New York, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cloud-Based IT Service Management (ITSM) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798170/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Cloud-Based IT Service Management (ITSM) Market to Reach $22 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Cloud-Based IT Service Management (ITSM) estimated at US$5.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 18.8% over the period 2022-2030. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 15.4% CAGR and reach US$11.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 24.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.2% CAGR
The Cloud-Based IT Service Management (ITSM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 18.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17% and 16% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.8% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 204 Featured)
- Axios Systems PLC
- BMC Software, Inc.
- CA Technologies, Inc.
- Cherwell Software, LLC
- Citrix Systems, Inc.
- HEAT Software USA, Inc.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)
- Hornbill Corporate Ltd.
- IBM Corporation
- ServiceNow, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798170/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Cloud-Based IT Service Management (ITSM) - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud-Based IT Service Management (ITSM) by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Cloud-Based IT Service
Management (ITSM) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 3: World Cloud-Based IT Service Management (ITSM) Market
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World 8-Year Perspective for Solutions by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 7: World 8-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Large
Enterprises by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 8-Year Perspective for Large Enterprises by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for SMEs
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 11: World 8-Year Perspective for SMEs by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 13: World 8-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &
Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 8-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Government & Public Sector by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World 8-Year Perspective for Government & Public
Sector by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail & Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 8-Year Perspective for Retail & Consumer
Packaged Goods (CPG) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare & Life Sciences by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 8-Year Perspective for Healthcare & Life
Sciences by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World 8-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Cloud-Based IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
States for 2023 (E)
Table 24: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud-Based IT Service Management (ITSM) by Component -
Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 25: USA 8-Year Perspective for Cloud-Based IT Service
Management (ITSM) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud-Based IT Service Management (ITSM) by Organization Size -
Large Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 8-Year Perspective for Cloud-Based IT Service
Management (ITSM) by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud-Based IT Service Management (ITSM) by End-Use - BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Government & Public Sector, Retail & Consumer
Packaged Goods (CPG), Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA 8-Year Perspective for Cloud-Based IT Service
Management (ITSM) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government & Public Sector,
Retail & Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG), Healthcare & Life
Sciences and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 30: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud-Based IT Service Management (ITSM) by Component -
Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 31: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Cloud-Based IT Service
Management (ITSM) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud-Based IT Service Management (ITSM) by Organization Size -
Large Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Cloud-Based IT Service
Management (ITSM) by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud-Based IT Service Management (ITSM) by End-Use - BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Government & Public Sector, Retail & Consumer
Packaged Goods (CPG), Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Cloud-Based IT Service
Management (ITSM) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government & Public Sector,
Retail & Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG), Healthcare & Life
Sciences and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Cloud-Based IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for
2023 (E)
Table 36: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud-Based IT Service Management (ITSM) by Component -
Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 37: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Cloud-Based IT Service
Management (ITSM) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud-Based IT Service Management (ITSM) by Organization Size -
Large Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Cloud-Based IT Service
Management (ITSM) by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud-Based IT Service Management (ITSM) by End-Use - BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Government & Public Sector, Retail & Consumer
Packaged Goods (CPG), Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Cloud-Based IT Service
Management (ITSM) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government & Public Sector,
Retail & Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG), Healthcare & Life
Sciences and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Cloud-Based IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for
2023 (E)
Table 42: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud-Based IT Service Management (ITSM) by Component -
Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 43: China 8-Year Perspective for Cloud-Based IT Service
Management (ITSM) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud-Based IT Service Management (ITSM) by Organization Size -
Large Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: China 8-Year Perspective for Cloud-Based IT Service
Management (ITSM) by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud-Based IT Service Management (ITSM) by End-Use - BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Government & Public Sector, Retail & Consumer
Packaged Goods (CPG), Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 47: China 8-Year Perspective for Cloud-Based IT Service
Management (ITSM) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government & Public Sector,
Retail & Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG), Healthcare & Life
Sciences and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Cloud-Based IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for
2023 (E)
Table 48: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud-Based IT Service Management (ITSM) by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 49: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Cloud-Based IT Service
Management (ITSM) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud-Based IT Service Management (ITSM) by Component -
Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Cloud-Based IT Service
Management (ITSM) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud-Based IT Service Management (ITSM) by Organization Size -
Large Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Cloud-Based IT Service
Management (ITSM) by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 54: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud-Based IT Service Management (ITSM) by End-Use - BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Government & Public Sector, Retail & Consumer
Packaged Goods (CPG), Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Cloud-Based IT Service
Management (ITSM) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government & Public Sector,
Retail & Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG), Healthcare & Life
Sciences and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Cloud-Based IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for
2023 (E)
Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud-Based IT Service Management (ITSM) by Component -
Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: France 8-Year Perspective for Cloud-Based IT Service
Management (ITSM) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud-Based IT Service Management (ITSM) by Organization Size -
Large Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 59: France 8-Year Perspective for Cloud-Based IT Service
Management (ITSM) by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 60: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud-Based IT Service Management (ITSM) by End-Use - BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Government & Public Sector, Retail & Consumer
Packaged Goods (CPG), Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 61: France 8-Year Perspective for Cloud-Based IT Service
Management (ITSM) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government & Public Sector,
Retail & Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG), Healthcare & Life
Sciences and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Cloud-Based IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for
2023 (E)
Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud-Based IT Service Management (ITSM) by Component -
Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Cloud-Based IT Service
Management (ITSM) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud-Based IT Service Management (ITSM) by Organization Size -
Large Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 65: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Cloud-Based IT Service
Management (ITSM) by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 66: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud-Based IT Service Management (ITSM) by End-Use - BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Government & Public Sector, Retail & Consumer
Packaged Goods (CPG), Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 67: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Cloud-Based IT Service
Management (ITSM) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government & Public Sector,
Retail & Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG), Healthcare & Life
Sciences and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud-Based IT Service Management (ITSM) by Component -
Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Cloud-Based IT Service
Management (ITSM) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud-Based IT Service Management (ITSM) by Organization Size -
Large Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 71: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Cloud-Based IT Service
Management (ITSM) by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 72: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud-Based IT Service Management (ITSM) by End-Use - BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Government & Public Sector, Retail & Consumer
Packaged Goods (CPG), Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 73: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Cloud-Based IT Service
Management (ITSM) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government & Public Sector,
Retail & Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG), Healthcare & Life
Sciences and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Cloud-Based IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud-Based IT Service Management (ITSM) by Component -
Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: UK 8-Year Perspective for Cloud-Based IT Service
Management (ITSM) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud-Based IT Service Management (ITSM) by Organization Size -
Large Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 77: UK 8-Year Perspective for Cloud-Based IT Service
Management (ITSM) by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 78: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud-Based IT Service Management (ITSM) by End-Use - BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Government & Public Sector, Retail & Consumer
Packaged Goods (CPG), Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 79: UK 8-Year Perspective for Cloud-Based IT Service
Management (ITSM) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government & Public Sector,
Retail & Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG), Healthcare & Life
Sciences and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 80: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cloud-Based IT Service Management (ITSM) by Component -
Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Cloud-Based IT
Service Management (ITSM) by Component - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 82: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cloud-Based IT Service Management (ITSM) by Organization
Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 83: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Cloud-Based IT
Service Management (ITSM) by Organization Size - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 84: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cloud-Based IT Service Management (ITSM) by End-Use - BFSI,
IT & Telecom, Government & Public Sector, Retail & Consumer
Packaged Goods (CPG), Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 85: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Cloud-Based IT
Service Management (ITSM) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government & Public Sector,
Retail & Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG), Healthcare & Life
Sciences and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Cloud-Based IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific
for 2023 (E)
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cloud-Based IT Service Management (ITSM) by Component -
Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Cloud-Based IT
Service Management (ITSM) by Component - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 88: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cloud-Based IT Service Management (ITSM) by Organization
Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 89: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Cloud-Based IT
Service Management (ITSM) by Organization Size - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cloud-Based IT Service Management (ITSM) by End-Use - BFSI,
IT & Telecom, Government & Public Sector, Retail & Consumer
Packaged Goods (CPG), Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 91: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Cloud-Based IT
Service Management (ITSM) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government & Public Sector,
Retail & Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG), Healthcare & Life
Sciences and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 92: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cloud-Based IT Service Management (ITSM) by Component -
Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Cloud-Based IT
Service Management (ITSM) by Component - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 94: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cloud-Based IT Service Management (ITSM) by Organization
Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 95: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Cloud-Based IT
Service Management (ITSM) by Organization Size - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 96: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cloud-Based IT Service Management (ITSM) by End-Use - BFSI,
IT & Telecom, Government & Public Sector, Retail & Consumer
Packaged Goods (CPG), Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Cloud-Based IT
Service Management (ITSM) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government & Public Sector,
Retail & Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG), Healthcare & Life
Sciences and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798170/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Cloud-Based IT Service Management (ITSM) Market to Reach $22 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cloud-Based IT Service Management (ITSM) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798170/?utm_source=GNW