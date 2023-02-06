French English

Delta Drone and Sichuan AEE Aviation Technology

sign Exclusive Distribution Agreement

Dardilly, 6 February 2023 – 8 am

Delta Drone and Sichuan AEE Aviation Technology CO., LTD are pleased to announce the signing of a highly strategic agreement for the exclusive distribution of AEE products and systems in Europe and a large part of West Africa. This agreement also provides that the safety systems designed by Delta Drone can be made reliable and industrialized by AEE, while integrating the software part developed by Delta Drone.

Sichuan AEE Aviation Technology CO., LTD is a global leader in the drone industry

Founded more than 20 years ago, the Chinese group Sichuan AEE Aviation Technology, headquartered in Shenzhen, is one of the world leaders in the drone sector, with more than 600 patents filed and 6 R&D centers, particularly in China.

After having developed considerably on its national territory, particularly in the security and risk prevention market, the group undertook a strong new phase of internationalization.

Today, the group wants to amplify its geographical expansion in Europe and Africa, identifying Delta Drone as the best partner to achieve its objectives.

Delta Drone capitalizes on its international experience in the drone sector

For 12 years, the Delta Drone group has been a pioneer in the sector, one of the very few French groups to implement a resolutely international strategy that has led it successively to the United States, Africa and Australia. This unique experience has enriched its analysis of the civil drone sector for professional use, both in terms of the really active competition and the technological state of the sector and the need to offer customers complete solutions specifically adapted to their business needs.

