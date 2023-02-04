Michel Abboud Unveils New Piece: Totem XL Public Art Installation in DIFC Sculpture Park

DUBAI, Arab Emirates, Feb. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michel Abboud is a New York-based artist and architect renowned for his boundary-pushing design approach and provocative projects. With a Master's in Advanced Architectural Design from Columbia University in 2004, he went on to establish his own award-winning architecture firm, SOMA. His designs have received numerous awards, including the World Architecture Award in 2019 and the Architizer A+ award in 2016 and 2017. In recent years, Abboud has shifted his focus from architecture to art, creating large-scale parametric sculptures and a series of paintings that showcase his unique approach to art and design.

Abboud's work has been displayed in several solo exhibitions, including at the Hoerle-Guggenheim Gallery in 2018 and Opera Gallery, where he is represented. Opera Gallery, established over 25 years ago in Paris and Singapore, has since expanded to 12 locations around the world, representing both emerging and established artists from various art forms such as painting, sculpture, photography, and video.

Totem XL is a physical manifestation of the digital in a world where digital imagery has evolved into the icons of our new, collective system of belief. The piece will be unveiled Feb. 6 at the DIFC Sculpture Park in Dubai as part of the second edition of DIFC Sculpture Park: Tales Under the Gate. This installation marks Michel Abboud's first public art installation in Dubai, following his work on two of the city's most prominent architectural projects: AVA and One at Palm. Abboud is well known for his work in architecture around the world, perhaps most famously for his contributions to 45 Park Place in New York.

Totem XL is a powerful and thought-provoking work of art that encourages audiences to reflect on their relationship with technology and its influence on their beliefs and values. The sculpture evokes the spirit of indigenous ceremonies; the act of gathering around the piece reminds audiences of our collective dedication to technology. Through its bold design, Totem XL asks us to consider the role that technology plays in shaping our relationship with ourselves and each other.

The unveiling of Totem XL is an exciting moment in the art world and a must-see event for anyone interested in exploring the intersection of technology and belief in our rapidly changing world.

For more information about Totem XL at DIFC, visit: https://michel.art/

For more information about the Studio of Michel Abboud, visit: https://www.soma.us/

For more information about Michel Abboud, visit: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michel_Abboud

