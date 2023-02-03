New York, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Center Rack Server Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798298/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Data Center Rack Server Market to Reach $189.2 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Data Center Rack Server estimated at US$65.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$189.2 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 14.1% over the period 2022-2030. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.6% CAGR and reach US$137.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 15.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $19.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.1% CAGR
The Data Center Rack Server market in the U.S. is estimated at US$19.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$31.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.9% and 12.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 47 Featured)
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Dell Technologies
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- Iron Systems, Inc.
- Lenovo Group Limited
- NEC Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- Quanta Computer, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
An Introduction to Data Center Rack Server
Outlook Remains Promising for Data Center Rack Server Market
Data Center Rack Server - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Escalating Data Center Workloads Widen Opportunities for Rack
Server Market
Global Data Center IP Traffic in Exabytes by Segment for the
Years 2016 through 2022
Increased Investments on Data Center Infrastructure Worldwide
Create Fertile Environment for Market Expansion
A Review of Factors Steering Data Center Investments
Surging Demand for Data Center Storage
Worldwide Data Center Storage Capacity (in Exabytes) for the
Years 2015 through 2022
Uptrend in Data Center Colocation and Data Center as a Service
(DCaaS)
IT Industry’s Sustained Emphasis on Full-Fledged Data Centers
Futuristic Hyperscale and 400G Data Centers Augment Market
Prospects
1U Rack Servers: Enabling Data Centers to Incrementally Scale
Up Capacity
2U Rack Servers Gain Traction Offering a Good Compromise
between Features, Size, and Cost
4U Rack Servers Become the Norm in Compute-Intensive Services
Innovative Strategies Come to Fore in Data Center Server Rack
Management
Stiff Competition from Alternative Technologies
Tower Servers
Blade Servers
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
