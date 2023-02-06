Borregaard ASA: Shares for employees 2023

6 February 2023: Borregaard ASA (“Borregaard”, OSE ticker: BRG)



Borregaard employees have been given the opportunity to buy shares at a discounted price. The offer is valid from 6 February up to and including 10 February 2023. The price per share will be equal to the average volume weighted market price on 10 February 2023, with a 25% discount. Under the programme, employees may buy shares for a total amount of either NOK 4 000, NOK 12 000, NOK 20 000, NOK 32 000, NOK 46 000 or NOK 66 000.

Contact:

Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909



