Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Cloud Encryption Market to Reach $13.2 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Cloud Encryption estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 28.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Infrastructure-as-a-Service, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 31.1% CAGR and reach US$7.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Platform-as-a-Service segment is readjusted to a revised 25.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $524.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 26.9% CAGR
The Cloud Encryption market in the U.S. is estimated at US$524.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 26.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 26.3% and 23.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 19 Featured)
- Ciphercloud, Inc.
- Gemalto
- HyTrust, Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- Netskope, Inc.
- Parablu Inc.
- Secomba GmbH
- Sophos Ltd.
- Symantec Corporation
- Thales E-Security, Inc.
- Trend Micro, Inc.
- Twd Industries AG
- Vaultive Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Introduction
Cloud Encryption: Prelude
Cloud Encryption Software Market Overview
Market by Application
Market by Application
Competition
Cloud Encryption Service Market Leaders
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise in Cloud Adoption Fuels the Need for Cloud Encryption
Increase in Demand for IoT Drives Cloud Encryption Market
Innovations
Sensitive Data in Cloud Amplifies the Business for Cloud
Encryption
Growing Number of Data Breaches Demands Companies to Invest in
Encryption
Challenges Confronting Cloud Encryption
Cloud Computing in Healthcare: A Key Growth Propeller for Cloud
Encryption in Healthcare Vertical
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud
Encryption by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Encryption by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infrastructure-as-a-Service by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for
Infrastructure-as-a-Service by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Software-as-a-Service by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Software-as-a-Service by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Platform-as-a-Service by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for Platform-as-a-Service by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 9: World Cloud Encryption Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &
Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World 8-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 8-Year Perspective for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 8-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World 8-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 8-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Government by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 8-Year Perspective for Government by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World 8-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Cloud Encryption Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 24: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud
Encryption by Service Model - Infrastructure-as-a-Service,
Platform-as-a-Service and Software-as-a-Service - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 25: USA 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Encryption by
Service Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Infrastructure-as-a-Service, Platform-as-a-Service and
Software-as-a-Service for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud
Encryption by End-Use - IT & Telecom, Healthcare, BFSI, Retail,
Aerospace & Defense, Government and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Encryption by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IT & Telecom,
Healthcare, BFSI, Retail, Aerospace & Defense, Government and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Encryption by Service Model -
Infrastructure-as-a-Service, Platform-as-a-Service and
Software-as-a-Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Encryption by
Service Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Infrastructure-as-a-Service, Platform-as-a-Service and
Software-as-a-Service for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 30: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Encryption by End-Use - IT & Telecom, Healthcare, BFSI,
Retail, Aerospace & Defense, Government and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 31: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Encryption by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IT & Telecom,
Healthcare, BFSI, Retail, Aerospace & Defense, Government and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Cloud Encryption Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Encryption by Service Model -
Infrastructure-as-a-Service, Platform-as-a-Service and
Software-as-a-Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Encryption by
Service Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Infrastructure-as-a-Service, Platform-as-a-Service and
Software-as-a-Service for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Encryption by End-Use - IT & Telecom, Healthcare, BFSI,
Retail, Aerospace & Defense, Government and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Encryption by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IT & Telecom,
Healthcare, BFSI, Retail, Aerospace & Defense, Government and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Cloud Encryption Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 36: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Encryption by Service Model -
Infrastructure-as-a-Service, Platform-as-a-Service and
Software-as-a-Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 37: China 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Encryption by
Service Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Infrastructure-as-a-Service, Platform-as-a-Service and
Software-as-a-Service for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Encryption by End-Use - IT & Telecom, Healthcare, BFSI,
Retail, Aerospace & Defense, Government and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: China 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Encryption by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IT & Telecom,
Healthcare, BFSI, Retail, Aerospace & Defense, Government and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Cloud Encryption Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 40: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Encryption by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Encryption by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 42: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Encryption by Service Model -
Infrastructure-as-a-Service, Platform-as-a-Service and
Software-as-a-Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 43: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Encryption by
Service Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Infrastructure-as-a-Service, Platform-as-a-Service and
Software-as-a-Service for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Encryption by End-Use - IT & Telecom, Healthcare, BFSI,
Retail, Aerospace & Defense, Government and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Encryption by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IT & Telecom,
Healthcare, BFSI, Retail, Aerospace & Defense, Government and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Cloud Encryption Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 46: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Encryption by Service Model -
Infrastructure-as-a-Service, Platform-as-a-Service and
Software-as-a-Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 47: France 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Encryption by
Service Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Infrastructure-as-a-Service, Platform-as-a-Service and
Software-as-a-Service for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 48: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Encryption by End-Use - IT & Telecom, Healthcare, BFSI,
Retail, Aerospace & Defense, Government and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 49: France 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Encryption by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IT & Telecom,
Healthcare, BFSI, Retail, Aerospace & Defense, Government and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Cloud Encryption Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 50: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Encryption by Service Model -
Infrastructure-as-a-Service, Platform-as-a-Service and
Software-as-a-Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Encryption by
Service Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Infrastructure-as-a-Service, Platform-as-a-Service and
Software-as-a-Service for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 52: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Encryption by End-Use - IT & Telecom, Healthcare, BFSI,
Retail, Aerospace & Defense, Government and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 53: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Encryption by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IT & Telecom,
Healthcare, BFSI, Retail, Aerospace & Defense, Government and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 54: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Encryption by Service Model -
Infrastructure-as-a-Service, Platform-as-a-Service and
Software-as-a-Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 55: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Encryption by
Service Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Infrastructure-as-a-Service, Platform-as-a-Service and
Software-as-a-Service for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Encryption by End-Use - IT & Telecom, Healthcare, BFSI,
Retail, Aerospace & Defense, Government and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Encryption by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IT & Telecom,
Healthcare, BFSI, Retail, Aerospace & Defense, Government and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Cloud Encryption Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 58: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud
Encryption by Service Model - Infrastructure-as-a-Service,
Platform-as-a-Service and Software-as-a-Service - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 59: UK 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Encryption by Service
Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Infrastructure-as-a-Service, Platform-as-a-Service and
Software-as-a-Service for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 60: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud
Encryption by End-Use - IT & Telecom, Healthcare, BFSI, Retail,
Aerospace & Defense, Government and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 61: UK 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Encryption by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IT & Telecom,
Healthcare, BFSI, Retail, Aerospace & Defense, Government and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 62: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cloud Encryption by Service Model -
Infrastructure-as-a-Service, Platform-as-a-Service and
Software-as-a-Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Cloud
Encryption by Service Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Infrastructure-as-a-Service, Platform-as-a-Service
and Software-as-a-Service for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 64: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cloud Encryption by End-Use - IT & Telecom, Healthcare,
BFSI, Retail, Aerospace & Defense, Government and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 65: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Cloud
Encryption by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
IT & Telecom, Healthcare, BFSI, Retail, Aerospace & Defense,
Government and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Cloud Encryption Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cloud Encryption by Service Model -
Infrastructure-as-a-Service, Platform-as-a-Service and
Software-as-a-Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 67: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Encryption
by Service Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Infrastructure-as-a-Service, Platform-as-a-Service and
Software-as-a-Service for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cloud Encryption by End-Use - IT & Telecom, Healthcare,
BFSI, Retail, Aerospace & Defense, Government and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Encryption
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IT &
Telecom, Healthcare, BFSI, Retail, Aerospace & Defense,
Government and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 70: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cloud Encryption by Service Model -
Infrastructure-as-a-Service, Platform-as-a-Service and
Software-as-a-Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 71: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Encryption
by Service Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Infrastructure-as-a-Service, Platform-as-a-Service and
Software-as-a-Service for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 72: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cloud Encryption by End-Use - IT & Telecom, Healthcare,
BFSI, Retail, Aerospace & Defense, Government and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 73: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Encryption
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IT &
Telecom, Healthcare, BFSI, Retail, Aerospace & Defense,
Government and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
