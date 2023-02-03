English Finnish

Dovre Group Plc Inside information February 3, 2023, at 7.15 pm



Positive profit warning: Dovre Group’s operating profit in 2022 exceeds forecast

Dovre Group’s net sales is expected to be EUR 203 million and operating profit EUR 8.5 million in 2022. The figures are preliminary and unaudited. The operating profit exceeds the previous guidance’s minimum operating profit by over 15 percent.

Previous guidance for year 2022 (released on October 25, 2022): Dovre Group’s net sales in 2022 is expected to be more than EUR 195 million and the operating profit (EBIT) is expected to be above 7,3 million.

The main reason for the improved figures is steady development in all segments also in Q4.

Dovre Group Plc publishes its financial statements release for January 1 – December 31, 2022, on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

Due to the silent period, the company will not provide comments on this release.

Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has three business areas: Project Personnel, Consulting and Renewable energy. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Singapore, and the US, and employs about 730 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Website: www.dovregroup.com

