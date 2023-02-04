Sorrento Distributes Dividend Confirmation Statements to 146 Brokerage Firms and Provides Specific Instruction to Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company Regarding the Dividend of Scilex Holding Company Common Stock

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) today distributed dividend confirmation statements to 146 brokerage firms regarding its recent dividend to Sorrento stockholders of shares of common stock of Scilex Holding Company (Nasdaq: SCLX, “Scilex”) held by Sorrento. These statements, which contain the account numbers and amount of Scilex dividend shares, were previously mailed out by Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company.



The dividend confirmation statements are being distributed on behalf of Sorrento and Scilex to notify each brokerage firm of Sorrento’s previously announced stock dividend (the “Dividend”) consisting of an aggregate of 76,000,000 shares (the “Dividend Stock”) of common stock of Scilex held by Sorrento to record holders of (i) Sorrento’s common stock (the “Record Common Holders”) as of the close of business on January 9, 2023 (the “Record Date”), and (ii) certain warrants to purchase Sorrento common stock (which have or may have the right to participate in the Dividend pursuant to the terms of their respective warrants).

According to Sorrento’s estimates, approximately 60 million or more shares of Sorrento common stock were sold “short” as of the Record Date. In the event the shares of Sorrento common stock were held through a brokerage firm, bank, dealer or other similar organization and were sold “short” as of the Record Date, holders should consult with their financial advisor, broker or other agent immediately to determine whether they may also be deemed “short” Scilex common stock as a result of the Dividend, as well as any obligations required for you to cover your “short” position(s). Please note that “naked short” sales or “naked short” positions in any Sorrento common stock may constitute a violation of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Regulation SHO.

Each Record Common Holder is entitled to receive 0.1410127 of a share of Scilex common stock for each one share of Sorrento common stock held by such Record Common Holder as of the close of business on the Record Date. The payment date for the Dividend was January 19, 2023. The resulting fewer number of shares of Scilex common stock that will be available to trade could cause the trading market of the common stock of Scilex to become less liquid. As noted above, Scilex’s transfer agent, Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company (“CST”), has already distributed to brokerage firms, as the Record Common Holder (for the benefit of their customers that held Sorrento common stock on the Record Date), a book-entry/DRS transaction confirmation (the “Dividend Confirmation Statement”) reflecting the portion of the Dividend Stock allocated to such firm (for the benefit of their customers that held Sorrento common stock on the Record Date), which Dividend Confirmation Statements were mailed to the addresses on record with The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation.

In the event that brokerage firms did not receive copies of the Dividend Confirmation Statements, please contact CST immediately. Sorrento and Scilex are requesting that each brokerage firm distribute the Dividend Stock to the actual beneficial owners thereof and to reflect Scilex’s CUSIP number 80880W106 and value of Scilex common stock on each beneficial owner’s brokerage statement.

Sorrento and Scilex have given specific instructions to Scilex’s transfer agent, CST, on how to answer certain inquiries from Record Holders and brokerage firms:

When beneficial holders call CST: CST will direct the beneficial holders to contact their brokers.

When brokers call CST: CST needs to confirm with the broker that such broker has received their Dividend Confirmation Statement. If brokers did not get the Dividend Confirmation Statement, CST will distribute the Dividend Confirmation Statement again to the applicable broker.



CST will communicate to the brokers that Sorrento and Scilex demand that brokers distribute the Scilex common stock to the individual accounts of the beneficial holders.



If brokers refuse to distribute the Scilex common stock, Sorrento and Scilex will work with CST and the beneficial holder in exiting their brokerage accounts out of “street” name and into book entry format with CST so that the beneficial holder becomes the direct holder of record with CST. The beneficial holders will be charged $15 for the exit of such positions from their brokerage accounts.



To obtain a copy of the Dividend Confirmation Statement and to have the Dividend Stock reflected on such Dividend Confirmation Statement further distributed to the actual beneficial owners thereof, please contact Scilex’s transfer agent, CST, by phone or email at:

Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company

Telephone Number: 800-509-5586

Email Address: cstmail@continentalstock.com

Broker List

Broker Name Broker Address Broker Name Broker Address ABN AMRO CLEARING CHICAGO LLC



https://www.abnamro.com/clearing/en/contact-form







175 WEST JACKSON BLVD. CHICAGO

IL ILLINOIS 60604 US Albert Fried & Company LLC



information@albertfried.com



45 BROADWAY, 24TH FLOOR

24TH FLOOR NEW YORK NY NEW YORK

10006 US AMALGAMATED BANK



https://www.amalgamatedbank.com/contact



275 7TH AVENUE NEW YORK

NY NEW YORK 10003 US AMERICAN ENTERPRISE INVESTMENT SERVICES INC.



contactus@americanenterprise.com 682 AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL CENTER MINNEAPOLIS

MN MINNESOTA 55474 US





Broker Name Broker Address Broker Name Broker Address APEX CLEARING CORPORATION



cs@apexclearing.com



2 GATEWAY

CENTER 283-299 MARKET ST 16TH FLOOR NEWARK

NJ NEW JERSEY 07102-5005 US BANK OF AMERICA, NA/GWIM TRUST OPERATIONS



1.800.878.7878



https://www.privatebank.bankofamerica.com/find-an-advisor.html 901 MAIN STREET

12TH FLOOR DALLAS

TX TEXAS 23113 US BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON



gceamericas@bnymellon.com



111 SANDERS CREEK PARKWAY 2ND FLOOR

2ND FLOOR EAST SYRACUSE NY NEW YORK 13057 US. BARCLAYS CAPITAL INC.



corporateactionsu@barclays.com



DTC CUSTODY PARTICIPANT- NY WINDOW -570 WASHINGTON BLVD (ATTN: ROSA HICKS- MILLER OR ROBERT MENDEZ

JERSEY CITY NJ NEW JERSEY

07310 US BARCLAYS CAPITAL INC.



corporateactionsu@barclays.com



DTC CUSTODY PARTICIPANT- NY WINDOW -570 WASHINGTON BLVD (ATTN: ROSA HICKS-MILLER OR ROBERT MENDEZ JERSEY CITY

NJ NEW JERSEY 07310 US BMO CAPITAL MARKETS CORP.



https://capitalmarkets.bmo.com/en/contact-us/



3 2ND STREET

12TH FLOOR JERSEY CITY NJ NEW JERSEY 07302 US BMO HARRIS BANK NA/TRUST



https://www.bmoharris.com/main/contact-us/

11270 W PARK PL MILWAUKEE

WI WISCONSIN 53224 US BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Toronto



NACom.Compliance@bmo.com

250 YONGE STREET,

7TH FLOOR

7TH FLOOR TORONTO ON ONTARIO M5B 2M8 CA

CANADA BNP PARIBAS, NEW YORK BRANCH/BNP PARIBAS PRIME

BROKERAGE CUSTODIAN

alex.bergelson@us.bnpparibas.com 100 WEST 33RD STREET

3RD FLOOR NEW YORK NY NEW YORK

10001 BNP PARIBAS, NEW YORK BRANCH/BNP PARIBAS PRIME

BROKERAGE CUSTODIAN

alex.bergelson@us.bnpparibas.com 100 WEST 33RD STREET

3RD FLOOR NEW YORK NY NEW YORK

10001 BNY MELLON



gceamericas@bnymellon.com



PO BOX 392002

500 ROSS STREET PITTSBURGH

PA

PENNSYLVANIA 15262 US BNY MELLON/WEALTH MANAGEMENT



gceamericas@bnymellon.com



1 FREEDOM VALLEY DRIVE

OAKS

PA PENNSYLVANIA 19456 US BNYMELLON



gceamericas@bnymellon.com 111 SANDERS CREEK PARKWAY 2ND FLOOR

2ND FLOOR EAST SYRACUSE BNYMELLON/RE BARCLAYS CAPITAL SECURITIES LTD.



gceamericas@bnymellon.com ONE WALL STREET NEW YORK

NY NEW YORK 10286





Broker Name Broker Address Broker Name Broker Address NY NEW YORK 13057 US BNYMELLON/RE CACEIS BANK LUXEMBOURG



gceamericas@bnymellon.com



500 Grant St.

BNY Mellon Center PITTSBURGH

PA PENNSYLVANIA

15258 BNYMELLON/RE CACEIS BANK, NETHERLANDS



gceamericas@bnymellon.com



111 SANDERS CREEK PARKWAY

EAST SYRACUSE NY NEW YORK 13057 BNYMELLON/RE CHARLES STANLEY AND COMPANY, LIMITED



gceamericas@bnymellon.com



111 SANDERS CREEK PARKWAY 2ND FLOOR

2ND FLOOR EAST SYRACUSE NY NEW YORK

13057 US BNYMELLON/RE ETF - ISHARES DTC/NSCC



gceamericas@bnymellon.com

111 SANDERS CREEK PARKWAY

EAST SYRACUSE NY NEW YORK 13057 BNYMELLON/RE WINTERFLOOD SECURITIES LTD



gceamericas@bnymellon.com

500 Grant St.

BNY Mellon Center PITTSBURGH

PA PENNSYLVANIA 15258 BOFA



corey.j.colvin@bankofamerica.com

4804 Deer Lake Drive East

FL9-803-04-04- 4th

floor JACKSONVILLE FL FLORIDA

32246 US BOFA



corey.j.colvin@bankofamerica.com



4804 Deer Lake Drive East

FL9-803-04-04- 4th

floor JACKSONVILLE FL FLORIDA

32246 US BOFA

SECURITIES INC



corey.j.colvin@bankofamerica.com



4804 Deer Lake Drive East

FL9-803-04-04- 4th

floor JACKSONVILLE FL FLORIDA

32246 US BROWN BROTHERS HARRIMAN & CO.



contactus@bbh.com



140 BROADWAY ATTN: CORPORATE ACTIONS VAULT NEW YORK

NY NEW YORK 10005 US BROWN BROTHERS HARRIMAN & CO./ETF



contactus@bbh.com



140 BROADWAY NEW YORK

NY NEW YORK 10005 CALDWELL SECURITIES LTD./CDS**



reception@caldwellsecurities.com



55 UNIVERSITY AVENUE

SUITE 340 TORONTO ON ONTARIO

M5J 2H7 CANADA CANACCORD GENUITY CORP.



investor.relations@cgf.com



609 GRANVILLE ST VANCOUVER

BC BRITISH COLUMBIA

V7Y 1H2 CA CANADA CANTOR, FITZGERALD & CO.



https://www.cantor.com/investor-center/



135 E 57TH ST 5TH FL

NEW YORK

NY NEW YORK 10041 US CDS CLEARING AND DEPOSITORY SERVICES INC.



cdscustomersupport@tmx.com 100 ADELAIDE STREET WEST TORONTO

ON ONTARIO

M5H 1S3 CA CANADA CETERA INVESTMENT SERVICES LLC



reorg@ceterafi.com 400 FIRST STREET

SOUTH, SUITE 300

SUITE 300 ST. CLOUD CHARLES SCHWAB & CO., INC.



800-435-4000



https://www.schwab.com/contact-us

211 MAIN STREET SAN FRANCISCO CA CALIFORNIA

94105 US





Broker Name Broker Address Broker Name Broker Address MN MINNESOTA 56302-0283 US CI INVESTMENT SERVICES INC.



info.ciis@ci.com 199 BAY STREET

SUITE 2600 TORONTO ON ONTARIO M5L 1E2 CA

CANADA CIBC WORLD MARKETS INC./CDS**



info@cibc.com.



161 BAY STREET 10 FL

TORONTO ON ONTARIO

M5J 2S8 CA CANADA CITIBANK, N.A./ETF





1-800-950-5114 3800 CITIGROUP CENTER

B2/2 TAMPA

FL FLORIDA 33610 CITIBANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION





1-800-950-5114

3800 CITIBANK CENTER TAMPA BLDG.B FIRST FLOOR ZONE 8 TAMPA

FL FLORIDA 33610-9122 US CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, INC.



1-800-950-5114



580 CROSSPOINT PARKWAY GETZVILLE

NY NEW YORK 14068 US CLEAR STREET LLC







https://clearstreet.io/contact



4 World Trade Center, 45th Floor

150 Greenwich Street NEW YORK

NY NEW YORK 10007 CLEARSTREET IO





info@clearstreet.io







55 BROADWAY

(SUITE 2102) CORPORATE ACTIONS NEW YORK

NEW YORK 10006 US COMMERCE BANK







brokerage.newaccounts@commercebank.com



922 WALNUT STREET MAIL STOP TBTS-2 KANSAS CITY

MO MISSOURI 64106 US COR CLEARING LLC



dividend.interests@axosclearing.com





9300 UNDERWOOD AVE

SUITE 400 OMAHA

NE NEBRASKA 68114 US Credential Securities Inc.







clientcare@credential.com



800-1111 WEST GEORGIA STREET VANCOUVER

BC BRITISH COLUMBIA

V6E 4T6 CA CANADA CREST INTERNATIONAL NOMINEES LIMITED







Admin@crest-approved.org





33 CANNON STREET LONDON EC4M 5SB GB

UNITED KINGDOM CURVATURE SECURITIES, LLC







info@curvaturesecurities.com

39 MAIN STREET CHATHAM

NJ NEW JERSEY 07928 US D.A. DAVIDSON & CO.







https://dadavidson.com/Contact-Us





8 3RD STREET NORTH GREAT FALLS MT MONTANA

59401 US DEPOSITO CENTRAL DE VALORES S.A., DEPOSITO DE

VALORES



https://www.dcv.cl/en/contact.html





AVENIDA APOQUINDO # 4001

FLOOR 12, C.P.

7550162, SANTIAGO CL CHILE





Broker Name Broker Address Broker Name Broker Address DESJARDINS SECURITIES INC.



asfaires@desjardins.com





1253 McGill College 10TH FLOOR MONTREAL QUEBEC

H3B 2Y5 CA CANADA DEUTSCHE BANK AG NY/US CUSTODY



deutsche.bank@db.com 1251 Avenue Of The Americas

NEW YORK NY NEW YORK 10020 DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES INC.



intm.corporate-actions@db.com



60 WALL STREET

9TH FLOOR NEW YORK NY NEW YORK 10005 US DRIVEWEALTH, LLC



https://www.drivewealth.com/lets-build-together/



15 EXCHANGE PLACE

10TH FLOOR JERSEY CITY

NEW JERSEY 07302 E*TRADE CLEARING LLC



https://us.etrade.com/contact-us



HARBORSIDE FINANCIAL CENTER

501 PLAZA 11 JERSEY CITY

NJ NEW JERSEY 07311 US EDWARD D. JONES & CO., L.P.



1 (800) 441-2357



12555 MANCHESTER ROAD

ST. LOUIS

MO MISSOURI 63131-3729 US EDWARD D. JONES & CO., L.P.



1 (800) 441-2357 201 PROGRESS PARKWAY MARYLAND HEIGHTS

MO MISSOURI 63043 US FIDELITY CLEARING CANADA

ULC/CDS**



acctransfer.fcc@fidelity.ca





483 BAY ST. SOUTH TOWER TORONTO

ON ONTARIO M5G2N7 CA CANADA FIFTH THIRD BANK



1-866-671-5353

5001 KINGSLEY DRIVE

MAIL DROP 1MOB28 CINCINNATI

OH OHIO 45227 US FOLIO INVESTMENTS, INC.



https://folioinvesting.com/folioinvesting/contact-us/



8180 GREENSBORO DRIVE

8TH FLOOR MCLEAN

VA VIRGINIA 22102 US FUTU CLEARING INC.



customersvc@futuclearing.com







12750 Merit Drive

SUITE 475 DALLAS TX TEXAS 75251 GMP SECURITIES L.P.



416 943 6696 145 KING STREET

WEST, SUITE 300 11TH FLOOR TORONTO

ON ONTARIO

MJ5 1J8 CA CANADA GOLDMAN, SACHS & CO. LLC





gs-investor-relations@gs.com.



222 SOUTH MAIN STREET

Attn: Mandatory Corporate Actions SALT LAKE CITY UT UTAH

84101 US HAYWOOD SECURITIES INC./CDS**



https://www.haywood.com/who-we-are/locations



200 BURRARD ST WATERFRONT CENTRE SUITE 700 VANCOUVER

BC BRITISH COLUMBIA

V6C 3L6 CANADA HILLTOP SECURITIES INC.



https://www.hilltopsecurities.com/contact/

1201 ELM ST.

35TH FLOOR DALLAS

TX TEXAS

75270 US HRT FINANCIAL LLC



voicemail@hudson-trading.com







150 GREENWICH STREET (ATTN: SETTLEMENT) FOUR WORLD TRADE

CENTER





Broker Name Broker Address Broker Name Broker Address 57TH FLOOR NEW YORK NY NEW YORK

10007 US HSBC BANK USA, NA/HSBC CUSTODY & CLEARING SERVICES FOR

STOCK LOAN



https://www.us.hsbc.com/customer-service/contact-us/





452 FIFTH AVENUE ATTN: HBUS CCS SETTS

NEW YORK NY NEW YORK

10018 US HSBC BANK USA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION



investorrelations@hsbc.com



452 FIFTH AVENUE ATTN: HBUS CCS SETTS

NEW YORK NEW YORK

10018 US INTERACTIVE BROKERS LLC



877-442-2757 2 PICKWICK PLAZA

2ND FLOOR GREENWICH

CT CONNECTICUT

06830 US J.P. MORGAN CHASE BANK NA/FBO BLACKROCK CTF



https://am.jpmorgan.com/us/en/asset-management/adv/contact-us/





1111 POLARIS PARKWAY COLUMBUS OH OHIO

43240 J.P. MORGAN CLEARING CORP.



(347) 643-1000 FOUR CHASE METROTECH CENTER

3RD FLOOR BROOKLYN NY NEW YORK

11201 US JANNEY MONTGOMERY SCOTT LLC



taxreportingwccontacts@janney.com



1717 ARCH STREET

17TH FLOOR PHILADELPHIA

PA PENNSYLVANIA 19103 US JEFFERIES LLC





https://www.jefferies.com/FooterPages/Contact-Us/94



101 HUDSON

STREET, 11th Floor NEW JERSEY

NJ NEW JERSEY 07302 US JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION



JPMCinvestorrelations@jpmchase.com



FOUR CHASE METROTECH CENTER

3RD FLOOR BROOKLYN NY NEW YORK

11201 US JPMORGAN CHASE BANK/EUROCLEAR BANK



JPMCinvestorrelations@jpmchase.com FOUR CHASE METROTECH CENTER

3RD FLOOR BROOKLYN NY NEW YORK

11245 US JPMORGAN CHASE BANK/IA



JPMCinvestorrelations@jpmchase.com FOUR CHASE METROTECH CENTER

3RD FLOOR BROOKLYN NY NEW YORK

11201 US KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION



https://www.key.com/personal/customer-support/contact-us.html



4900 TIEDEMAN RD BROOKLYN

OH OHIO 44144 US LAURENTIAN BANK SECURITIES INC.



https://www.vmbl.ca/portal/web/site_public/contactez-nous



1981 MCGILL COLLEGE AVE. SUITE 100 MONTREAL QUEBEC

H3A 3K3 CA CANADA LPL FINANCIAL LLC



renata.jaskiewicz@lpl.com



4707 EXECUTIVE DRIVE

SAN DIEGO

CA CALIFORNIA 92121 US MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS TRUST COMPANY



https://www3.mtb.com/homepage/explore-the-m-and-t-bank-help-center/mandt-bank-phone-numbers-by-department/telephone-directory



ONE M&T PLAZA TRUST OPS 8TH FLOOR BUFFALO

NY NEW YORK 14203 US





Broker Name Broker Address Broker Name Broker Address MANULIFE SECURITIES INCORPORATED



MLS_securitiesoperations@manulife.ca



1235 NORTH SERVICE ROAD WEST OAKVILLE

ON ONTARIO

L6M 2W2 CA CANADA MARSCO INVESTMENT CORPORATION



op@tradeup.com



101 EISENHOWER PARKWAY ROSELAND

NJ NEW JERSEY 07068 US MERRILL LYNCH, PIERCE, FENNER & SMITH INCORPORATED



https://www.ml.com/contactus/contact-us.html







4804 Deer Lake Drive East

FL9-803-04-04- 4th

floor JACKSONVILLE FL FLORIDA

32246 US MIRAE ASSET SECURITIES (USA) INC./STOCK LOAN CONDUIT ACCOUNT



212-407-1000 810 SEVENTH AVE

37TH FLOOR NEW YORK

NY NEW YORK 10019 MIRAE ASSET SECURITIES (USA), INC.



212-407-1000



810 SEVENTH AVE

37TH FLOOR NEW YORK NY NEW YORK 10019 MITSUBISHI UFJ TRUST & BANKING CORPORATION, NEW YORK

BRANCH

https://safe.tr.mufg.jp/cgi-bin/english/index_contact/index_contact_01.cgi?r=7 280 PARK AVE

39TH FL-WEST BLDG NEW YORK

NY NEW YORK 10017 Morgan Stanley



info@morganstanley.com



1300 THAMES STREET

THAMES STREET WHARF BALTIMORE

MD MARYLAND 21231 US MORGAN STANLEY & CO. LLC



info@morganstanley.com



1300 THAMES ST. BALTIMORE

MD MARYLAND MORGAN STANLEY SMITH BARNEY LLC



investorrelations@morganstanley.com 1 NEW YORK PLAZA

39TH FLOOR NEW YORK

NY NEW YORK 10004 US MURIEL SIEBERT & CO., INC.



service@siebert.com



77 SUMMER STREET

3RD FLOOR BOSTON MA

MASSACHUSETTS 02210 US NATIONAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LLC



http://www.national-financial-services.com/contact_us/





499 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD

5TH FLOOR JERSEY CITY NJ NEW JERSEY

07310 US NBCN INC.



NBINinformation@nbc.ca







1010 rue De La Gauchetière Mezzanine 100 MONTREAL QUEBEC

H3B 5J2 CA CANADA NOMURA INTERNATIONAL TRUST COMPANY



https://www.nomuraholdings.com/news/contact/



309 WEST 49TH STREET

10TH FLOOR NEW YORK NY NEW YORK

10019 US ODLUM BROWN LIMITED



information@odlumbrown.com



250 HOWE STREET

SUITE 1100 VANCOUVER BC BRITISH COLUMBIA

V6C 3R8 CA CANADA OPPENHEIMER & CO. INC.



michael.shih@opco.com







85 BROAD STREET NEW YORK

NY NEW YORK 10004 US PERSHING LLC



https://www.pershing.com/contact/



1 PERSHING PLAZA JERSEY CITY

NJ NEW JERSEY 07399 US





Broker Name Broker Address Broker Name Broker Address PHILLIP CAPITAL INC.



corporateactions@phillipcapital.com







141 W. JACKSON

BLVD. SUITE 3050 CHICAGO

IL ILLINOIS 60604 US PI FINANCIAL CORP.



reorg@pifinancial.com



666 BURRARD ST

SUITE 1900 VANCOUVER BC BRITISH COLUMBIA

V6C 3N1 CA CANADA PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION



consumerloans@pnc.com



4100 W 150TH STREET

ASSET MOVEMENT TEAM 3RD FL, LOCATOR B7- YB17-03-03 CLEVELAND

OH OHIO 44135 US PRINCIPAL BANK



https://www.principal.com/contact-us



711 HIGH STREET DES MOINES

IA IOWA 50392 QUESTRADE INC./CDS**



compliance@questrade.com



5650 YONGE ST.,

Suite 1700 TORONTO ON ONTARIO M2M 4G3 CA

CANADA Raymond James & Associates, Inc.



ClientAccessSupport@RaymondJames.com



880 CARILLON PKWY ST. PETERSBURG

FL FLORIDA 33733-2749 US RAYMOND JAMES LTD.



corporateactions@raymondjames.com



925 WEST GEORGIA STREET SUITE 2200 VANCOUVER



BC BRITISH COLUMBIA V6C 3L2 CA

CANADA RBC CAPITAL MARKETS, LLC



rbcrundle@rbccm.com



60 SOUTH 6TH ST. MINNEAPOLIS MN MINNESOTA 55402 US RBC DOMINION SECURITIES INC



dsonline@rbc.com



21 COMMERCE COURT SOUTH 2ND FLOOR TORONTO

ON ONTARIO

M5L 1A7 CANADA RELIANCE TRUST COMPANY



https://www.reliancetrustgroup.com/contact



1100 ABERNATHY RD.

500 NORTHPARK

SUITE 400 ATLANTA GA GEORGIA

30113 US RELIANCE TRUST COMPANY



janed@reliance-trust.com



4900 W. BROWN DEER RD MILWAUKEE WI WISCONSIN 53223 US ROBERT W. BAIRD & CO. INCORPORATED



dividends@rwbaird.com



777 E WISCONSIN AVE

9TH FLOOR MILWAUKEE WI WISCONSIN

53202 US ROBINHOOD SECURITIES, LLC



ir@robinhood.com



500 COLONIAL CENTER PARKWAY SUITE 100 LAKE MARY FL FLORIDA

32746 US SAFRA SECURITIES LLC



https://www.safrasecurities.com/Contact.aspx



546 5TH AVENUE NEW YORK

NY NEW YORK 10036 US





Broker Name Broker Address Broker Name Broker Address SCOTIA CAPITAL (USA) INC.



investor.relations@scotiabank.com



150 KING STREET W

5TH FLOOR TORONTO ON ONTARIO M5H 1J9 CA

CANADA SEI PRIVATE TRUST COMPANY



https://www.seic.com/contact-us



1 FREEDOM VALLEY DRIVE

OAKS

PA PENNSYLVANIA 19456 US SEI PRIVATE TRUST COMPANY



https://www.seic.com/contact-us



1 FREEDOM VALLEY DRIVE OAKS

PA PENNSYLVANIA

19456 US SG AMERICAS SECURITIES, LLC



https://americas.societegenerale.com/en/contact/



480 WASHINGTON BLVD.

20TH FLOOR JERSEY CITY NJ NEW JERSEY

07310 US SSB - BLACKROCK INSTITUTIONAL TRUST



groupcorpcommsamrs@blackrock.com



50 California Street San Francisco

CA CALIFORNIA 94163 SSB - TRUST CUSTODY



ssb@dss.ca.gov



30 ADELAIDE ST EAST

SUITE 800 TORONTO ON ONTARIO M5C 3G6 CA

CANADA SSB&T CO/CLIENT CUSTODY SERVICES



https://www.ssbtexas.com/contact



1776 HERITAGE DRIVE

NORTH QUINCY MA

MASSACHUSETTS 02171 STATE STREET BANK & TRUST CO



ses-client-service@statestreet.com 16 WALL STREET

5TH FLOOR NEW YORK

NY NEW YORK 10005 US STATE STREET BANK & TRUST COMPANY / ISHARES EUROPE



ses-client-service@statestreet.com



1776 HERITAGE DRIVE

NORTH QUINCY MA MASSACHUSETTS

02171 STATE STREET BANK & TRUST/STATE STREET TOTALETF



ses-client-service@statestreet.com



1776 Heritage Drive NORTH QUINCY MA MASSACHUSETTS 02717 STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY



ses-client-service@statestreet.com



30 ADELAIDE ST EAST

SUITE 800 TORONTO ON ONTARIO

M5C 3G6 CA CANADA STIFEL, NICOLAUS & COMPANY, INCORPORATED

investorrelations@stifel.com



501 N BROADWAY ST. LOUIS

MO MISSOURI 63102 US STONEX FINANCIAL INC.

dg-clre-org_tenders@stonex.com



2 PERIMETER PARK SOUTH SUITE 100 W BIRMINGHAM AL ALABAMA

35243 US TD AMERITRADE CLEARING, INC.



https://www.tdameritrade.com/why-td-ameritrade/contact-us.html







200 S 108TH AVE OMAHA

NE NEBRASKA 68154 US TD WATERHOUSE CANADA INC ATTN: MANDATORY



https://www.tdameritrade.com/why-td-ameritrade/contact-us.html 77 BLOOR STREET WEST

3RD FLOOR TORONTO

ON ONTARIO

M5S 1M2 CA CANADA



TEXAS TREASURY SAFEKEEPING TRUST COMPANY



mathewwilliams@ttstc.org 208 E 10TH ST AUSTIN

TX TEXAS 78701 US





Broker Name Broker Address Broker Name Broker Address THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON



gceamericas@bnymellon.com



500 GRANT STREET

27TH FLOOR PITTSBURGH PA

PENNSYLVANIA 15258 US THE HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK



https://www.huntington.com/customer-service/contact-us



7 EASTON OVAL EA4E62 COLUMBUS

OH OHIO 43209 US THE NORTHERN TRUST COMPANY



https://www.northerntrust.com/united-states/contact-us-corporate-overview 333 South Wabash Ave, 32nd Floor Attn: Trade Securities Processing CHICAGO

IL ILLINOIS 60603 US TRADESTATION SECURITIES, INC



corpactions@tradestation.com 120 RIVERSIDE PLAZA

SUITE 1650 CHICAGO IL ILLINOIS 60606 US U.S. BANCORP INVESTMENTS, INC.

corporateactions@usbank.com



60 LIVINGSTON AVE

EP-MN-WN1B ST. PAUL

MN MINNESOTA 55107-1419 US U.S. BANK N.A./ETF



https://www.usbank.com/investment-services/contact-us.html



1555 N RIVER CENTER DRIVE MILWAUKEE WI WISCONSIN 53212 U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION



https://www.usbank.com/investment-services/contact-us.html 1555 NORTH RIVERCENTER DRIVE, SUITE 302

SUITE 302 MILWAUKEE

WI WISCONSIN 53212 US UBS AG



https://www.ubs.com/global/en/our-firm/locations.html



480 WASHINGTON BLVD.

12TH FLOOR JERSEY CITY NJ NEW JERSEY 07310 US UBS FINANCIAL SERVICES INC.

comments@ubs.com











1000 HARBOR BOULEVARD WEEHAWKEN NJ NEW JERSEY

07086 US UBS SECURITIES LLC



https://www.ubs.com/us/en/wealth-management/contact-us.html



677 WASHINGTON BLVD

STAMFORD

CT CONNECTICUT 06901 US





Broker Name Broker Address Broker Name Broker Address UMB BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

shareholder@computershare.com



928 GRAND BLVD KANSAS CITY MO MISSOURI 64106 US VANGUARD MARKETING CORPORATION



https://corporate.vanguard.com/content/corporatesite/us/en/corp/contact-us.html 100 VANGUARD BLVD MALVERN

PA PENNSYLVANIA 19355 US VELOCITY CLEARING, LLC

Christopher.Felicetti@velocityclearingllc.com



1301 Route 36

Suite 109 (Attn: Chris Felicetti)

HAZLET

NEW JERSEY 7730 US VELOX CLEARING LLC

dl-operations@velox-global.com



2400 E. KATELLA AVENUE

SUITE 725A ANAHEIM

CA CALIFORNIA 92806 US VIRTU AMERICAS LLC



investor_relations@virtu.com



ONE LIBERTY PLAZA, 165 BROADWAY 5TH FLOOR NEW YORK NY NEW YORK

10006 US VISION FINANCIAL MARKETS LLC

securitiesops@vfmarkets.com



4 HIGH RIDGE PARK SUITE 100 STAMFORD

CT CONNECTICUT 06905 US WEDBUSH SECURITIES INC

reorg@wedbush.com



1000 WILSHIRE BLVD

8TH FLOOR LOS ANGELES

CA CALIFORNIA

90017 US WEDBUSH SECURITIES INC.

reorg@wedbush.com



1000 WILSHIRE BLVD.

LOS ANGELES CA CALIFORNIA 90017 US WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A./SIG



https://www.wellsfargo.com/help/contact-us/



733 MARQUETTE AVE 4TH FLOOR MAC N9306-04D MINNEAPOLIS

MN MINNESOTA 55402 US WELLS FARGO CLEARING SERVICES LLC



https://www.wellsfargo.com/help/contact-us/



1 NORTH JEFFERSON MAIL CODE: H0006- 094

ST. LOUIS

MO MISSOURI 63103 US WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, LLC



https://www.wellsfargo.com/help/contact-us/



1525 WEST W T HARRIS BLVD CHARLOTTE NC NORTH CAROLINA

28262 US WILSON-DAVIS & CO., INC.

dfurlow@wdco.com



236 SOUTH MAIN STREET

SALT LAKE CITY UT UTAH

84101 US

