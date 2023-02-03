Global Cannabis Testing Strategic Market Report 2023: A $2.8 Billion Market by 2030 - Advent of Luxury Cannabis Products Fuels Need for Cannabis Testing

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cannabis Testing - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Cannabis Testing Market to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Cannabis Testing estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Products segment is readjusted to a revised 9.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $309.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.1% CAGR



The Cannabis Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$309.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$475.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12% and 11.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.2% CAGR.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 189 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Cannabis Testing: An Essential Aspect of Legal Cannabis Industry

Global Cannabis Testing Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Products for 2019

Chromatography: The Most Common Type of Technology in Use for Cannabis Testing

Potency Testing Leads the Global Cannabis Testing Market

Laboratories End-Use Segment Captures the Maximum Share of Market

Global Cannabis Testing Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by End-User for 2019 and 2025

US Emerges as the Largest Regional Market for Cannabis Testing

Cannabis Testing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Cannabis Testing Labs Resort to Differentiation Strategy to Fight Competition

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 32 Featured)

PerkinElmer, Inc.

PharmLabs LLC.

Restek Corporation

SC Laboratories, Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Steep Hill Labs, Inc

Waters Corporation

AB Sciex LLC

Accelerated Technology Laboratories, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Digipath Inc.

Merck KGaA

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

With the Number of Countries Legalizing Cannabis on the Rise, Expanding Legal Cannabis Market Drives Demand for Cannabis Testing

Global Market for Legal Marijuana in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Growing Use of Cannabis for Treatment of Serious Medical Conditions Drives Demand for Cannabis Testing to Assess Product Quality

List of Countries Where Medical Marijuana is Legal

Global Legal Medical Marijuana Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Application for 2019

Legalization of Recreational Cannabis: Growth Prospects for Cannabis Testing

Advent of Luxury Cannabis Products Fuels Need for Cannabis Testing

Increasing Use of LIMS in Cannabis Testing Labs: A Major Area of Growth

Cloud-enabled LIMS Systems Reduce Manual Workloads and Improve Lab Productivity

LIMS Systems and Software Enable Automated Cannabis Testing Processes

Managing Cannabis Testing Workflows with LIMS System

Cannabis Testing Labs Use LIMS Systems to Achieve ISO 17025 Compliance

Rising Significance of Chromatography in Cannabis Testing

Increase in Cannabis Testing Labs and Awareness Programs to Educate People in Developed Economies: A Major Growth Opportunity

List of Cannabis Testing Labs in Select Countries/US States

An Insight into Automated Cannabis Testing Market

Focus on R&D Development and Need for Cannabis Testing Labs Drives Growth

Challenges Confronting Cannabis Testing Market

Lack of Standardization for Cannabis Testing

Compliance Challenges Plague Cannabis Testing Space

High Investments to Set Up Testing Labs and High Cost of Analytical Instruments & Tests

Shortage of Trained Lab Professionals for Cannabis Testing

Innovations, Advantages & Research Studies

Improving Efficiency of Cannabis Product Testing

UBC Researchers Develop New Method to Measure Phytocannabinoids

Development of Suitable Sample Prep Techniques for Cannabis Testing Market

Gemmacert Develops Home Kit for Cannabis Testing

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

What is Cannabis?

Cannabis Testing

Cannabis Product Testing

Cannabis Drug Testing

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

