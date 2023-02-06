Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 5

| Source: Festi hf. Festi hf.

Kopavogi, ICELAND

In week 5 2023, Festi purchased in total 250,000 own shares for total amount of 43,930,000 ISK as follows:


WeekDateTimePurchased sharesPricePurchase priceTotal shares boughtTotal puchase price
530.1.202313:42:2730.0001785.340.000923.500166.894.000
530.1.202315:03:1222.2501773.938.250945.750170.832.250
530.1.202315:03:244.629177819.333950.379171.651.583
530.1.202315:15:033.121177552.417953.500172.204.000
531.1.202311:39:2130.0001765.280.000983.500177.484.000
531.1.202315:00:3130.0001755.250.0001.013.500182.734.000
52.2.202311:39:401.980175346.5001.015.480183.080.500
52.2.202311:49:318.0001751.400.0001.023.480184.480.500
52.2.202311:52:1020.0201753.503.5001.043.500187.984.000
53.2.202315:22:05100.00017517.500.0001.143.500205.484.000
   250.000 43.930.000  


The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.

Before the purchase Festi held 5,000,000 own shares or 1.60% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 1,143,500 own shares for 205,484,000 ISK and holds today 6,143,500 own shares or 1.97% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 6 January 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 3,000,000 own shares or 0.96% of the issued shares, with the cap of 650 million ISK purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).