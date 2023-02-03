New York, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Embedded System Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797973/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Automotive Embedded System Market to Reach $10.8 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automotive Embedded System estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Sensors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.7% CAGR and reach US$5.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Microcontrollers segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR



The Automotive Embedded System market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.6% and 5.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR.



- Continental AG

- Denso Corporation

- Harman International Industries, Inc.

- Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.

- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

- NXP Semiconductors NV

- Panasonic Corporation

- Robert Bosch GmbH

- Texas Instruments, Inc.

- Toshiba Corporation

- Aptiv PLC





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Automotive Embedded System: An Overview

Safety & Security Application Segment Leads the Market

North America: A Dominant Market

Embedded System: An Insight

Emerging Trends in Automotive Sector: A Snapshot

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Automotive Embedded System - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Global Automotive Embedded Systems Market: Percentage Breakdown

of Volume Sales by Leading Players

Global Embedded Microcontroller Unit Market: Percentage

Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players

Global Embedded Displays Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Sales by Leading Players

Global Embedded Multimedia Card Market: Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Sales by Leading Players

US Embedded Systems Kits Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Sales by Leading Players

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Escalating Demand for Electric Vehicles Augurs Well for the Market

Demand for Convenience and Sophisticated Safety Systems Drives

the Market

High Installation and Maintenance Cost Hampers the Market Growth

Market Gains Traction from Ongoing Technological Advancements

in Auto industry

Smart and Power Efficient Automotive Devices Bodes Well for the

Market

Market Receives Major Boost with Rise in Sales of Luxury Vehicles

Government Initiatives related to Emissions and Fuel Efficiency

Sparks Demand for Electric Vehicles

Emergence of Autonomous Vehicles Offer Bright Prospect

Short Life of Electronics System Restricts the Market Expansion

High Consumption of Power: A Drawback

Rise in Cyber Attacks: A Major Challenge

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Embedded System: A Definition

Architecture of an Embedded System

Applications of Embedded System

Automotive Embedded System: An Introduction



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

