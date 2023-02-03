New York, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Crowd Analytics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798275/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Crowd Analytics Market to Reach $4.7 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Crowd Analytics estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.7 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 20.5% over the period 2022-2030. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 18.7% CAGR and reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 23.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $309 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.3% CAGR



The Crowd Analytics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$309 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$783.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 19.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.8% and 17.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.8% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 14 Featured)

- Agt International GmbH

- Crowd Dynamics

- Crowdanalytix Inc.

- NEC Corporation

- Nokia Corporation

- Savannah Simulations AG

- Securion Systems.

- Sightcorp BV

- Spigit

- Walkbase

- Wavestore Ltd.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

An Overview of Crowd Analytics Market

Crowd Analytics Market to Witness Rapid Growth

Crowd Analytics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increase in Security Threats to Spur Demand for Intelligent

Video Systems

Total Growth Rate (In Millions) of Malware Infection

An Overview of Threat Landscape for the Years 2018 and 2017

Total Web Attacks Blocked per Day (in Thousands) from 2015 to 2018

Increasing Demand for BI Solutions to Spur Market Demand

Increased Amount of Spending on Analytics Driven Solutions and

Tools to Bolster Market Growth

Worldwide Spending (in Billion USD) of Business Analytics Based

Services: 2015-2019E

With Intelligent Video Systems Demand Growing, to Enhance

Security Measures Drive Crowd Analytics Market Demand

Myriad Application Base to Widen Market Growth

Rising Number of Smart Cities to Offer Market Opportunities

Worldwide Smart City Market (in Billion USD): 2018-2025



IV. COMPETITION

