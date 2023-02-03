Blue World Acquisition Corporation Announces Extension of the Deadline for an Initial Business Combination

New York, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue World Acquisition Corporation (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BWAQ) today announced that, in order to extend the date by which the Company mush complete its initial business combination from February 2, 2023 to May 2, 2023, the Company has deposited into its trust account (the “Trust Account”) an aggregate of $920,000 (the “Extension Fee”), representing $0.10 per public share of the Company. The payment for such Extension Fee was made by Blue World Holdings Limited, the sponsor of the Company (the “Sponsor”), which was evidenced by an unsecured promissory note issued by the Company to the Sponsor.

About Blue World Acquisition Corporation

Blue World Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

