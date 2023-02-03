New York, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Drone Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798419/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Drone Services Market to Reach $65.1 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Drone Services estimated at US$13.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$65.1 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 21.7% over the period 2022-2030. Short Duration, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 23.6% CAGR and reach US$42 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Long Duration segment is readjusted to a revised 18.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.7% CAGR



The Drone Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 20.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.6% and 18.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.6% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 53 Featured)

- Aerobo

- Airware

- Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd.

- DroneDeploy, Inc.

- Phoenix Drone Services LLC

- Prioria Robotics, Inc.

- senseFly SA

- Sharper Shape Inc.

- Sky-Futures

- Unmanned Experts Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798419/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

An Introduction to Drones

Versatile and Multifaceted Functionality of Drones Builds

Strong Business Case for Drone Services

Spectacular Rise on the Cards for Drone Services Market

US and Europe: Primary Revenue Contributors

Number of Drones (in ?000s) in the US for the Years 2019 and 2025

Drone Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Use of Drones in Surveying and Mapping Applications

Widens Opportunities for Drone Services Market

Remote Sensing: High Growth Application Vertical

3D Modelling Made Highly Effective with Drone Technology

Fast Evolving Role of Drones in Environmental Monitoring Augurs

Well

Seamless Data Acquisition & Analytics Widen Addressable Market

for Drone Services

Disaster Risk Management Made Effortless with Drones

Industrial Inspection, Surveillance and Tracking: Drones Come

to Fore with Great Promise

Drones Grab the Attention of the Construction Industry

Drones Step In to Cater to Myriad Needs of Oil & Gas Industry

Drone Services Potentially Aid Utilities Streamline their

Operations

Insurance Value Chain: The New Avenue for Drone Services

Farming Sector Likely to Benefit Immensely from Drone Services

IoT Poised to Widen the Scope & Span of Drone Services

Safety and Security Issues Associated with Drone Technology

Curtail Wider Adoption of Drone Services



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerial Photography & Remote Sensing by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Aerial Photography &

Remote Sensing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data

Acquisition & Analytics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Data Acquisition &

Analytics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mapping & Surveying by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Mapping & Surveying by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D

Modeling by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for 3D Modeling by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Disaster Risk Management & Mitigation by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 8-Year Perspective for Disaster Risk Management &

Mitigation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inspection & Environmental Monitoring by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 8-Year Perspective for Inspection &

Environmental Monitoring by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Short Duration by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 8-Year Perspective for Short Duration by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Long

Duration by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 8-Year Perspective for Long Duration by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Drone Services Market Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Drone Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 8-Year Perspective for Drone Services by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Multirotor by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World 8-Year Perspective for Multirotor by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fixed Wing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 25: World 8-Year Perspective for Fixed Wing by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Agriculture by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 8-Year Perspective for Agriculture by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Logistics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: World 8-Year Perspective for Logistics by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 30: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Infrastructure by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 31: World 8-Year Perspective for Infrastructure by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Military & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 8-Year Perspective for Military & Defense by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Media & Entertainment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 35: World 8-Year Perspective for Media & Entertainment by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 36: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &

Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 37: World 8-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: World 8-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Drone Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 40: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Drone

Services by Application - Aerial Photography & Remote Sensing,

Data Acquisition & Analytics, Mapping & Surveying, 3D Modeling,

Disaster Risk Management & Mitigation, Inspection &

Environmental Monitoring and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 41: USA 8-Year Perspective for Drone Services by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerial

Photography & Remote Sensing, Data Acquisition & Analytics,

Mapping & Surveying, 3D Modeling, Disaster Risk Management &

Mitigation, Inspection & Environmental Monitoring and Other

Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 42: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Drone

Services by Service - Short Duration and Long Duration -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 43: USA 8-Year Perspective for Drone Services by Service -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Short Duration and

Long Duration for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Drone

Services by Drone Type - Multirotor and Fixed Wing -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA 8-Year Perspective for Drone Services by Drone

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multirotor and

Fixed Wing for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 46: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Drone

Services by End-Use - Agriculture, Logistics, Infrastructure,

Military & Defense, Media & Entertainment, Oil & Gas and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 47: USA 8-Year Perspective for Drone Services by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Agriculture,

Logistics, Infrastructure, Military & Defense, Media &

Entertainment, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 &

2030



CANADA

Table 48: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Drone Services by Application - Aerial Photography & Remote

Sensing, Data Acquisition & Analytics, Mapping & Surveying, 3D

Modeling, Disaster Risk Management & Mitigation, Inspection &

Environmental Monitoring and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 49: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Drone Services by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerial

Photography & Remote Sensing, Data Acquisition & Analytics,

Mapping & Surveying, 3D Modeling, Disaster Risk Management &

Mitigation, Inspection & Environmental Monitoring and Other

Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Drone Services by Service - Short Duration and Long Duration -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Drone Services by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Short

Duration and Long Duration for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 52: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Drone Services by Drone Type - Multirotor and Fixed Wing -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 53: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Drone Services by Drone

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multirotor and

Fixed Wing for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 54: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Drone Services by End-Use - Agriculture, Logistics,

Infrastructure, Military & Defense, Media & Entertainment, Oil &

Gas and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 55: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Drone Services by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Agriculture,

Logistics, Infrastructure, Military & Defense, Media &

Entertainment, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 &

2030



JAPAN

Drone Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Drone Services by Application - Aerial Photography & Remote

Sensing, Data Acquisition & Analytics, Mapping & Surveying, 3D

Modeling, Disaster Risk Management & Mitigation, Inspection &

Environmental Monitoring and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Drone Services by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerial

Photography & Remote Sensing, Data Acquisition & Analytics,

Mapping & Surveying, 3D Modeling, Disaster Risk Management &

Mitigation, Inspection & Environmental Monitoring and Other

Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 58: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Drone Services by Service - Short Duration and Long Duration -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 59: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Drone Services by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Short

Duration and Long Duration for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 60: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Drone Services by Drone Type - Multirotor and Fixed Wing -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 61: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Drone Services by Drone

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multirotor and

Fixed Wing for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Drone Services by End-Use - Agriculture, Logistics,

Infrastructure, Military & Defense, Media & Entertainment, Oil &

Gas and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Drone Services by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Agriculture,

Logistics, Infrastructure, Military & Defense, Media &

Entertainment, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 &

2030



CHINA

Drone Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 64: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Drone Services by Application - Aerial Photography & Remote

Sensing, Data Acquisition & Analytics, Mapping & Surveying, 3D

Modeling, Disaster Risk Management & Mitigation, Inspection &

Environmental Monitoring and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 65: China 8-Year Perspective for Drone Services by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerial

Photography & Remote Sensing, Data Acquisition & Analytics,

Mapping & Surveying, 3D Modeling, Disaster Risk Management &

Mitigation, Inspection & Environmental Monitoring and Other

Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 66: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Drone Services by Service - Short Duration and Long Duration -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 67: China 8-Year Perspective for Drone Services by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Short

Duration and Long Duration for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Drone Services by Drone Type - Multirotor and Fixed Wing -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: China 8-Year Perspective for Drone Services by Drone

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multirotor and

Fixed Wing for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 70: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Drone Services by End-Use - Agriculture, Logistics,

Infrastructure, Military & Defense, Media & Entertainment, Oil &

Gas and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 71: China 8-Year Perspective for Drone Services by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Agriculture,

Logistics, Infrastructure, Military & Defense, Media &

Entertainment, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 &

2030



EUROPE

Drone Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 72: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Drone Services by Application - Aerial Photography & Remote

Sensing, Data Acquisition & Analytics, Mapping & Surveying, 3D

Modeling, Disaster Risk Management & Mitigation, Inspection &

Environmental Monitoring and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 73: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Drone Services by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerial

Photography & Remote Sensing, Data Acquisition & Analytics,

Mapping & Surveying, 3D Modeling, Disaster Risk Management &

Mitigation, Inspection & Environmental Monitoring and Other

Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Drone Services by Service - Short Duration and Long Duration -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Drone Services by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Short

Duration and Long Duration for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 76: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Drone Services by Drone Type - Multirotor and Fixed Wing -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 77: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Drone Services by Drone

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multirotor and

Fixed Wing for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 78: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Drone Services by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 79: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Drone Services by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Drone Services by End-Use - Agriculture, Logistics,

Infrastructure, Military & Defense, Media & Entertainment, Oil &

Gas and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Drone Services by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Agriculture,

Logistics, Infrastructure, Military & Defense, Media &

Entertainment, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 &

2030



FRANCE

Drone Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 82: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Drone Services by Application - Aerial Photography & Remote

Sensing, Data Acquisition & Analytics, Mapping & Surveying, 3D

Modeling, Disaster Risk Management & Mitigation, Inspection &

Environmental Monitoring and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 83: France 8-Year Perspective for Drone Services by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerial

Photography & Remote Sensing, Data Acquisition & Analytics,

Mapping & Surveying, 3D Modeling, Disaster Risk Management &

Mitigation, Inspection & Environmental Monitoring and Other

Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 84: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Drone Services by Service - Short Duration and Long Duration -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 85: France 8-Year Perspective for Drone Services by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Short

Duration and Long Duration for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Drone Services by Drone Type - Multirotor and Fixed Wing -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: France 8-Year Perspective for Drone Services by Drone

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multirotor and

Fixed Wing for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 88: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Drone Services by End-Use - Agriculture, Logistics,

Infrastructure, Military & Defense, Media & Entertainment, Oil &

Gas and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 89: France 8-Year Perspective for Drone Services by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Agriculture,

Logistics, Infrastructure, Military & Defense, Media &

Entertainment, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 &

2030



GERMANY

Drone Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 90: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Drone Services by Application - Aerial Photography & Remote

Sensing, Data Acquisition & Analytics, Mapping & Surveying, 3D

Modeling, Disaster Risk Management & Mitigation, Inspection &

Environmental Monitoring and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 91: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Drone Services by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerial

Photography & Remote Sensing, Data Acquisition & Analytics,

Mapping & Surveying, 3D Modeling, Disaster Risk Management &

Mitigation, Inspection & Environmental Monitoring and Other

Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Drone Services by Service - Short Duration and Long Duration -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Drone Services by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Short

Duration and Long Duration for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 94: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Drone Services by Drone Type - Multirotor and Fixed Wing -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 95: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Drone Services by

Drone Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multirotor

and Fixed Wing for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 96: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Drone Services by End-Use - Agriculture, Logistics,

Infrastructure, Military & Defense, Media & Entertainment, Oil &

Gas and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 97: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Drone Services by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Agriculture,

Logistics, Infrastructure, Military & Defense, Media &

Entertainment, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 &

2030



ITALY

Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Drone Services by Application - Aerial Photography & Remote

Sensing, Data Acquisition & Analytics, Mapping & Surveying, 3D

Modeling, Disaster Risk Management & Mitigation, Inspection &

Environmental Monitoring and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Drone Services by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerial

Photography & Remote Sensing, Data Acquisition & Analytics,

Mapping & Surveying, 3D Modeling, Disaster Risk Management &

Mitigation, Inspection & Environmental Monitoring and Other

Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 100: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Drone Services by Service - Short Duration and Long Duration -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 101: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Drone Services by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Short

Duration and Long Duration for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 102: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Drone Services by Drone Type - Multirotor and Fixed Wing -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 103: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Drone Services by Drone

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multirotor and

Fixed Wing for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Drone Services by End-Use - Agriculture, Logistics,

Infrastructure, Military & Defense, Media & Entertainment, Oil &

Gas and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Drone Services by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Agriculture,

Logistics, Infrastructure, Military & Defense, Media &

Entertainment, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 &

2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Drone Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 106: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Drone

Services by Application - Aerial Photography & Remote Sensing,

Data Acquisition & Analytics, Mapping & Surveying, 3D Modeling,

Disaster Risk Management & Mitigation, Inspection &

Environmental Monitoring and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 107: UK 8-Year Perspective for Drone Services by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerial

Photography & Remote Sensing, Data Acquisition & Analytics,

Mapping & Surveying, 3D Modeling, Disaster Risk Management &

Mitigation, Inspection & Environmental Monitoring and Other

Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 108: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Drone

Services by Service - Short Duration and Long Duration -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 109: UK 8-Year Perspective for Drone Services by Service -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Short Duration and

Long Duration for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Drone

Services by Drone Type - Multirotor and Fixed Wing -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: UK 8-Year Perspective for Drone Services by Drone

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multirotor and

Fixed Wing for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 112: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Drone

Services by End-Use - Agriculture, Logistics, Infrastructure,

Military & Defense, Media & Entertainment, Oil & Gas and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 113: UK 8-Year Perspective for Drone Services by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Agriculture,

Logistics, Infrastructure, Military & Defense, Media &

Entertainment, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 &

2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 114: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Drone Services by Application - Aerial Photography &

Remote Sensing, Data Acquisition & Analytics, Mapping &

Surveying, 3D Modeling, Disaster Risk Management & Mitigation,

Inspection & Environmental Monitoring and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 115: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Drone Services

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerial

Photography & Remote Sensing, Data Acquisition & Analytics,

Mapping & Surveying, 3D Modeling, Disaster Risk Management &

Mitigation, Inspection & Environmental Monitoring and Other

Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 116: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Drone Services by Service - Short Duration and

Long Duration - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 117: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Drone Services

by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Short

Duration and Long Duration for the Years 2023 & 2030



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798419/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________