Exor N.V.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

EXOR N.V. (AMS: EXO) (“Exor” or the “Company”) announces that, under the second tranche of the share buyback program of up to €250 million announced on 29 July 2022 (the “second tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam:



Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 30 January 2023 31,798 73.2610 2,329,553.28 31 January 2023 35,370 72.7855 2,574,423.14 1 February 2023 34,356 73.3182 2,518,920.08 2 February 2023 14,326 74.4541 1,066,629.44 3 February 2023 12,234 74.9322 916,720.53 TOTAL 128,084 9,406,246.47

After these purchases, the total invested amount under the second tranche is approximately €211.5 million for a total amount of 3,085,141 ordinary shares purchased.

As of 3 February 2023, the Company held in total 13,873,239 ordinary shares in treasury (5.76% of total ordinary issued share capital).

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor’s corporate website under the Share Buyback section.

Attachment