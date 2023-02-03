Jim Ellis Automotive Donates $65,000 to Help Fight Pediatric Cancer

ATLANTA, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the support of customers, Jim Ellis Automotive Group closed out the sixth annual Holiday Giving Campaign with a $65,000 donation to the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. A portion of the profit for each new or used vehicle sold at all of the 20 Jim Ellis Automotive dealerships between Dec. 1 and Dec. 31, 2022, contributed to the donation.

Jim Ellis Automotive Group selects a different Atlanta-area charity to support through their annual holiday giving campaign. Over the last five years, Jim Ellis Automotive has donated over $250,000 to groups serving women and children in need across the Atlanta area from the holiday giving campaigns alone.

Established in 1995, the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta cares for more than 2,400 children with cancer and more than 5,800 children with blood disorders annually. The Holiday Giving Campaign donation will be directed to the Family Support Team, a team of 35 individuals who help provide for the emotional and spiritual needs of the patients in the form of child life, psychology, chaplaincy and social work positions.

"We are proud to partner with the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta," said Jim Ellis Automotive Group Vice President Stacey Ellis Hodges. "We hope our donation can give a child the gift of growing up."

"We are incredibly grateful to the Jim Ellis family for their long-standing commitment to the thousands of children cared for at Children's and the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center," said Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center Development Director Sara Orton. "Their support is invaluable as we continue to provide the best care for the kids of Georgia and beyond."

About Jim Ellis Automotive Group

Jim Ellis Automotive Group has been serving the Atlanta area since 1971, starting with Volkswagen as the flagship brand. The group has expanded to 17 brands and 20 dealerships, covering Atlanta, Buford, Kennesaw, McDonough, Marietta, Sandy Springs and South Fulton. Brands include Alfa Romeo, Audi, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Ford, GMC, Genesis, Hyundai, Kia, Maserati, Mazda, Mercedes, Porsche, Toyota, Volkswagen and Volvo. Visit in stores or shop from the comfort of your home at jimellis.com.

