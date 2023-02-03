New York, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Drone Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798419/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Drone Services Market to Reach $65.1 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Drone Services estimated at US$13.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$65.1 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 21.7% over the period 2022-2030. Short Duration, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 23.6% CAGR and reach US$42 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Long Duration segment is readjusted to a revised 18.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.7% CAGR
The Drone Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 20.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.6% and 18.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 53 Featured)
- Aerobo
- Airware
- Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd.
- DroneDeploy, Inc.
- Phoenix Drone Services LLC
- Prioria Robotics, Inc.
- senseFly SA
- Sharper Shape Inc.
- Sky-Futures
- Unmanned Experts Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
An Introduction to Drones
Versatile and Multifaceted Functionality of Drones Builds
Strong Business Case for Drone Services
Spectacular Rise on the Cards for Drone Services Market
US and Europe: Primary Revenue Contributors
Number of Drones (in ?000s) in the US for the Years 2019 and 2025
Drone Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Use of Drones in Surveying and Mapping Applications
Widens Opportunities for Drone Services Market
Remote Sensing: High Growth Application Vertical
3D Modelling Made Highly Effective with Drone Technology
Fast Evolving Role of Drones in Environmental Monitoring Augurs
Well
Seamless Data Acquisition & Analytics Widen Addressable Market
for Drone Services
Disaster Risk Management Made Effortless with Drones
Industrial Inspection, Surveillance and Tracking: Drones Come
to Fore with Great Promise
Drones Grab the Attention of the Construction Industry
Drones Step In to Cater to Myriad Needs of Oil & Gas Industry
Drone Services Potentially Aid Utilities Streamline their
Operations
Insurance Value Chain: The New Avenue for Drone Services
Farming Sector Likely to Benefit Immensely from Drone Services
IoT Poised to Widen the Scope & Span of Drone Services
Safety and Security Issues Associated with Drone Technology
Curtail Wider Adoption of Drone Services
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerial Photography & Remote Sensing by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Aerial Photography &
Remote Sensing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data
Acquisition & Analytics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Data Acquisition &
Analytics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mapping & Surveying by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Mapping & Surveying by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D
Modeling by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for 3D Modeling by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Disaster Risk Management & Mitigation by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 8-Year Perspective for Disaster Risk Management &
Mitigation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inspection & Environmental Monitoring by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 8-Year Perspective for Inspection &
Environmental Monitoring by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Short Duration by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 8-Year Perspective for Short Duration by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Long
Duration by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 8-Year Perspective for Long Duration by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Drone Services Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drone Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 8-Year Perspective for Drone Services by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Multirotor by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World 8-Year Perspective for Multirotor by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fixed Wing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 25: World 8-Year Perspective for Fixed Wing by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Agriculture by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 8-Year Perspective for Agriculture by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Logistics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: World 8-Year Perspective for Logistics by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 30: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infrastructure by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 31: World 8-Year Perspective for Infrastructure by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Military & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 8-Year Perspective for Military & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Media & Entertainment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: World 8-Year Perspective for Media & Entertainment by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 36: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &
Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 37: World 8-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 8-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Drone Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 40: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Drone
Services by Application - Aerial Photography & Remote Sensing,
Data Acquisition & Analytics, Mapping & Surveying, 3D Modeling,
Disaster Risk Management & Mitigation, Inspection &
Environmental Monitoring and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: USA 8-Year Perspective for Drone Services by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerial
Photography & Remote Sensing, Data Acquisition & Analytics,
Mapping & Surveying, 3D Modeling, Disaster Risk Management &
Mitigation, Inspection & Environmental Monitoring and Other
Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 42: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Drone
Services by Service - Short Duration and Long Duration -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 43: USA 8-Year Perspective for Drone Services by Service -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Short Duration and
Long Duration for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Drone
Services by Drone Type - Multirotor and Fixed Wing -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA 8-Year Perspective for Drone Services by Drone
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multirotor and
Fixed Wing for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 46: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Drone
Services by End-Use - Agriculture, Logistics, Infrastructure,
Military & Defense, Media & Entertainment, Oil & Gas and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 47: USA 8-Year Perspective for Drone Services by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Agriculture,
Logistics, Infrastructure, Military & Defense, Media &
Entertainment, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 &
2030
CANADA
Table 48: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drone Services by Application - Aerial Photography & Remote
Sensing, Data Acquisition & Analytics, Mapping & Surveying, 3D
Modeling, Disaster Risk Management & Mitigation, Inspection &
Environmental Monitoring and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 49: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Drone Services by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerial
Photography & Remote Sensing, Data Acquisition & Analytics,
Mapping & Surveying, 3D Modeling, Disaster Risk Management &
Mitigation, Inspection & Environmental Monitoring and Other
Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drone Services by Service - Short Duration and Long Duration -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Drone Services by
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Short
Duration and Long Duration for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 52: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drone Services by Drone Type - Multirotor and Fixed Wing -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 53: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Drone Services by Drone
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multirotor and
Fixed Wing for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 54: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drone Services by End-Use - Agriculture, Logistics,
Infrastructure, Military & Defense, Media & Entertainment, Oil &
Gas and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 55: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Drone Services by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Agriculture,
Logistics, Infrastructure, Military & Defense, Media &
Entertainment, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 &
2030
JAPAN
Drone Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drone Services by Application - Aerial Photography & Remote
Sensing, Data Acquisition & Analytics, Mapping & Surveying, 3D
Modeling, Disaster Risk Management & Mitigation, Inspection &
Environmental Monitoring and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Drone Services by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerial
Photography & Remote Sensing, Data Acquisition & Analytics,
Mapping & Surveying, 3D Modeling, Disaster Risk Management &
Mitigation, Inspection & Environmental Monitoring and Other
Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 58: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drone Services by Service - Short Duration and Long Duration -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 59: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Drone Services by
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Short
Duration and Long Duration for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 60: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drone Services by Drone Type - Multirotor and Fixed Wing -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 61: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Drone Services by Drone
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multirotor and
Fixed Wing for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drone Services by End-Use - Agriculture, Logistics,
Infrastructure, Military & Defense, Media & Entertainment, Oil &
Gas and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Drone Services by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Agriculture,
Logistics, Infrastructure, Military & Defense, Media &
Entertainment, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 &
2030
CHINA
Drone Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 64: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drone Services by Application - Aerial Photography & Remote
Sensing, Data Acquisition & Analytics, Mapping & Surveying, 3D
Modeling, Disaster Risk Management & Mitigation, Inspection &
Environmental Monitoring and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 65: China 8-Year Perspective for Drone Services by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerial
Photography & Remote Sensing, Data Acquisition & Analytics,
Mapping & Surveying, 3D Modeling, Disaster Risk Management &
Mitigation, Inspection & Environmental Monitoring and Other
Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 66: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drone Services by Service - Short Duration and Long Duration -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 67: China 8-Year Perspective for Drone Services by
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Short
Duration and Long Duration for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drone Services by Drone Type - Multirotor and Fixed Wing -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: China 8-Year Perspective for Drone Services by Drone
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multirotor and
Fixed Wing for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 70: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drone Services by End-Use - Agriculture, Logistics,
Infrastructure, Military & Defense, Media & Entertainment, Oil &
Gas and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 71: China 8-Year Perspective for Drone Services by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Agriculture,
Logistics, Infrastructure, Military & Defense, Media &
Entertainment, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 &
2030
EUROPE
Drone Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 72: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drone Services by Application - Aerial Photography & Remote
Sensing, Data Acquisition & Analytics, Mapping & Surveying, 3D
Modeling, Disaster Risk Management & Mitigation, Inspection &
Environmental Monitoring and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 73: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Drone Services by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerial
Photography & Remote Sensing, Data Acquisition & Analytics,
Mapping & Surveying, 3D Modeling, Disaster Risk Management &
Mitigation, Inspection & Environmental Monitoring and Other
Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drone Services by Service - Short Duration and Long Duration -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Drone Services by
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Short
Duration and Long Duration for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 76: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drone Services by Drone Type - Multirotor and Fixed Wing -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 77: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Drone Services by Drone
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multirotor and
Fixed Wing for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 78: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drone Services by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 79: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Drone Services by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drone Services by End-Use - Agriculture, Logistics,
Infrastructure, Military & Defense, Media & Entertainment, Oil &
Gas and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Drone Services by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Agriculture,
Logistics, Infrastructure, Military & Defense, Media &
Entertainment, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 &
2030
FRANCE
Drone Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 82: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drone Services by Application - Aerial Photography & Remote
Sensing, Data Acquisition & Analytics, Mapping & Surveying, 3D
Modeling, Disaster Risk Management & Mitigation, Inspection &
Environmental Monitoring and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 83: France 8-Year Perspective for Drone Services by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerial
Photography & Remote Sensing, Data Acquisition & Analytics,
Mapping & Surveying, 3D Modeling, Disaster Risk Management &
Mitigation, Inspection & Environmental Monitoring and Other
Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 84: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drone Services by Service - Short Duration and Long Duration -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 85: France 8-Year Perspective for Drone Services by
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Short
Duration and Long Duration for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drone Services by Drone Type - Multirotor and Fixed Wing -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: France 8-Year Perspective for Drone Services by Drone
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multirotor and
Fixed Wing for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 88: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drone Services by End-Use - Agriculture, Logistics,
Infrastructure, Military & Defense, Media & Entertainment, Oil &
Gas and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 89: France 8-Year Perspective for Drone Services by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Agriculture,
Logistics, Infrastructure, Military & Defense, Media &
Entertainment, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 &
2030
GERMANY
Drone Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 90: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drone Services by Application - Aerial Photography & Remote
Sensing, Data Acquisition & Analytics, Mapping & Surveying, 3D
Modeling, Disaster Risk Management & Mitigation, Inspection &
Environmental Monitoring and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 91: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Drone Services by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerial
Photography & Remote Sensing, Data Acquisition & Analytics,
Mapping & Surveying, 3D Modeling, Disaster Risk Management &
Mitigation, Inspection & Environmental Monitoring and Other
Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drone Services by Service - Short Duration and Long Duration -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Drone Services by
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Short
Duration and Long Duration for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 94: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drone Services by Drone Type - Multirotor and Fixed Wing -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 95: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Drone Services by
Drone Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multirotor
and Fixed Wing for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 96: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drone Services by End-Use - Agriculture, Logistics,
Infrastructure, Military & Defense, Media & Entertainment, Oil &
Gas and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 97: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Drone Services by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Agriculture,
Logistics, Infrastructure, Military & Defense, Media &
Entertainment, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 &
2030
ITALY
Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drone Services by Application - Aerial Photography & Remote
Sensing, Data Acquisition & Analytics, Mapping & Surveying, 3D
Modeling, Disaster Risk Management & Mitigation, Inspection &
Environmental Monitoring and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Drone Services by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerial
Photography & Remote Sensing, Data Acquisition & Analytics,
Mapping & Surveying, 3D Modeling, Disaster Risk Management &
Mitigation, Inspection & Environmental Monitoring and Other
Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 100: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drone Services by Service - Short Duration and Long Duration -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 101: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Drone Services by
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Short
Duration and Long Duration for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 102: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drone Services by Drone Type - Multirotor and Fixed Wing -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 103: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Drone Services by Drone
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multirotor and
Fixed Wing for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drone Services by End-Use - Agriculture, Logistics,
Infrastructure, Military & Defense, Media & Entertainment, Oil &
Gas and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Drone Services by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Agriculture,
Logistics, Infrastructure, Military & Defense, Media &
Entertainment, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 &
2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Drone Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 106: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Drone
Services by Application - Aerial Photography & Remote Sensing,
Data Acquisition & Analytics, Mapping & Surveying, 3D Modeling,
Disaster Risk Management & Mitigation, Inspection &
Environmental Monitoring and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 107: UK 8-Year Perspective for Drone Services by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerial
Photography & Remote Sensing, Data Acquisition & Analytics,
Mapping & Surveying, 3D Modeling, Disaster Risk Management &
Mitigation, Inspection & Environmental Monitoring and Other
Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 108: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Drone
Services by Service - Short Duration and Long Duration -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 109: UK 8-Year Perspective for Drone Services by Service -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Short Duration and
Long Duration for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Drone
Services by Drone Type - Multirotor and Fixed Wing -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: UK 8-Year Perspective for Drone Services by Drone
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multirotor and
Fixed Wing for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 112: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Drone
Services by End-Use - Agriculture, Logistics, Infrastructure,
Military & Defense, Media & Entertainment, Oil & Gas and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 113: UK 8-Year Perspective for Drone Services by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Agriculture,
Logistics, Infrastructure, Military & Defense, Media &
Entertainment, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 &
2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 114: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Drone Services by Application - Aerial Photography &
Remote Sensing, Data Acquisition & Analytics, Mapping &
Surveying, 3D Modeling, Disaster Risk Management & Mitigation,
Inspection & Environmental Monitoring and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 115: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Drone Services
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerial
Photography & Remote Sensing, Data Acquisition & Analytics,
Mapping & Surveying, 3D Modeling, Disaster Risk Management &
Mitigation, Inspection & Environmental Monitoring and Other
Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 116: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Drone Services by Service - Short Duration and
Long Duration - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Drone Services
by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Short
Duration and Long Duration for the Years 2023 & 2030
Global Drone Services Market to Reach $65.1 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
