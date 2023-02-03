New York, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Autoinjectors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797940/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Autoinjectors Market to Reach $168.2 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Autoinjectors estimated at US$50.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$168.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Rheumatoid Arthritis, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16% CAGR and reach US$47.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Anaphylaxis segment is readjusted to a revised 15.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $13.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.4% CAGR



The Autoinjectors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$40.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 21.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.9% and 13.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$26.4 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)

- AbbVie, Inc.

- Amgen, Inc.

- Antares Pharma, Inc.

- Becton, Dickinson and Company

- Consort Medical PLC

- Eli Lilly and Company

- Haselmeier GmbH

- Mylan NV

- Owen Mumford Ltd.

- SHL Group

- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

- Ypsomed AG





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Rapid Shift from Self-Injectors to Autoinjectors for Easy and

Safe Administration of Drugs Drives Demand

North America: The Largest Market for Autoinjectors

Autoinjectors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Global Epinephrine Autoinjector market: Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Sales by Leading Players for the Year 2019E

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Prevalence of Targeted Therapies such as Cancer,

Rheumatoid Arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis and Diabetes:

A Strong Growth Driver

Number of New Cases of Cancer Worldwide for the Years 2012,

2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030

Diabetes Prevalence in the Age-Group of 20-79 Years in Millions

by Region for the Years 2018, 2021 and 2025

Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market: Revenues in US$ Billion

for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Rising Incidence of Anaphylaxis and Increased Prescription Rate

of Epinephrine Autoinjectors Boosts Market Demand

Increasing Number of Regulatory Approvals for Autoinjectors in

Various Diseases

Generic Autoinjectors Take Center Stage

Patent Expiry of Biologics to Drive the Demand for Biosimilars

Strong Government Support and Favorable Reimbursement Policies

Propel Market Growth

Challenges

Development of Autoinjectors for Multiple Drug Viscosities:

A Major Challenge

Increasing Demand for Alternative Drug Delivery Modes Hampers

Market Growth

Emergence of Oral Diabetic Agents, Oral Insulin and Epinephrine

Nasal Sprays Poses Huge Challenge for Autoinjectors Market

Product Overview

Autoinjector: Definition



