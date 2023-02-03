New York, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798164/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Market to Reach $10.3 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Cloud Supply Chain Management estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Demand Planning & Forecasting, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.6% CAGR and reach US$3.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Inventory & Warehouse Management segment is readjusted to a revised 13.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR
The Cloud Supply Chain Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.6% and 8.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 11 Featured)
- Cloudlogix, Inc.
- Highjump
- Infor
- JDA Software Group, Inc.
- Kinaxis Inc.
- Logility, Inc.
- Manhattan Associates, Inc.
- Oracle Corporation
- SAP SE
- TECSYS, Inc.
- The Descartes Systems Group Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798164/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Cloud Supply Chain Management - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud
Supply Chain Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Supply Chain
Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transportation Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Transportation Management
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sales &
Operation Planning by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Sales & Operation
Planning by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inventory & Warehouse Management by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for Inventory & Warehouse
Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Demand Planning & Forecasting by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 8-Year Perspective for Demand Planning &
Forecasting by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Cloud Supply Chain Management Market Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Life Cycle Management by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 8-Year Perspective for Product Life Cycle
Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Solutions by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Public Cloud by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World 8-Year Perspective for Public Cloud by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Private Cloud by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 8-Year Perspective for Private Cloud by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hybrid Cloud by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 8-Year Perspective for Hybrid Cloud by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail & Wholesale by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World 8-Year Perspective for Retail & Wholesale by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transportation & Logistics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 25: World 8-Year Perspective for Transportation &
Logistics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 8-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &
Beverage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: World 8-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 30: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare & Life Sciences by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 31: World 8-Year Perspective for Healthcare & Life
Sciences by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 8-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Cloud Supply Chain Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023
(E)
Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud
Supply Chain Management by Solution - Demand Planning &
Forecasting, Inventory & Warehouse Management, Product Life
Cycle Management, Transportation Management, Sales & Operation
Planning and Other Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Supply Chain
Management by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Demand Planning & Forecasting, Inventory & Warehouse
Management, Product Life Cycle Management, Transportation
Management, Sales & Operation Planning and Other Solutions for
the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 36: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud
Supply Chain Management by Deployment - Public Cloud, Private
Cloud and Hybrid Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Supply Chain
Management by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Public Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud
Supply Chain Management by End-Use - Retail & Wholesale,
Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing, Food & Beverage,
Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Supply Chain
Management by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail & Wholesale, Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing,
Food & Beverage, Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Supply Chain Management by Solution - Demand Planning &
Forecasting, Inventory & Warehouse Management, Product Life
Cycle Management, Transportation Management, Sales & Operation
Planning and Other Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Supply Chain
Management by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Demand Planning & Forecasting, Inventory & Warehouse
Management, Product Life Cycle Management, Transportation
Management, Sales & Operation Planning and Other Solutions for
the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 42: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Supply Chain Management by Deployment - Public Cloud,
Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 43: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Supply Chain
Management by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Public Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Supply Chain Management by End-Use - Retail & Wholesale,
Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing, Food & Beverage,
Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Supply Chain
Management by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail & Wholesale, Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing,
Food & Beverage, Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Cloud Supply Chain Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Supply Chain Management by Solution - Demand Planning &
Forecasting, Inventory & Warehouse Management, Product Life
Cycle Management, Transportation Management, Sales & Operation
Planning and Other Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 47: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Supply Chain
Management by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Demand Planning & Forecasting, Inventory & Warehouse
Management, Product Life Cycle Management, Transportation
Management, Sales & Operation Planning and Other Solutions for
the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 48: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Supply Chain Management by Deployment - Public Cloud,
Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 49: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Supply Chain
Management by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Public Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Supply Chain Management by End-Use - Retail & Wholesale,
Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing, Food & Beverage,
Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Supply Chain
Management by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail & Wholesale, Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing,
Food & Beverage, Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Cloud Supply Chain Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 52: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Supply Chain Management by Solution - Demand Planning &
Forecasting, Inventory & Warehouse Management, Product Life
Cycle Management, Transportation Management, Sales & Operation
Planning and Other Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 53: China 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Supply Chain
Management by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Demand Planning & Forecasting, Inventory & Warehouse
Management, Product Life Cycle Management, Transportation
Management, Sales & Operation Planning and Other Solutions for
the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 54: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Supply Chain Management by Deployment - Public Cloud,
Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 55: China 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Supply Chain
Management by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Public Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Supply Chain Management by End-Use - Retail & Wholesale,
Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing, Food & Beverage,
Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: China 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Supply Chain
Management by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail & Wholesale, Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing,
Food & Beverage, Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Cloud Supply Chain Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Supply Chain Management by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 59: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Supply Chain
Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 60: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Supply Chain Management by Solution - Demand Planning &
Forecasting, Inventory & Warehouse Management, Product Life
Cycle Management, Transportation Management, Sales & Operation
Planning and Other Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 61: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Supply Chain
Management by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Demand Planning & Forecasting, Inventory & Warehouse
Management, Product Life Cycle Management, Transportation
Management, Sales & Operation Planning and Other Solutions for
the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Supply Chain Management by Deployment - Public Cloud,
Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Supply Chain
Management by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Public Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Supply Chain Management by End-Use - Retail & Wholesale,
Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing, Food & Beverage,
Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 65: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Supply Chain
Management by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail & Wholesale, Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing,
Food & Beverage, Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Cloud Supply Chain Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 66: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Supply Chain Management by Solution - Demand Planning &
Forecasting, Inventory & Warehouse Management, Product Life
Cycle Management, Transportation Management, Sales & Operation
Planning and Other Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 67: France 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Supply Chain
Management by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Demand Planning & Forecasting, Inventory & Warehouse
Management, Product Life Cycle Management, Transportation
Management, Sales & Operation Planning and Other Solutions for
the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Supply Chain Management by Deployment - Public Cloud,
Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: France 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Supply Chain
Management by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Public Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 70: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Supply Chain Management by End-Use - Retail & Wholesale,
Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing, Food & Beverage,
Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 71: France 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Supply Chain
Management by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail & Wholesale, Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing,
Food & Beverage, Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Cloud Supply Chain Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 72: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Supply Chain Management by Solution - Demand Planning &
Forecasting, Inventory & Warehouse Management, Product Life
Cycle Management, Transportation Management, Sales & Operation
Planning and Other Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 73: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Supply Chain
Management by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Demand Planning & Forecasting, Inventory & Warehouse
Management, Product Life Cycle Management, Transportation
Management, Sales & Operation Planning and Other Solutions for
the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Supply Chain Management by Deployment - Public Cloud,
Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Supply Chain
Management by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Public Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 76: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Supply Chain Management by End-Use - Retail & Wholesale,
Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing, Food & Beverage,
Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 77: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Supply Chain
Management by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail & Wholesale, Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing,
Food & Beverage, Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 78: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Supply Chain Management by Solution - Demand Planning &
Forecasting, Inventory & Warehouse Management, Product Life
Cycle Management, Transportation Management, Sales & Operation
Planning and Other Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 79: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Supply Chain
Management by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Demand Planning & Forecasting, Inventory & Warehouse
Management, Product Life Cycle Management, Transportation
Management, Sales & Operation Planning and Other Solutions for
the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Supply Chain Management by Deployment - Public Cloud,
Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Supply Chain
Management by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Public Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 82: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Supply Chain Management by End-Use - Retail & Wholesale,
Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing, Food & Beverage,
Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 83: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Supply Chain
Management by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail & Wholesale, Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing,
Food & Beverage, Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Cloud Supply Chain Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023
(E)
Table 84: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud
Supply Chain Management by Solution - Demand Planning &
Forecasting, Inventory & Warehouse Management, Product Life
Cycle Management, Transportation Management, Sales & Operation
Planning and Other Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 85: UK 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Supply Chain
Management by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Demand Planning & Forecasting, Inventory & Warehouse
Management, Product Life Cycle Management, Transportation
Management, Sales & Operation Planning and Other Solutions for
the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud
Supply Chain Management by Deployment - Public Cloud, Private
Cloud and Hybrid Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: UK 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Supply Chain
Management by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Public Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 88: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud
Supply Chain Management by End-Use - Retail & Wholesale,
Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing, Food & Beverage,
Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 89: UK 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Supply Chain
Management by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail & Wholesale, Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing,
Food & Beverage, Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 90: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cloud Supply Chain Management by Solution - Demand Planning &
Forecasting, Inventory & Warehouse Management, Product Life
Cycle Management, Transportation Management, Sales & Operation
Planning and Other Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 91: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Supply
Chain Management by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Demand Planning & Forecasting, Inventory & Warehouse
Management, Product Life Cycle Management, Transportation
Management, Sales & Operation Planning and Other Solutions for
the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cloud Supply Chain Management by Deployment - Public Cloud,
Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Supply
Chain Management by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Public Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cloud Supply Chain Management by End-Use - Retail &
Wholesale, Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing, Food &
Beverage, Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 95: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Supply
Chain Management by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Retail & Wholesale, Transportation & Logistics,
Manufacturing, Food & Beverage, Healthcare & Life Sciences and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Cloud Supply Chain Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cloud Supply Chain Management by Solution - Demand Planning &
Forecasting, Inventory & Warehouse Management, Product Life
Cycle Management, Transportation Management, Sales & Operation
Planning and Other Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 97: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Supply
Chain Management by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Demand Planning & Forecasting, Inventory & Warehouse
Management, Product Life Cycle Management, Transportation
Management, Sales & Operation Planning and Other Solutions for
the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cloud Supply Chain Management by Deployment - Public Cloud,
Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Supply
Chain Management by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Public Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cloud Supply Chain Management by End-Use - Retail &
Wholesale, Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing, Food &
Beverage, Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 101: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Supply
Chain Management by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Retail & Wholesale, Transportation & Logistics,
Manufacturing, Food & Beverage, Healthcare & Life Sciences and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 102: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cloud Supply Chain Management by Solution - Demand Planning &
Forecasting, Inventory & Warehouse Management, Product Life
Cycle Management, Transportation Management, Sales & Operation
Planning and Other Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 103: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Supply
Chain Management by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Demand Planning & Forecasting, Inventory & Warehouse
Management, Product Life Cycle Management, Transportation
Management, Sales & Operation Planning and Other Solutions for
the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cloud Supply Chain Management by Deployment - Public Cloud,
Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Supply
Chain Management by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Public Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 106: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cloud Supply Chain Management by End-Use - Retail &
Wholesale, Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing, Food &
Beverage, Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 107: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Supply
Chain Management by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Retail & Wholesale, Transportation & Logistics,
Manufacturing, Food & Beverage, Healthcare & Life Sciences and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798164/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Market to Reach $10.3 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798164/?utm_source=GNW