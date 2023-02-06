Crone and Aboudi Join Forces to Form Crone Law Group Israel

NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- The Crone Law Group, P.C. (CLG) with offices in North America and China, and David Aboudi Adv., operating in Israel and the United States, jointly announce today that they have formed Crone Law Group Israel. Based in Tel Aviv, Crone Law Group Israel, with its diverse international clientele, brings global resources, in-depth experience and sophistication in international business and capital markets and U.S. corporate securities to Israel, to meet the local growing demand for such services.



“Our offices located in the business district of Tel Aviv will allow us to bring the legal expertise of our combined team of attorneys to the Israeli business community,” commented CLG Managing Partner Mark Crone. “David and I, and our teams, have worked together with many clients in both the U.S. and Israel on several matters. It just made sense to formalize our partnership and the services we can provide in the region, in addition to our practices in the Americas and Asia.”

David Aboudi shares enthusiasm surrounding the opportunities Crone Law Group Israel brings to his clients. “This partnership provides the resources to assist more businesses in our region, some that we had to turn away before. Partnering with CLG allows us to expand our business in Israel and North America, through joining our years of experience and tapping into the global team of experts at CLG,” said Mr. Aboudi. “Combining forces will enable ease in supporting not only domestic, but also cross-border and often cross-continent trade on behalf of clients.”

About Crone Law Group:

The Crone Law Group, P.C. is focused in the areas of corporate securities, securities compliance and international business and trade, with significant experience working with domestic and foreign corporate issuers. The firm is unique in its ability to handle the most complex securities, mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance matters, intellectual property and immigration law issues, while providing clients with close, personal service—not often available at larger, less intimate firms. We represent a select clientele that includes domestic and foreign publicly traded corporations, emerging companies and entrepreneurs operating throughout a variety of industries.

Mark Crone, Managing Partner of The Crone Law Group PC. Mr. Crone represents both U.S. and foreign companies. His experience includes General Corporate & Commercial, Corporate Finance, Corporate Governance, Capital Markets, Emerging Growth, Venture Finance & Emerging Companies, Mergers and Acquisitions, Private equity/Venture Capital, Global Finance Investment, Leveraged and Acquisition Finance, Securities and Enforcement, Government and Regulatory, China Practice, Asia Practice, and International Mergers.

David Aboudi oversees Crone Law Israel with a focus on U.S. corporate and securities offerings, reverse mergers with up-listings to U.S. trading markets and exchanges, private equity financings (PIPEs), public offerings, registered direct offerings and general corporate matters.