Component - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 53: China 8-Year Perspective for Drug Discovery
Informatics by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Software and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 54: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Drug
Discovery Informatics by Function - Sequencing & Target Data
Analysis, Docking, Molecular Modelling, Library Preparation and
Other Functions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 55: China 8-Year Perspective for Drug Discovery
Informatics by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Sequencing & Target Data Analysis, Docking, Molecular
Modelling, Library Preparation and Other Functions for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Drug
Discovery Informatics by Application - Drug Discovery and Drug
Development - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: China 8-Year Perspective for Drug Discovery
Informatics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Drug Discovery and Drug Development for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 58: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Drug
Discovery Informatics by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies,
Contract Research Organizations and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 59: China 8-Year Perspective for Drug Discovery
Informatics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract Research Organizations
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Drug Discovery Informatics Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 60: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drug Discovery Informatics by Component - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 61: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Drug Discovery
Informatics by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Software and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drug Discovery Informatics by Function - Sequencing & Target
Data Analysis, Docking, Molecular Modelling, Library
Preparation and Other Functions - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 63: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Drug Discovery
Informatics by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Sequencing & Target Data Analysis, Docking, Molecular
Modelling, Library Preparation and Other Functions for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drug Discovery Informatics by Application - Drug Discovery and
Drug Development - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 65: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Drug Discovery
Informatics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Drug Discovery and Drug Development for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 66: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drug Discovery Informatics by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech
Companies, Contract Research Organizations and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 67: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Drug Discovery
Informatics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract Research Organizations
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drug Discovery Informatics by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Drug Discovery
Informatics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Drug Discovery Informatics Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 70: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drug Discovery Informatics by Component - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 71: France 8-Year Perspective for Drug Discovery
Informatics by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Software and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 72: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drug Discovery Informatics by Function - Sequencing & Target
Data Analysis, Docking, Molecular Modelling, Library
Preparation and Other Functions - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 73: France 8-Year Perspective for Drug Discovery
Informatics by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Sequencing & Target Data Analysis, Docking, Molecular
Modelling, Library Preparation and Other Functions for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drug Discovery Informatics by Application - Drug Discovery and
Drug Development - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: France 8-Year Perspective for Drug Discovery
Informatics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Drug Discovery and Drug Development for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 76: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drug Discovery Informatics by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech
Companies, Contract Research Organizations and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 77: France 8-Year Perspective for Drug Discovery
Informatics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract Research Organizations
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Drug Discovery Informatics Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 78: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drug Discovery Informatics by Component - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 79: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Drug Discovery
Informatics by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Software and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 80: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drug Discovery Informatics by Function - Sequencing & Target
Data Analysis, Docking, Molecular Modelling, Library
Preparation and Other Functions - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 81: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Drug Discovery
Informatics by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Sequencing & Target Data Analysis, Docking, Molecular
Modelling, Library Preparation and Other Functions for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 82: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drug Discovery Informatics by Application - Drug Discovery and
Drug Development - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 83: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Drug Discovery
Informatics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Drug Discovery and Drug Development for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 84: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drug Discovery Informatics by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech
Companies, Contract Research Organizations and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 85: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Drug Discovery
Informatics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract Research Organizations
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 86: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Drug
Discovery Informatics by Component - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Drug Discovery
Informatics by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Software and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 88: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Drug
Discovery Informatics by Function - Sequencing & Target Data
Analysis, Docking, Molecular Modelling, Library Preparation and
Other Functions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 89: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Drug Discovery
Informatics by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Sequencing & Target Data Analysis, Docking, Molecular
Modelling, Library Preparation and Other Functions for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 90: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Drug
Discovery Informatics by Application - Drug Discovery and Drug
Development - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 91: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Drug Discovery
Informatics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Drug Discovery and Drug Development for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 92: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Drug
Discovery Informatics by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies,
Contract Research Organizations and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Drug Discovery
Informatics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract Research Organizations
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Drug Discovery Informatics Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023
(E)
Table 94: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Drug
Discovery Informatics by Component - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 95: UK 8-Year Perspective for Drug Discovery Informatics
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software
and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 96: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Drug
Discovery Informatics by Function - Sequencing & Target Data
Analysis, Docking, Molecular Modelling, Library Preparation and
Other Functions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 97: UK 8-Year Perspective for Drug Discovery Informatics
by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Sequencing & Target Data Analysis, Docking, Molecular
Modelling, Library Preparation and Other Functions for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 98: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Drug
Discovery Informatics by Application - Drug Discovery and Drug
Development - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: UK 8-Year Perspective for Drug Discovery Informatics
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Drug
Discovery and Drug Development for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 100: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Drug
Discovery Informatics by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies,
Contract Research Organizations and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 101: UK 8-Year Perspective for Drug Discovery Informatics
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharma &
Biotech Companies, Contract Research Organizations and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 102: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Drug Discovery Informatics by Component - Software
and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 103: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Drug Discovery
Informatics by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Software and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Drug Discovery Informatics by Function -
Sequencing & Target Data Analysis, Docking, Molecular
Modelling, Library Preparation and Other Functions -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Drug Discovery
Informatics by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Sequencing & Target Data Analysis, Docking, Molecular
Modelling, Library Preparation and Other Functions for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 106: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Drug Discovery Informatics by Application - Drug
Discovery and Drug Development - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 107: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Drug Discovery
Informatics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Drug Discovery and Drug Development for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 108: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Drug Discovery Informatics by End-Use - Pharma &
Biotech Companies, Contract Research Organizations and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 109: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Drug Discovery
Informatics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract Research Organizations
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Drug Discovery Informatics Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Drug Discovery Informatics by Component - Software and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Drug Discovery
Informatics by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Software and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 112: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Drug Discovery Informatics by Function - Sequencing &
Target Data Analysis, Docking, Molecular Modelling, Library
Preparation and Other Functions - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 113: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Drug Discovery
Informatics by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Sequencing & Target Data Analysis, Docking, Molecular
Modelling, Library Preparation and Other Functions for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Drug Discovery Informatics by Application - Drug Discovery
and Drug Development - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 115: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Drug Discovery
Informatics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Drug Discovery and Drug Development for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Drug Discovery Informatics by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech
Companies, Contract Research Organizations and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
