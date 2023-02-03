Technical Communications Corporation Reports Results for the Fiscal Quarter Ended December 24, 2022

CONCORD, Mass., Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Technical Communications Corporation (OTCQB: TCCO) today announced its results for the fiscal quarter ended December 24, 2022. For the quarter ended December 24, 2022, the Company reported a net loss of $(849,000), or $(0.46) per share, on revenue of $122,000, compared to a net loss of $(613,000), or $(0.33) per share, on revenue of $423,000 for the quarter ended December 25, 2021.

Carl H. Guild Jr., President and CEO of Technical Communications Corporation, commented, “The impact of  the COVID pandemic has not resolved and continues to have negative effects on the financial condition of the Company. We continue to work closely with our customers in order to be able to move quickly once they are in a position to place orders. TCC continues to closely monitor expenses and is actively pursuing additional sources of liquidity.”

For over 50 years, TCC has specialized in superior-grade secure communications systems and customized solutions, supporting our CipherONE® best-in-class criteria, to protect highly sensitive voice, data and video transmitted over a wide range of networks. Government entities, military agencies and corporate enterprises in over 115 countries have selected TCC's proven security to protect their communications. Learn more: www.tccsecure.com.

Statements made in this press release or as may otherwise be incorporated by reference herein that are not purely historical constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements regarding anticipated operating results, future earnings, and the ability to achieve growth and profitability. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including but not limited to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic (including on customers) and governmental responses thereto; the effect of domestic and foreign political unrest; domestic and foreign government policies and economic conditions; changes in export laws or regulations; changes in technology; the ability to hire, retain and motivate technical, management and sales personnel; the risks associated with the technical feasibility and market acceptance of new products; changes in telecommunications protocols; the effects of changing costs, exchange rates and interest rates; and the Company's ability to secure adequate capital resources. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of the risks facing the Company, see the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 24, 2022 and the “Risk Factors” section included therein.

Technical Communications Corporation

Condensed consolidated statements of operations

 Quarter Ended
 12/24/202212/25/2021
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Net revenue$     122,000$   423,000
Gross profit (loss)(27,000)67,000
S, G & A expense484,000562,000
Product development costs277,000101,000
Operating loss(788,000)(596,000)
Interest expense(61,000)(16,000)
Net loss(849,000)(613,000)
Net loss per share:  
Basic$(0.46)$(0.33)
Diluted$(0.46)$(0.33)

Condensed consolidated balance sheets

 12/24/2022 9/24/2022
 (Unaudited)(derived from audited
  Financial statements)
Cash and cash equivalents$    59,000$  7,000
Accounts receivable - trade-15,000
Receivables - other498,000516,000
Inventory972,000966,000
Other current assets    167,000    187,000
Total current assets1,696,0001,691,000
   
Property and equipment, net       10,000    11,000
Right-of-use asset208,000249,000
   
Total assets$ 1,914,000$ 1,951,000
   
Current operating lease liability$    166,000$    164,000
Current portion of long-term debt3,728,0003,002,000
Accounts payable257,000159,000
Customer deposits7,0004,000
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities    337,000     325,000
Total current liabilities4,495,000   3,654,000
   
Long term operating lease liability42,00084,000
Notes payable147,000148,000
   
Total liabilities4,684,0003,886,000
Total stockholders’ deficit  (2,770,000  (1,935,000
Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit$  1,914,000$  1,951,000


Technical Communications Corporation Michael P. Malone
100 Domino Drive Chief Financial Officer
Concord, MA  01742 – 2892(978) 287-5100
 www.tccsecure.com