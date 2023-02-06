On 27 April 2022, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that a share buyback programme of DKK 5.0 billion had been initiated as a result of the sale of Codan Denmark. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 03 July 2023.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 30 January 2023 to 03 February 2023:

Number

of shares Avg. purchase

price, DKK Transaction value, DKK 30 January 2023 125,000 154.66 19,332,500 31 January 2023 125,000 155.24 19,405,000 01 February 2023 110,000 157.69 17,345,900 02 February 2023 110,000 158.31 17,414,100 03 February 2023 110,000 157.23 17,295,300 Accumulated for the period 580,000 - 90,792,800 Accumulated under the programme 22,593,000 - 3,648,662,490

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 23,453,676 treasury shares corresponding to 3.583% of the total share capital.

