Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 5

In week 5 2023, Festi purchased in total 250,000 own shares for total amount of 43,930,000 ISK as follows:
|Week
|Date
|Time
|Purchased shares
|Price
|Purchase price
|Total shares bought
|Total puchase price
|5
|30.1.2023
|13:42:27
|30.000
|178
|5.340.000
|923.500
|166.894.000
|5
|30.1.2023
|15:03:12
|22.250
|177
|3.938.250
|945.750
|170.832.250
|5
|30.1.2023
|15:03:24
|4.629
|177
|819.333
|950.379
|171.651.583
|5
|30.1.2023
|15:15:03
|3.121
|177
|552.417
|953.500
|172.204.000
|5
|31.1.2023
|11:39:21
|30.000
|176
|5.280.000
|983.500
|177.484.000
|5
|31.1.2023
|15:00:31
|30.000
|175
|5.250.000
|1.013.500
|182.734.000
|5
|2.2.2023
|11:39:40
|1.980
|175
|346.500
|1.015.480
|183.080.500
|5
|2.2.2023
|11:49:31
|8.000
|175
|1.400.000
|1.023.480
|184.480.500
|5
|2.2.2023
|11:52:10
|20.020
|175
|3.503.500
|1.043.500
|187.984.000
|5
|3.2.2023
|15:22:05
|100.000
|175
|17.500.000
|1.143.500
|205.484.000
|250.000
|43.930.000
The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.
Before the purchase Festi held 5,000,000 own shares or 1.60% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 1,143,500 own shares for 205,484,000 ISK and holds today 6,143,500 own shares or 1.97% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 6 January 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 3,000,000 own shares or 0.96% of the issued shares, with the cap of 650 million ISK purchase price.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).