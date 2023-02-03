New York, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Command and Control Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798204/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Command and Control Systems Market to Reach $48.9 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Command and Control Systems estimated at US$35.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$48.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Land C2, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.4% CAGR and reach US$22.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Airborne C2 segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4% CAGR



The Command and Control Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 3.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured)

- ALS Ltd.

- BAE Systems PLC

- CACI International, Inc.

- Cisco Systems, Inc.

- CNL Software

- Elbit Systems Ltd.

- Frequentis AG

- General Dynamics Corporation

- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.

- Leidos, Inc.

- Leonardo SpA

- Lockheed Martin Corporation

- Motorola Solutions, Inc.

- Northrop Grumman Corporation

- Raytheon Company

- Rockwell Collins, Inc.

- Rolta India Ltd.

- SAAB AB

- Siemens AG

- Sopra Steria Group

- Systematic

- Terma A/S

- Thales Group

- Ultra Electronics





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Command and Control (C2) Systems: A Prelude

Established Use in Airborne, Land, Maritime, and Space

Applications Sustains Progressive Growth of C2 Systems Market

Command and Control Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Ever-Hostile Geopolitical Scenario and Relentless Quest for

Military Supremacy Create Ample Room for Military C2 Systems

Global Military Spending (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2013

through 2023

Growing Deployments of Battle Management Technologies Instigate

Broad-based Opportunities to Military C2 Systems

C2 System Remains an Integral Part of Air Force Strategies

Worldwide

The US Air Force Seeks Upgrade through Multidomain Command and

Control Enterprise Capability Collaboration

C2 Systems Empower Effective Ground-based Military Operations

Russia Introduces New ASU Automated C2 System to Reinforce

Ground Forces

Maritime Operations Immensely Reliant on C2 Systems

Disaster Management and Emergency Response Applications Drive

Demand for Commercial C2 Systems

C2 Systems Gain Traction in Critical Infrastructure Management

Robust Growth Opportunities in Airport Infrastructure Landscape

Satellite Operation and Maintenance Made Easier with Modern C2

Systems

Integrated C2 Systems Become Highly Relevant in Industrial and

Transportation Sectors

Emphasis on Improving C2 System with Advanced Technologies to

Spearhead Next Wave of Growth

AI Steps In to Add Never-Seen-Before Capabilities to Military

C2 Systems

AI Holds Immense Potential in Commercial C2 Systems as well



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Command and Control Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Command and Control Systems

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Command and Control

Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Airborne C2 by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Airborne C2 by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Airborne C2 by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Land

C2 by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Land C2 by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Land C2 by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Maritime C2 by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Maritime C2 by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Maritime C2 by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Space C2 by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Space C2 by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Space C2 by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Command and Control Systems Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Command and Control Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023

(E)

Table 17: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Command and Control Systems by Platform - Airborne C2, Land C2,

Maritime C2 and Space C2 - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: USA Historic Review for Command and Control Systems

by Platform - Airborne C2, Land C2, Maritime C2 and Space C2

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 19: USA 16-Year Perspective for Command and Control

Systems by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Airborne C2, Land C2, Maritime C2 and Space C2 for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 20: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Command and Control Systems by Platform - Airborne C2, Land C2,

Maritime C2 and Space C2 - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: Canada Historic Review for Command and Control

Systems by Platform - Airborne C2, Land C2, Maritime C2 and

Space C2 Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 22: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Command and Control

Systems by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Airborne C2, Land C2, Maritime C2 and Space C2 for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Command and Control Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 23: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Command and Control Systems by Platform - Airborne C2, Land C2,

Maritime C2 and Space C2 - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: Japan Historic Review for Command and Control Systems

by Platform - Airborne C2, Land C2, Maritime C2 and Space C2

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 25: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Command and Control

Systems by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Airborne C2, Land C2, Maritime C2 and Space C2 for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Command and Control Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 26: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Command and Control Systems by Platform - Airborne C2, Land C2,

Maritime C2 and Space C2 - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: China Historic Review for Command and Control Systems

by Platform - Airborne C2, Land C2, Maritime C2 and Space C2

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: China 16-Year Perspective for Command and Control

Systems by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Airborne C2, Land C2, Maritime C2 and Space C2 for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Command and Control Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 29: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Command and Control Systems by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: Europe Historic Review for Command and Control

Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Command and Control

Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Command and Control Systems by Platform - Airborne C2, Land C2,

Maritime C2 and Space C2 - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Europe Historic Review for Command and Control

Systems by Platform - Airborne C2, Land C2, Maritime C2 and

Space C2 Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Command and Control

Systems by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Airborne C2, Land C2, Maritime C2 and Space C2 for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Command and Control Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 35: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Command and Control Systems by Platform - Airborne C2, Land C2,

Maritime C2 and Space C2 - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: France Historic Review for Command and Control

Systems by Platform - Airborne C2, Land C2, Maritime C2 and

Space C2 Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: France 16-Year Perspective for Command and Control

Systems by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Airborne C2, Land C2, Maritime C2 and Space C2 for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Command and Control Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 38: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Command and Control Systems by Platform - Airborne C2, Land C2,

Maritime C2 and Space C2 - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Germany Historic Review for Command and Control

Systems by Platform - Airborne C2, Land C2, Maritime C2 and

Space C2 Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Command and Control

Systems by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Airborne C2, Land C2, Maritime C2 and Space C2 for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 41: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Command and Control Systems by Platform - Airborne C2, Land C2,

Maritime C2 and Space C2 - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: Italy Historic Review for Command and Control Systems

by Platform - Airborne C2, Land C2, Maritime C2 and Space C2

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Command and Control

Systems by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Airborne C2, Land C2, Maritime C2 and Space C2 for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Command and Control Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023

(E)

Table 44: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Command

and Control Systems by Platform - Airborne C2, Land C2,

Maritime C2 and Space C2 - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: UK Historic Review for Command and Control Systems by

Platform - Airborne C2, Land C2, Maritime C2 and Space C2

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: UK 16-Year Perspective for Command and Control

Systems by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Airborne C2, Land C2, Maritime C2 and Space C2 for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 47: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Command and Control Systems by Platform - Airborne C2, Land

C2, Maritime C2 and Space C2 - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Command and

Control Systems by Platform - Airborne C2, Land C2, Maritime C2

and Space C2 Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Command and

Control Systems by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Airborne C2, Land C2, Maritime C2 and Space C2 for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Command and Control Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 50: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Command and Control Systems by Platform - Airborne C2, Land

C2, Maritime C2 and Space C2 - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Command and Control

Systems by Platform - Airborne C2, Land C2, Maritime C2 and

Space C2 Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Command and

Control Systems by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Airborne C2, Land C2, Maritime C2 and Space C2 for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF WORLD

Table 53: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Command and Control Systems by Platform - Airborne C2, Land

C2, Maritime C2 and Space C2 - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Rest of World Historic Review for Command and Control

Systems by Platform - Airborne C2, Land C2, Maritime C2 and

Space C2 Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Command and

Control Systems by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Airborne C2, Land C2, Maritime C2 and Space C2 for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



IV. COMPETITION

