Intermediate Capital Group PLC (“ICG”) (the “Company”)

6 February 2023

Notification of Share Transaction

Exercise of Share Options by Director

The Company wishes to announce that the following directors have given notice of their intention to take up their options to acquire ordinary shares in the Company (“Shares”) under The Intermediate Capital Group PLC Save As You Earn Plan 2004 (as amended and updated 2014):

Director Number of Options Exercised Option Price Benoit Durteste 1468 1226 pence

The shares to be issued as a result of this exercise will be issued on or about 3 February 2023; it is anticipated that they will be admitted to listing on or about 10 February 2023.

As a result of this transaction Benoit Durteste and his connected persons hold a total of 1,367,310 ordinary shares, being 0.47% of the ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).

Contacts:

Chris Hunt

Shareholder Relations, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Fiona Laffan

Corporate Affairs, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 1510

Andrew Lewis

Company Secretary, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 1344