Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Automotive Embedded System Market to Reach $10.8 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automotive Embedded System estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Sensors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.7% CAGR and reach US$5.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Microcontrollers segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR
The Automotive Embedded System market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.6% and 5.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)
- Continental AG
- Denso Corporation
- Harman International Industries, Inc.
- Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- NXP Semiconductors NV
- Panasonic Corporation
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Texas Instruments, Inc.
- Toshiba Corporation
- Aptiv PLC
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Automotive Embedded System: An Overview
Safety & Security Application Segment Leads the Market
North America: A Dominant Market
Embedded System: An Insight
Emerging Trends in Automotive Sector: A Snapshot
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Automotive Embedded System - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Global Automotive Embedded Systems Market: Percentage Breakdown
of Volume Sales by Leading Players
Global Embedded Microcontroller Unit Market: Percentage
Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players
Global Embedded Displays Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Sales by Leading Players
Global Embedded Multimedia Card Market: Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Sales by Leading Players
US Embedded Systems Kits Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Sales by Leading Players
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Escalating Demand for Electric Vehicles Augurs Well for the Market
Demand for Convenience and Sophisticated Safety Systems Drives
the Market
High Installation and Maintenance Cost Hampers the Market Growth
Market Gains Traction from Ongoing Technological Advancements
in Auto industry
Smart and Power Efficient Automotive Devices Bodes Well for the
Market
Market Receives Major Boost with Rise in Sales of Luxury Vehicles
Government Initiatives related to Emissions and Fuel Efficiency
Sparks Demand for Electric Vehicles
Emergence of Autonomous Vehicles Offer Bright Prospect
Short Life of Electronics System Restricts the Market Expansion
High Consumption of Power: A Drawback
Rise in Cyber Attacks: A Major Challenge
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Embedded System: A Definition
Architecture of an Embedded System
Applications of Embedded System
Automotive Embedded System: An Introduction
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
