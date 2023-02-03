GTT: Monthly disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital

| Source: GTT GTT

Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse, FRANCE

 

 

 

 

Monthly disclosure of the total number
of voting rights and shares composing the share capital

 

Articles L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers

 

 

 

Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse, February 3, 2023

 

 

 

DateTotal number of sharesTheoretical total number of voting rights1Net total number of voting rights2
January 31, 202337,078,35737,078,35736,923,602

 

 

 

 

Investor Relations Contact         

information-financiere@gtt.fr / + 33 1 30 23 20 87

                        


1 Calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares stripped of voting rights (pursuant to article 223-11 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers).

2 Excluding treasury shares

Attachment


Attachments

GTT Monthly disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital - January 2023