Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Crowd Analytics Market to Reach $4.7 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Crowd Analytics estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.7 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 20.5% over the period 2022-2030. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 18.7% CAGR and reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 23.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $309 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.3% CAGR
The Crowd Analytics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$309 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$783.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 19.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.8% and 17.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.8% CAGR.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
An Overview of Crowd Analytics Market
Crowd Analytics Market to Witness Rapid Growth
Crowd Analytics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increase in Security Threats to Spur Demand for Intelligent
Video Systems
Total Growth Rate (In Millions) of Malware Infection
An Overview of Threat Landscape for the Years 2018 and 2017
Total Web Attacks Blocked per Day (in Thousands) from 2015 to 2018
Increasing Demand for BI Solutions to Spur Market Demand
Increased Amount of Spending on Analytics Driven Solutions and
Tools to Bolster Market Growth
Worldwide Spending (in Billion USD) of Business Analytics Based
Services: 2015-2019E
With Intelligent Video Systems Demand Growing, to Enhance
Security Measures Drive Crowd Analytics Market Demand
Myriad Application Base to Widen Market Growth
Rising Number of Smart Cities to Offer Market Opportunities
Worldwide Smart City Market (in Billion USD): 2018-2025
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Crowd
Analytics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Crowd Analytics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Customer Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Customer Management by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Marketing Campaign Measurement by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Marketing Campaign
Measurement by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Market Forecasting by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for Market Forecasting by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pricing Analytics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 8-Year Perspective for Pricing Analytics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Crowd Analytics Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 8-Year Perspective for Solutions by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World 8-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
On-Premise by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 8-Year Perspective for On-Premise by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 8-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World 8-Year Perspective for Transportation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 25: World 8-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030 1
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospitality & Tourism by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 8-Year Perspective for Hospitality & Tourism by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: World 8-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Crowd Analytics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 30: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Crowd
Analytics by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 8-Year Perspective for Crowd Analytics by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Crowd
Analytics by Application - Customer Management, Marketing
Campaign Measurement, Market Forecasting, Pricing Analytics and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 8-Year Perspective for Crowd Analytics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Customer
Management, Marketing Campaign Measurement, Market Forecasting,
Pricing Analytics and Other Applications for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Crowd
Analytics by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA 8-Year Perspective for Crowd Analytics by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise
and Cloud for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 36: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Crowd
Analytics by End-Use - Transportation, Retail, Hospitality &
Tourism and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 37: USA 8-Year Perspective for Crowd Analytics by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transportation,
Retail, Hospitality & Tourism and Other End-Uses for the Years
2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Crowd Analytics by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Crowd Analytics by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Crowd Analytics by Application - Customer Management, Marketing
Campaign Measurement, Market Forecasting, Pricing Analytics and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Crowd Analytics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Customer
Management, Marketing Campaign Measurement, Market Forecasting,
Pricing Analytics and Other Applications for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 42: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Crowd Analytics by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 43: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Crowd Analytics by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise
and Cloud for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Crowd Analytics by End-Use - Transportation, Retail,
Hospitality & Tourism and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Crowd Analytics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation, Retail, Hospitality & Tourism and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Crowd Analytics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Crowd Analytics by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 47: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Crowd Analytics by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 48: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Crowd Analytics by Application - Customer Management, Marketing
Campaign Measurement, Market Forecasting, Pricing Analytics and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 49: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Crowd Analytics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Customer
Management, Marketing Campaign Measurement, Market Forecasting,
Pricing Analytics and Other Applications for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Crowd Analytics by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Crowd Analytics by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise
and Cloud for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 52: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Crowd Analytics by End-Use - Transportation, Retail,
Hospitality & Tourism and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 53: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Crowd Analytics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation, Retail, Hospitality & Tourism and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Crowd Analytics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 54: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Crowd Analytics by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 55: China 8-Year Perspective for Crowd Analytics by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Crowd Analytics by Application - Customer Management, Marketing
Campaign Measurement, Market Forecasting, Pricing Analytics and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: China 8-Year Perspective for Crowd Analytics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Customer
Management, Marketing Campaign Measurement, Market Forecasting,
Pricing Analytics and Other Applications for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 58: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Crowd Analytics by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 59: China 8-Year Perspective for Crowd Analytics by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise
and Cloud for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 60: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Crowd Analytics by End-Use - Transportation, Retail,
Hospitality & Tourism and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 61: China 8-Year Perspective for Crowd Analytics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation, Retail, Hospitality & Tourism and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Crowd Analytics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Crowd Analytics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Crowd Analytics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Crowd Analytics by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 65: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Crowd Analytics by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 66: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Crowd Analytics by Application - Customer Management, Marketing
Campaign Measurement, Market Forecasting, Pricing Analytics and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 67: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Crowd Analytics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Customer
Management, Marketing Campaign Measurement, Market Forecasting,
Pricing Analytics and Other Applications for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Crowd Analytics by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Crowd Analytics by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise
and Cloud for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Crowd Analytics by End-Use - Transportation, Retail,
Hospitality & Tourism and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 71: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Crowd Analytics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation, Retail, Hospitality & Tourism and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Crowd Analytics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 72: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Crowd Analytics by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 73: France 8-Year Perspective for Crowd Analytics by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Crowd Analytics by Application - Customer Management, Marketing
Campaign Measurement, Market Forecasting, Pricing Analytics and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: France 8-Year Perspective for Crowd Analytics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Customer
Management, Marketing Campaign Measurement, Market Forecasting,
Pricing Analytics and Other Applications for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 76: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Crowd Analytics by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 77: France 8-Year Perspective for Crowd Analytics by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise
and Cloud for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 78: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Crowd Analytics by End-Use - Transportation, Retail,
Hospitality & Tourism and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 79: France 8-Year Perspective for Crowd Analytics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation, Retail, Hospitality & Tourism and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Crowd Analytics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 80: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Crowd Analytics by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Crowd Analytics by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 82: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Crowd Analytics by Application - Customer Management, Marketing
Campaign Measurement, Market Forecasting, Pricing Analytics and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 83: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Crowd Analytics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Customer
Management, Marketing Campaign Measurement, Market Forecasting,
Pricing Analytics and Other Applications for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 84: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Crowd Analytics by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 85: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Crowd Analytics by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise
and Cloud for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Crowd Analytics by End-Use - Transportation, Retail,
Hospitality & Tourism and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 87: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Crowd Analytics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation, Retail, Hospitality & Tourism and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 88: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Crowd Analytics by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 89: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Crowd Analytics by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 90: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Crowd Analytics by Application - Customer Management, Marketing
Campaign Measurement, Market Forecasting, Pricing Analytics and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 91: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Crowd Analytics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Customer
Management, Marketing Campaign Measurement, Market Forecasting,
Pricing Analytics and Other Applications for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 92: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Crowd Analytics by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Crowd Analytics by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise
and Cloud for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 94: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Crowd Analytics by End-Use - Transportation, Retail,
Hospitality & Tourism and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 95: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Crowd Analytics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation, Retail, Hospitality & Tourism and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Crowd Analytics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 96: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Crowd
Analytics by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 97: UK 8-Year Perspective for Crowd Analytics by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 98: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Crowd
Analytics by Application - Customer Management, Marketing
Campaign Measurement, Market Forecasting, Pricing Analytics and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: UK 8-Year Perspective for Crowd Analytics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Customer
Management, Marketing Campaign Measurement, Market Forecasting,
Pricing Analytics and Other Applications for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 100: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Crowd
Analytics by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 101: UK 8-Year Perspective for Crowd Analytics by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise
and Cloud for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 102: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Crowd
Analytics by End-Use - Transportation, Retail, Hospitality &
Tourism and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 103: UK 8-Year Perspective for Crowd Analytics by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transportation,
Retail, Hospitality & Tourism and Other End-Uses for the Years
2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 104: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Crowd Analytics by Component - Solutions and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Crowd
Analytics by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Solutions and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 106: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Crowd Analytics by Application - Customer
Management, Marketing Campaign Measurement, Market Forecasting,
Pricing Analytics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 107: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Crowd
Analytics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Customer Management, Marketing Campaign Measurement, Market
Forecasting, Pricing Analytics and Other Applications for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 108: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Crowd Analytics by Deployment - On-Premise and
Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 109: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Crowd
Analytics by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 110: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Crowd Analytics by End-Use - Transportation,
Retail, Hospitality & Tourism and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Crowd
Analytics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation, Retail, Hospitality & Tourism and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Crowd Analytics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 112: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Crowd Analytics by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 113: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Crowd Analytics
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Crowd Analytics by Application - Customer Management,
Marketing Campaign Measurement, Market Forecasting, Pricing
Analytics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 115: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Crowd Analytics
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Customer Management, Marketing Campaign Measurement, Market
Forecasting, Pricing Analytics and Other Applications for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Crowd Analytics by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Crowd Analytics
by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 118: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Crowd Analytics by End-Use - Transportation, Retail,
Hospitality & Tourism and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 119: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Crowd Analytics
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation, Retail, Hospitality & Tourism and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 120: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Crowd Analytics by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 121: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Crowd Analytics
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 122: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Crowd Analytics by Application - Customer Management,
Marketing Campaign Measurement, Market Forecasting, Pricing
Analytics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 123: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Crowd Analytics
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Customer Management, Marketing Campaign Measurement, Market
Forecasting, Pricing Analytics and Other Applications for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 124: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Crowd Analytics by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 125: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Crowd Analytics
by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 126: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Crowd Analytics by End-Use - Transportation, Retail,
Hospitality & Tourism and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 127: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Crowd Analytics
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation, Retail, Hospitality & Tourism and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
