Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Cloud Intrusion Protection Software Market to Reach $5.9 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Cloud Intrusion Protection Software estimated at US$818.5 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 28.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Design & Integration, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 31.1% CAGR and reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Managed Services segment is readjusted to a revised 28.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $239.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 26.6% CAGR



The Cloud Intrusion Protection Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$239.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$975.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 26.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 25.9% and 23.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 18.9% CAGR.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Evolution of Cloud Computing

Cloud Deployment Models

Cloud Service Model

Platform as a Service

Infrastructure as a Service

Software as a Service

Cloud Computing Threats, Vulnerabilities and Control

Cloud Computing and Security

Cloud Security Issues and Controls

Data Security and Encryption

Compliance

Types of Cybersecurity Threats and Detecting Before Occurrence

Cybersecurity Budgets Go Up Amid Data Security Prioritization

Efforts

Cybersecurity Spending Outperforms General IT Spending

USA: The Prime Focus for Targeted Attacks

Cloud Intrusion Protection Software Industry: An Overview

Telecom & IT: The Most Dominant and Fastest Growing Service

Segment

US: A Key Region Influencing the Market

Competitive Scenario

Cloud Intrusion Protection Software - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Type of Sensitive Data in the Cloud

Key Trends in Business Data Breaches

Cyber Skills Gap

Massive Hacks of IoT Device

Weak Passwords

Outdated Equipment

Inadequate Security Strategies

Increased Reliance on Convenience Services

Select Common Cyber Attacks

Security Issues in Cloud Computing

Security Issues with Private Cloud

Mitigating Security Issues in Cloud Computing

Threat to Cloud Data and Ways to Secure It

Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) Threats in Healthcare Sector

Emerging Security Technologies

Digitally Transforming Financial Services Implement Cloud Based

Solutions

Threat Perspective of Critical Infrastructure on Cloud

Overcoming Key Challenges in Cloud Computing



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

