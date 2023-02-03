Superior Group of Companies Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

SEMINOLE, Fla., Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, payable February 28, 2023, to shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023.



About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC): Superior Group o f C o m p anies ™, established in 1920, is a combination of companies that help our customers unlock the power of their brands by creating extraordinary brand engagement experiences for their employees and customers. SGC’s commitment to service, technology, quality and value-added benefits, as well as our financial strength and resources, provides unparalleled support for our customers’ diverse needs while embracing a “Customer 1st, Every Time!” philosophy and culture in all of our business segments. Visit www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com for more information.