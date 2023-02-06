Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 5

Icelandic English

In week 5 2023, Festi purchased in total 250,000 own shares for total amount of 43,930,000 ISK as follows:





Week Date Time Purchased shares Price Purchase price Total shares bought Total puchase price 5 30.1.2023 13:42:27 30.000 178 5.340.000 923.500 166.894.000 5 30.1.2023 15:03:12 22.250 177 3.938.250 945.750 170.832.250 5 30.1.2023 15:03:24 4.629 177 819.333 950.379 171.651.583 5 30.1.2023 15:15:03 3.121 177 552.417 953.500 172.204.000 5 31.1.2023 11:39:21 30.000 176 5.280.000 983.500 177.484.000 5 31.1.2023 15:00:31 30.000 175 5.250.000 1.013.500 182.734.000 5 2.2.2023 11:39:40 1.980 175 346.500 1.015.480 183.080.500 5 2.2.2023 11:49:31 8.000 175 1.400.000 1.023.480 184.480.500 5 2.2.2023 11:52:10 20.020 175 3.503.500 1.043.500 187.984.000 5 3.2.2023 15:22:05 100.000 175 17.500.000 1.143.500 205.484.000 250.000 43.930.000





The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.

Before the purchase Festi held 5,000,000 own shares or 1.60% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 1,143,500 own shares for 205,484,000 ISK and holds today 6,143,500 own shares or 1.97% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 6 January 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 3,000,000 own shares or 0.96% of the issued shares, with the cap of 650 million ISK purchase price.



