The Worldwide Advanced Combat Helmets Industry is Projected to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2030: Increasing Focus of Defense Sector on Soldier Safety Favors Market Growth

The global market for Advanced Combat Helmets estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Ballistic Fiber, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.8% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Thermoplastic segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $722.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR



The Advanced Combat Helmets market in the U.S. is estimated at US$722.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$658.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 246 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Advanced Combat Helmet - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Advanced Combat Helmet (ACH) Market - Prelude

North America Leads Global ACH Market

Defense Sector Dominates ACH Market

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Focus of Defense Sector on Soldier Safety Favors Market Growth

Sustained Increase in Defense Spending: Opportunity for ACH Market

Military Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion for the Years 2000 through 2017

Leading Countries Ranked by Defense Budgets in US$ Billion for 2018

Persistent Threats due to Cross-Border Disputes and Counter Terrorism Measures Drive Military Agencies to Procure Advanced Armor

Safety Helmets: A Requirement for Insurgencies

New Polymeric Materials for Future Combat Helmets

High Cost: A Major Impediment to Adoption of Advanced Combat Helmets

Technology Advancements in ACH Bode Well for the Market

ACH Gen II Combat Helmet: U.S. Army's Move towards Advanced Armored Protection

NSRDEC Develops Lighter and Stronger Combat Helmet for Soldiers

Product Overview

Combat Helmet - An Introduction

Evolution of Combat Helmets: A Glance through History

Advanced Combat Helmet: Definition

Enhanced Combat Helmet: A Variant of Advanced Combat Helmet

Recent Industry Activity

3M Launches New Combat Helmet

Revision Military Wins U.S. Army Contract for Advanced Combat Helmet Generation II

Gentex Wins Contract from U.S. Marine Corps for Enhanced Combat Helmets

