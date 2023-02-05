SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Gaotu Techedu Inc. f/k/a GSX Techedu - GOTU; GSX

NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Gaotu Techedu Inc. f/k/a GSX Techedu (“Gaotu” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GOTU). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Gaotu and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On July 23, 2021, China unveiled a sweeping overhaul of its education sector, banning companies that teach the school curriculum from making profits, raising capital or going public, effectively ending any potential growth in the for-profit tutoring sector in China.

On this news, Gaotu’s American Depositary Share (“ADS”) price fell $6.06 per ADS, or 63.3%, to close at $3.52 per ADS on July 23, 2021.

