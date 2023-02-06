ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Portfolio update

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”)

6 February 2023

Portfolio Update

ICG Enterprise Trust realising Endeavor Schools



ICG Enterprise Trust plc (ICGT) is pleased to announce the realisation of Endeavor Schools (Endeavor). At 31 October 2022, Endeavor was ICGT’s 2nd largest company exposure and accounted for 2.8% of the Portfolio value. The deal represents a strong return on investment for ICG Enterprise Trust, but the full commercial terms have not been publicly disclosed.

Although this investment does not amount to price sensitive material information, ICG Enterprise Trust is making this information public on an illustrative basis to aid with market understanding of our portfolio. Similar announcements may be made in respect of future non-material investments.