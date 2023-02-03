New York, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Lakes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798313/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Data Lakes Market to Reach $40.8 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Data Lakes estimated at US$7.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$40.8 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 24.3% over the period 2022-2030. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 23.2% CAGR and reach US$23.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 25.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 23.3% CAGR
The Data Lakes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 23.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 22.2% and 20.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 44 Featured)
- Atos SE
- Capgemini SE
- Denodo
- EMC Corporation
- Hitachi Data Systems Corporation
- IBM Corporation
- Informatica LLC
- Microsoft Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- SAP SE
- SAS Institute, Inc.
- Talend
- Teradata Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Data Lakes: A Prelude
Bright Prospects Ahead for Data Lake Tools Market
Data Lakes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
?Age of Data Abundance’ Instigates Broad-based Opportunities
for Data Lake Technology
Widespread Use of Enterprise Software and Business Apps Leads
to Creation of Massive Volumes of Enterprise Data
Global Corporate Data Volumes (in Exabytes) by Data Type for
the Years 2012 through 2020
Pivotal Role of BI and Analytics in Modern Enterprise Paves Way
for Wider Uptake of Data Lakes
Data Lake Steps-In to Modernize Big Data Model
Volume of Big Data Created Worldwide (In Zettabytes) for the
Years 2019 and 2025
IoT Induces Healthy Tide in Data Lake Deployments
Global IoT Market: Installed Base of IoT Connected Devices
(in Billions) for the Years 2019 and 2025
With AI and ML Making Robust Inroads in Enterprise
Environments, Data Lake Seeks New Opportunities
World Market for AI (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2019,
2022 and 2025
Cloud Model Gains Traction in Data Lake Implementation
Technical Superiority Over Data Warehouse Builds Robust Momentum
Data Lake Vs. Data Warehouse: A Brief Comparison
Banking & Financial Services Enterprises: Major Consumers
Retail & eCommerce Firms Queue Up for Data Lake Technology
Data Lakes Get Ready to Turn the Tables in Healthcare IT
Data Lake Technology Enthuses Government and Public Sector
Entities
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
