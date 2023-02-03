Major shareholder notification – Norges Bank

GN Store Nord A/S hereby announces that on February 3, 2023, pursuant to Section 38(1) of and Section 39(1) of the Danish Capital Markets Act, it received a correction notification from Norges Bank concerning its previous notification from February 2, 2023.



The notification states that Norges Bank’s aggregate direct and indirect holding of shares remained above 5% of the share capital and voting rights in GN Store Nord A/S as notified by Norges Bank on January 17, 2023 and disclosed in company announcement no. 2 of January 17, 2023.

This company announcement is a correction to announcement no. 4 of February 2, 2023.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Anne Sofie Staunsbæk Veyhe +45 45 75 85 06

Rune Sandager +45 45 75 92 57





Media Relations

Steen Frentz Laursen +45 20 65 34 20

