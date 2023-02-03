Global Deep Learning Strategic Business Report 2023: Increasing Competitor Focus on Production of AI-Specific Chips Intensifies Deep Learning Capabilities

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Deep Learning - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Deep Learning estimated at US$33.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$320.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 32.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 31.9% CAGR and reach US$179.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 34.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 31.1% CAGR

The Deep Learning market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$53.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 31.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 29.7% and 27.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 22.4% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 234 Featured) -

  • Adapteva, Inc.
  • Amazon Web Services, Inc.
  • Fujitsu Ltd.
  • General Vision
  • Google Cloud Platform
  • Graphcore Limited
  • Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
  • IBM Corporation
  • Intel Corporation
  • KONIKU
  • Mellanox Technologies, Inc.
  • Micron Technology, Inc.
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Mythic
  • NVIDIA Corporation
  • Qualcomm, Inc.
  • Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
  • Sensory, Inc.
  • Skymind, Inc.
  • Tenstorrent Inc.
  • Xilinx Inc.

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year
Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages292
Forecast Period2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022$33.8 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$320.6 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate32.5%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Introduction
  • Deep Learning Timeline
  • Deep Learning as a Subset of Machine Learning
  • Deep Learning Software Market: Percentage Share Distribution by Application Industry: 2018
  • Outlook
  • Machine Learning Emerges as the Top Data Initiative for Organizations
  • Deep Learning - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Summarized Trends
  • Recent Advancements in Deep Learning
  • Increasing Competitor Focus on Production of AI-Specific Chips Intensifies Deep Learning Capabilities
  • Global Deep Learning Chipset Market in US$ Billion by Type: 2017-2025
  • Rise of Deep Learning in Drug Discovery
  • Healthcare Emerges as an Important Growth Avenue
  • Deep Learning Finds Relevance in Medical Imaging
  • Global Medical Imaging Analysis Software by Type (in US$ Million): 2017-2025
  • Deep Learning Companies Attract Investments
  • Growing Importance of Image Recognition in Various sectors Drives Application of Deep Learning
  • Education: A Growing Application Market
  • Security Industry to Find Increasing Use of Deep Learning in Video Surveillance
  • Application of Deep Learning in Data Analytics
  • Rise in Use of Deep Learning in Manufacturing Sector
  • Deep Learning on the Cloud Gains Momentum
  • Application Deep Learning in Banking Sector
  • Deep Learning Application in Supply Chains
  • Deep Learning to Pick up Momentum in the Automotive Industry
  • Global Venture Capital Investments in Autonomous Vehicles: 2014-2018
  • Global Autonomous Vehicle Sales (in US$ Million): 2021-2040
  • Global Automotive AI Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type: (in US$ Million): 2018-2025
  • Application of AI and Deep Learning Systems in Units in Global Automotive Market: 2018-2025
  • Retail Industry to Benefit from Deep Learning
  • Deep Learning to Transform E-Commerce
  • Global e-Commerce Sales in US$ billion (2015-2021)
  • Global e-Commerce as % Percentage of Total Retail Sales (2015-2020)

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

